We're not hiring an ex-Manchester United manager under any circumstances. The only one bigging up Ten Hag was TNB.



The "cute" comments were a response to one of your own's snide post on Ten Hag wining more in two years than Klopp. True, but it's a bit dense coming from an Arsenal fan.



You lot have to find some way to cope, but title challenges aren't trophies. Makes you sound like your neighbours: Spurs 2015/16 season review - We put the pressure on!



I never said anything about Ten Hag winning more in the last two years than Klopp. Ive always felt the domestic cups can be a distraction from poor league showing. Man United finished 8th with a negative goal difference. I think Ten Hag has been utterly dreadful for Man United, whilst he has won a League and FA Cup, he has not implemented any cohesive style of play that can achieve sustainable results. He has been their two years and he has not addressed any of the underlying issues that exist at Man United that have manifested in an 8th place finish and negative goal difference.Ten Hag has bought poorly as well. Casemiro, Antony, Onana all look like poor buys & whilst United will take this FA Cup to round off a dreadful season, it does nothing to set the up for next year. I know this because Arteta won the FA Cup and finished 8th - it did nothing to turn anything around the next season. All it does is band aid the wounds for a few months.If you told me Arsenal would win the FA Cup next season, and finish 8th with a negative goal difference, im not taking it. Wenger feasted on FA Cups, I think he won 3 in 4 seasons - but the bread and butter in the league was the same - poor showings and no chance of competing for the league.Arsenal and Liverpool are both in the CL next season, and have a platform to compete for the title. United have neither.The aim for a manager, should be to build a quality team to compete at the big boys table - CL and competing for your domestic league. Managers who win cups to paper over the cracks of a dreadful league campaign that yields no CL qualification, and not a threat. Wenger was not a threat despite winning three FA Cups in 4 years.This is why I find all the Arteta v Ten Hag debates amusing. And like I said, its people just trying to be cute.