Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 383967 times)

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9720 on: Yesterday at 06:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:28:28 pm
Something that we detest.

Look at the reaction when they renewed their deal or the reaction to Standard Chartered or even Tibet Water.

Compare that to having visit Rwanda on your shirt when the Tory government are trying to send asylum seekers there. Or taking hundreds of millions from Emirates so they can sportswash the image of the UAE.

Do you know what Axa do.

Actually forget it, I dont want to say anymore on this.

You detest? And still take the money.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9721 on: Yesterday at 06:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:28:28 pm
Something that we detest.

Look at the reaction when they renewed their deal or the reaction to Standard Chartered or even Tibet Water.

Compare that to having visit Rwanda on your shirt when the Tory government are trying to send asylum seekers there. Or taking hundreds of millions from Emirates so they can sportswash the image of the UAE.

Trust you to give him the serious answer...  :boxhead
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9722 on: Yesterday at 06:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:09:42 pm
To be fair mate, City also dropped 5 points in their final two games last season when they'd already won it and had the CL final to come.

Shhhusssh it doesnt fit his agenda of only Arsenal being able to challenge city
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9723 on: Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:15:34 pm
Totally, everyone is happy. You with winning a trophy, us for challenging for the title.
Spursy
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9724 on: Yesterday at 06:41:50 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm
Spursy

 ;D

Hes sulking, leave him be  ;D

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9725 on: Yesterday at 06:42:16 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm
Spursy

They wish, their title challenge is celebrating city goals.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9726 on: Yesterday at 06:43:28 pm »
The title challenge ended on the 31st of March with the gutless display at Abu Dhabi. Why is he still going on about it?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9727 on: Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm »
No shame  ;D

https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1794398025479049334

Quote
We have a legacy in the FA Cup like no other team having lifted the trophy a record 14 times 🏆

📊 Can you name the players who started in each of our seven wins since the year 2000?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9728 on: Yesterday at 07:01:35 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:42:16 pm
They wish, their title challenge is celebrating city goals.
You're the one celebrating the Finished Above Liverpool Trophy. Just like they did.

When's the parade? Hope Odegaard manages to grab a few pics.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9729 on: Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm »
Odegaard:

Captain, Leader, Photographer!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9730 on: Yesterday at 07:05:09 pm »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9731 on: Yesterday at 08:28:35 pm »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9732 on: Yesterday at 08:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm
No shame  ;D

https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1794398025479049334


About what I'd expect from this mentally weak, small time shower of shit.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:26:03 pm

its what he does when hes having a proper sulk, hes an utter snide.  Amazing how he always has so many twisted round his little finger.

Constantly shows what he is on here, a snide c*nt. With the addition of being the epitome of the spinelessness of their fan base. Spends all his waking hours on a Liverpool forum first thing in the morning til last thing at night making stupid statements then licking arse, then when he's sulking throws out barbs and then licks arse. Needs fucking off as does NoBrain and the Scottish fella.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9733 on: Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:32:57 pm
About what I'd expect from this mentally weak, small time shower of shit.

Constantly shows what he is on here, a snide c*nt. With the addition of being the epitome of the spinelessness of their fan base. Spends all his waking hours on a Liverpool forum first thing in the morning til last thing at night making stupid statements then licking arse, then when he's sulking throws out barbs and then licks arse. Needs fucking off as does NoBrain and the Scottish fella.

A bit harsh on Royhendo.

Where is he now by the way, hope he's ok.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9734 on: Yesterday at 09:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm
A bit harsh on Royhendo.

Where is he now by the way, hope he's ok.

Roy isn't the Scottish fella...

He's The Scottish Fella...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9735 on: Yesterday at 11:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:32:57 pm
About what I'd expect from this mentally weak, small time shower of shit.

Constantly shows what he is on here, a snide c*nt. With the addition of being the epitome of the spinelessness of their fan base. Spends all his waking hours on a Liverpool forum first thing in the morning til last thing at night making stupid statements then licking arse, then when he's sulking throws out barbs and then licks arse. Needs fucking off as does NoBrain and the Scottish fella.

Goodnight mate

Got a question for you

Ill leave it till tomorrow morning
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9736 on: Today at 01:45:07 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm
A bit harsh on Royhendo.

Where is he now by the way, hope he's ok.

 ;D

Saw royhendo on twitter maybe a few days ago, so Im guessing hes ok!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9737 on: Today at 02:13:25 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:31:18 am
I think Arsenal should improve. Saliba and Gabriel are a brilliant centre back pairing. Rice and Odegaard are great pairing in midfield. Saka is still young. Havertz after a slow start looks to be fitting in well now. All young and more experienced now. Not sure about Arteta though is he a top level coach, and hate the diving and moaning. But I can see they are a good team.

Why do you segregate Arsenal being a good team from Arteta as a manager? Arsenal are a good team because of Arteta. If you watch our matches we go very long stretches where we dont concede chances let alone goals. We have the best defence in the league, which is something we never did before.  Arteta inherited a Bellerin-Mustafi-Luiz-Kolasinac backline which was utterly dreadful.

Arteta improves players too, people laughed at the Havertz and Ben White singing. No one really blinked when we signed Odegaard. All the players buy into Arteta's methods, no players walk back, they sprint back, no player is caught not putting the effort in. Which is a total contrast to the player power era of the club that fostered in the later Wenger era and Emery era - effort was optional during this time.

Ive always said. Arteta is the solution at Arsenal, not the problem. If we sacked Arteta, he would take 12 months off and replace Pep at Man City in a year. What would we do, join the managerial rate race and shit out an Allegri appointment?

Arteta's great crime - giving Arsenal fans expectations of winning the league and going 0-2 in title races against the City juggernaut. 49 points from 54 in our last 18 games gets you marginally short, it's a tough mountain to climb.

To all the cute comments about Ten Hag winning more than Arteta. Lets say Arne suffers from homesickness, and Liverpool have a straight choice between Ten Han Hag and Arteta You really think you taking Ten Hag?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9738 on: Today at 02:30:11 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:13:25 am
To all the cute comments about Ten Hag winning more than Arteta. Lets say Arne suffers from homesickness, and Liverpool have a straight choice between Ten Han Hag and Arteta You really think you taking Ten Hag?
We're not hiring an ex-Manchester United manager under any circumstances. The only one bigging up Ten Hag was TNB.

The "cute" comments were a response to one of your own's snide post on Ten Hag wining more in two years than Klopp. True, but it's a bit dense coming from an Arsenal fan.

You lot have to find some way to cope, but title challenges aren't trophies. Makes you sound like your neighbours: Spurs 2015/16 season review - We put the pressure on!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9739 on: Today at 02:56:10 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 02:30:11 am
We're not hiring an ex-Manchester United manager under any circumstances. The only one bigging up Ten Hag was TNB.

The "cute" comments were a response to one of your own's snide post on Ten Hag wining more in two years than Klopp. True, but it's a bit dense coming from an Arsenal fan.

You lot have to find some way to cope, but title challenges aren't trophies. Makes you sound like your neighbours: Spurs 2015/16 season review - We put the pressure on!

I never said anything about Ten Hag winning more in the last two years than Klopp. Ive always felt the domestic cups can be a distraction from poor league showing. Man United finished 8th with a negative goal difference. I think Ten Hag has been utterly dreadful for Man United, whilst he has won a League and FA Cup, he has not implemented any cohesive style of play that can achieve sustainable results. He has been their two years and he has not addressed any of the underlying issues that exist at Man United that have manifested in an 8th place finish and negative goal difference.

Ten Hag has bought poorly as well. Casemiro, Antony, Onana all look like poor buys & whilst United will take this FA Cup to round off a dreadful season, it does nothing to set the up for next year. I know this because Arteta won the FA Cup and finished 8th - it did nothing to turn anything around the next season. All it does is band aid the wounds for a few months.

If you told me Arsenal would win the FA Cup next season, and finish 8th with a negative goal difference, im not taking it. Wenger feasted on FA Cups, I think he won 3 in 4 seasons - but the bread and butter in the league was the same - poor showings and no chance of competing for the league.

Arsenal and Liverpool are both in the CL next season, and have a platform to compete for the title. United have neither.

The aim for a manager, should be to build a quality team to compete at the big boys table - CL and competing for your domestic league. Managers who win cups to paper over the cracks of a dreadful league campaign that yields no CL qualification, and not a threat. Wenger was not a threat despite winning three FA Cups in 4 years.

This is why I find all the Arteta v Ten Hag debates amusing. And like I said, its people just trying to be cute.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9740 on: Today at 03:14:03 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 02:56:10 am
I never said anything about Ten Hag winning more in the last two years than Klopp.
I know. As I stated in my post, your guy did:
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 05:48:35 pm
In the time Ten hag has been here hes won more than Klopp.
Quote
This is why I find all the Arteta v Ten Hag debates amusing. And like I said, its people just trying to be cute.
There's no debate. You're on an LFC forum. We smashed his clowns 7-0. None of us would have him.

And as a pleasant change, I agree with everything else that you posted.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9741 on: Today at 03:31:52 am »
I dont know why, but I hope Lego man never wins anything of note. Same cloth a Guardiola.
