Something that we detest. Look at the reaction when they renewed their deal or the reaction to Standard Chartered or even Tibet Water. Compare that to having visit Rwanda on your shirt when the Tory government are trying to send asylum seekers there. Or taking hundreds of millions from Emirates so they can sportswash the image of the UAE.
To be fair mate, City also dropped 5 points in their final two games last season when they'd already won it and had the CL final to come.
Totally, everyone is happy. You with winning a trophy, us for challenging for the title.
Spursy
We have a legacy in the FA Cup like no other team having lifted the trophy a record 14 times 🏆📊 Can you name the players who started in each of our seven wins since the year 2000?
They wish, their title challenge is celebrating city goals.
No shame https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1794398025479049334
its what he does when hes having a proper sulk, hes an utter snide. Amazing how he always has so many twisted round his little finger.
About what I'd expect from this mentally weak, small time shower of shit. Constantly shows what he is on here, a snide c*nt. With the addition of being the epitome of the spinelessness of their fan base. Spends all his waking hours on a Liverpool forum first thing in the morning til last thing at night making stupid statements then licking arse, then when he's sulking throws out barbs and then licks arse. Needs fucking off as does NoBrain and the Scottish fella.
A bit harsh on Royhendo.Where is he now by the way, hope he's ok.
