Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9720 on: Yesterday at 06:33:02 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:28:28 pm
Something that we detest.

Look at the reaction when they renewed their deal or the reaction to Standard Chartered or even Tibet Water.

Compare that to having visit Rwanda on your shirt when the Tory government are trying to send asylum seekers there. Or taking hundreds of millions from Emirates so they can sportswash the image of the UAE.

Do you know what Axa do.

Actually forget it, I dont want to say anymore on this.

You detest? And still take the money.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9721 on: Yesterday at 06:33:20 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:28:28 pm
Something that we detest.

Look at the reaction when they renewed their deal or the reaction to Standard Chartered or even Tibet Water.

Compare that to having visit Rwanda on your shirt when the Tory government are trying to send asylum seekers there. Or taking hundreds of millions from Emirates so they can sportswash the image of the UAE.

Trust you to give him the serious answer...  :boxhead
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9722 on: Yesterday at 06:35:12 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:09:42 pm
To be fair mate, City also dropped 5 points in their final two games last season when they'd already won it and had the CL final to come.

Shhhusssh it doesnt fit his agenda of only Arsenal being able to challenge city
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9723 on: Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:15:34 pm
Totally, everyone is happy. You with winning a trophy, us for challenging for the title.
Spursy
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9724 on: Yesterday at 06:41:50 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm
Spursy

 ;D

Hes sulking, leave him be  ;D

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9725 on: Yesterday at 06:42:16 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 06:39:46 pm
Spursy

They wish, their title challenge is celebrating city goals.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9726 on: Yesterday at 06:43:28 pm
The title challenge ended on the 31st of March with the gutless display at Abu Dhabi. Why is he still going on about it?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9727 on: Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm
No shame  ;D

https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1794398025479049334

Quote
We have a legacy in the FA Cup like no other team having lifted the trophy a record 14 times 🏆

📊 Can you name the players who started in each of our seven wins since the year 2000?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9728 on: Yesterday at 07:01:35 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:42:16 pm
They wish, their title challenge is celebrating city goals.
You're the one celebrating the Finished Above Liverpool Trophy. Just like they did.

When's the parade? Hope Odegaard manages to grab a few pics.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9729 on: Yesterday at 07:02:45 pm
Odegaard:

Captain, Leader, Photographer!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9730 on: Yesterday at 07:05:09 pm
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9731 on: Yesterday at 08:28:35 pm
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9732 on: Yesterday at 08:32:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm
No shame  ;D

https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1794398025479049334


About what I'd expect from this mentally weak, small time shower of shit.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:26:03 pm

its what he does when hes having a proper sulk, hes an utter snide.  Amazing how he always has so many twisted round his little finger.

Constantly shows what he is on here, a snide c*nt. With the addition of being the epitome of the spinelessness of their fan base. Spends all his waking hours on a Liverpool forum first thing in the morning til last thing at night making stupid statements then licking arse, then when he's sulking throws out barbs and then licks arse. Needs fucking off as does NoBrain and the Scottish fella.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9733 on: Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:32:57 pm
About what I'd expect from this mentally weak, small time shower of shit.

Constantly shows what he is on here, a snide c*nt. With the addition of being the epitome of the spinelessness of their fan base. Spends all his waking hours on a Liverpool forum first thing in the morning til last thing at night making stupid statements then licking arse, then when he's sulking throws out barbs and then licks arse. Needs fucking off as does NoBrain and the Scottish fella.

A bit harsh on Royhendo.

Where is he now by the way, hope he's ok.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9734 on: Yesterday at 09:26:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm
A bit harsh on Royhendo.

Where is he now by the way, hope he's ok.

Roy isn't the Scottish fella...

He's The Scottish Fella...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9735 on: Yesterday at 11:32:21 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:32:57 pm
About what I'd expect from this mentally weak, small time shower of shit.

Constantly shows what he is on here, a snide c*nt. With the addition of being the epitome of the spinelessness of their fan base. Spends all his waking hours on a Liverpool forum first thing in the morning til last thing at night making stupid statements then licking arse, then when he's sulking throws out barbs and then licks arse. Needs fucking off as does NoBrain and the Scottish fella.

Goodnight mate

Got a question for you

Ill leave it till tomorrow morning
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9736 on: Today at 01:45:07 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:35:40 pm
A bit harsh on Royhendo.

Where is he now by the way, hope he's ok.

 ;D

Saw royhendo on twitter maybe a few days ago, so Im guessing hes ok!
