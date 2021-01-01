Explain



The term sportswashing  defined as where sport is used a tool to legitimise or improve the reputation of an individual, group, corporation or nation-state  is often associated with wealthy nations, influence, or hosting events.What do you think the purpose of state-owned airline Emirates was when they entered into sponsoring Arsenal and providing naming rights for your stadium was in 2006?You now have one of the poorest nations in the World Rwanda paying Arsenal £10m a season for sleeve sponsorship.