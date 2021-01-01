« previous next »
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9680 on: Today at 05:59:06 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:52:26 pm
Hopefully someone will step up so its not just us against the cheats for the 3rd year running. The last 2 years has been embarrassing for everyone else.
Not really. However , your pathetic posting on here is an embarrassment to every Arsenal fan in the country.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9681 on: Today at 06:00:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:52:26 pm
Hopefully someone will step up so its not just us against the cheats for the 3rd year running. The last 2 years has been embarrassing for everyone else.
Not sure how you can say you competed last year and imply we didnt compete this year.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9682 on: Today at 06:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:54:50 pm
Remind me again who Arsenal's main sponsors are. For me, it is a toss-up which club has received the most dodgy Middle Eastern oil revenue.

How much money do you think Arsenal have received from state-owned airline Emirates?

Arsenal are the original sports washers.

what?
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9683 on: Today at 06:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:00:20 pm
Not sure how you can say you competed last year and imply we didnt compete this year.

You finished 9 points behind the cheats and 7 behind us . Last year we finished 5 behind in second and we were told there was never a title race
Online Eeyore

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9684 on: Today at 06:02:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:01:03 pm
what?




You haven't made the connection between the Emirates and Visit Rwanda deals and sportswashing?
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9685 on: Today at 06:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:02:47 pm



You haven't made the connection between the Emirates and Visit Rwanda deals and sportswashing?

Explain
Online Fromola

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9686 on: Today at 06:04:55 pm »
City definitely had a slip up in them in the run in but the only half decent team they played, their own fans wanted City to win. I don't think Guardiola stays beyond next season either.

Arsenal should be encouraged to go and win it next year. I just wish Klopp had had the energy to see the rebuild through.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9687 on: Today at 06:06:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:02:35 pm
You finished 9 points behind the cheats and 7 behind us . Last year we finished 5 behind in second and we were told there was never a title race
You're on a LFC Forum spouting shit about Arsenal.
The majority of us on here can't stand your club and especially your lego headed c*nt of a manager, but you knew that already.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9688 on: Today at 06:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:04:55 pm
City definitely had a slip up in them in the run in but the only half decent team they played, their own fans wanted City to win. I don't think Guardiola stays beyond next season either.

Arsenal should be encouraged to go and win it next year. I just wish Klopp had had the energy to see the rebuild through.

City looked shit today, dont want to read too much into it but De Bruyne is clearly not the same and Foden isnt De Bruyne.
I do feel confident about next season, i think we got a great chance.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9689 on: Today at 06:07:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:02:35 pm
You finished 9 points behind the cheats and 7 behind us . Last year we finished 5 behind in second and we were told there was never a title race
I mean you clearly were until you dropped points in three straight matches and handed the title to City, just like we were until the wheels fell off around matchweek 32/33.
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9690 on: Today at 06:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:06:59 pm
You're on a LFC Forum spouting shit about Arsenal.
The majority of us on here can't stand your club and especially your lego headed c*nt of a manager, but you knew that already.
He should get over to blueloon and tell them how embarrassing it is that United beat them in the final.
Online Peabee

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9691 on: Today at 06:09:42 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:02:35 pm
You finished 9 points behind the cheats and 7 behind us . Last year we finished 5 behind in second and we were told there was never a title race

To be fair mate, City also dropped 5 points in their final two games last season when they'd already won it and had the CL final to come.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9692 on: Today at 06:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:06:59 pm
You're on a LFC Forum spouting shit about Arsenal.
The majority of us on here can't stand your club and especially your lego headed c*nt of a manager, but you knew that already.

Totally, and i expect the same next season, the main reason being our relative positions in the table.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9693 on: Today at 06:12:46 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:48:35 pm
In the time Ten hag has been here hes won more than Klopp.



Hahahahaaha this snide c*nt showing his arse on here again. Thats absolutely pathetic. Hahahahaahahahahahaha.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9694 on: Today at 06:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:09:42 pm
To be fair mate, City also dropped 5 points in their final two games last season when they'd already won it and had the CL final to come.
He would rather ignore context and draw some arbitrary line that dictates what a title challenge is or isnt.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9695 on: Today at 06:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:09:42 pm
To be fair mate, City also dropped 5 points in their final two games last season when they'd already won it and had the CL final to come.

We dropped points too when it was all over, still finished on 84 to their 89
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9696 on: Today at 06:13:41 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:11:05 pm
Totally, and i expect the same next season, the main reason being our relative positions in the table.
How does Fuck Off grab you?
Its fuck all to do with where Arsenal finish in the table. As you well know.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9697 on: Today at 06:14:30 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:52:26 pm
Hopefully someone will step up so its not just us against the cheats for the 3rd year running. The last 2 years has been embarrassing for everyone else.
LOL.

You didn't win anything.

We did. Even United did too in their worst season in decades.
Online Eeyore

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9698 on: Today at 06:15:03 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:04:30 pm
Explain

The term sportswashing  defined as where sport is used a tool to legitimise or improve the reputation of an individual, group, corporation or nation-state  is often associated with wealthy nations via sports sponsorship, influence, or hosting events.

What do you think the purpose of state-owned airline Emirates was when they entered into sponsoring Arsenal and providing naming rights for your stadium was in 2006?

You now have one of the poorest nations in the World Rwanda paying Arsenal £10m a season for sleeve sponsorship.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9699 on: Today at 06:15:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:14:30 pm
LOL.

You didn't win anything.

We did. Even United did too in their worst season in decades.

Totally, everyone is happy. You with winning a trophy, us for challenging for the title.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9700 on: Today at 06:16:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:15:34 pm
Totally, everyone is happy. You with winning a trophy, us for challenging for the title and winning nothing :D.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9701 on: Today at 06:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:15:03 pm
The term sportswashing  defined as where sport is used a tool to legitimise or improve the reputation of an individual, group, corporation or nation-state  is often associated with wealthy nations via sports sponsorship, influence, or hosting events.

What do you think the purpose of state-owned airline Emirates was when they entered into sponsoring Arsenal and providing naming rights for your stadium was in 2006?

You now have one of the poorest nations in the World Rwanda paying Arsenal £10m a season for sleeve sponsorship.

The figures arent inflated. Thats the issue with city. Becaus their sponsors are their owners.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9702 on: Today at 06:16:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:11:05 pm
Totally, and i expect the same next season, the main reason being our relative positions in the table.

You're wrong mate.
Lego Head and his snidey shitty tactics, and your players wasting time and falling over for nothing are what we all hate, irrespective of your League position.
Offline Samie

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9703 on: Today at 06:16:50 pm »

Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9704 on: Today at 06:18:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:16:18 pm


We won the cup 4 times in the last 10 years, wouldnt swap that for the last 2 seasons, but i get your point, winning trophies is important. Just the league is like the holy grail so getting close to that beats a cup win right now, only because of what it might mean moving forward
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9705 on: Today at 06:18:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:16:24 pm
You're wrong mate.
Lego Head and his snidey shitty tactics, and your players wasting time and falling over for nothing are what we all hate, irrespective of your League position.

It only became an issue when we finished above you.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9706 on: Today at 06:18:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:18:03 pm
We won the cup 4 times in the last 10 years, wouldnt swap that for the last 2 seasons, but i get your point, winning trophies is important. Just the league is like the holy grail so getting close to that beats a cup win right now, only because of what it might mean moving forward
Fairs.
Online Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9707 on: Today at 06:19:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:18:03 pm
We won the cup 4 times in the last 10 years, wouldnt swap that for the last 2 seasons, but i get your point, winning trophies is important. Just the league is like the holy grail so getting close to that beats a cup win right now, only because of what it might mean moving forward
"If you are first you are first. If you are second you are nothing"
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9708 on: Today at 06:21:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:18:48 pm
Fairs.

Im definitely jealous of man utd and Liverpool winning cups this season, obviously gutted at the cheats winning the league, I wouldnt swap with united because theyre not in CL. Id swap with liverpool, but not the league position or the team we have, just the league cup run.
Online Eeyore

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9709 on: Today at 06:21:51 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:16:19 pm
The figures arent inflated. Thats the issue with city. Becaus their sponsors are their owners.

So blood money is fine as long as it isn't inflated?

You are collecting sponsorship money from Rwanda a Country that the high court declares is a human rights abuser?

You haven't made a connection between Arsenal receiving £10m a season from one of the poorest nations on earth 'Visit Rwanda' and the government trying to pay to send asylum seekers there?
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9710 on: Today at 06:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 06:19:20 pm
"If you are first you are first. If you are second you are nothing"

Obviously, but im looking at it with next season in mind. If this was a one off season then it would be different. I believe we are getting closer so this is part of the process, rightly or wrongly.
Online The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9711 on: Today at 06:22:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:21:51 pm
So blood money is fine as long as it isn't inflated?

You are collecting sponsorship money from Rwanda a Country that the high court declares is a human rights abuser?

You haven't made a connection between Arsenal receiving £10m a season from one of the poorest nations on earth 'Visit Rwanda' and the government trying to pay to send asylum seekers there?

Mate youre sponsored by Axa
Online Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9712 on: Today at 06:23:07 pm »
what a gutting season for Arsenal.

Nothing to show for it.
Online JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9713 on: Today at 06:24:43 pm »
I think the cup final has put the gooner on a downer, thinking even United have won something this season,  so hes come on here to wind people up
Online Eeyore

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9714 on: Today at 06:25:14 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:18:40 pm
It only became an issue when we finished above you.

You are cheating like fuck, taking dodgy sponsorship money, using the dark arts to a degree that Simeone would blush over and still winning fuck all.

You are the snide Everton. Winning at all costs without winning.  ;D ;D
