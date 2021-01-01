« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 380418 times)

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9640 on: Today at 12:14:49 pm »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 12:09:13 pm
Ive long said the cycle is kind to us. Arsenal do not have any key players getting to the age where the powers wane, nor will we face any big name exists the summer. Partey and maybe Smith-Rowe is probably the biggest names who might leave the club, in additional to Ramsdale.

I look at Liverpool I see massive change given the managerial change. Salah will be 32 into the new season, VVD will be 33. Both are really pushing it and getting to the Saudi/MLS age. Same goes De Bruyne will be 33 next season, Kyle Walker will be 34, and decent probability Bernardo Silva leaves this year.

There comes a time when the axis turns. Cycles exit their peak and start a come down, whole other cycles commence their peak. Ive always said Arsenal need to play the long game, which even goes beyond 2025 in a world in which Pep retires. There will be dividends in backing Arteta. Contrast to these Arsenal 'fans' who want to nosebleed a Conte or Tuchel appointment.

Arteta will win the Premier League at Arsenal. I know it
That last sentence just shows what a prick you are.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,021
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9641 on: Today at 12:28:28 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:11:19 am
Listen, I see both sides. We've just had an 89 point season, and yet there seems like obvious areas we could improve the team, and 1 of them in Timber is already ours.

But at the same time, others make valid points. Improvement isn't always linear, things might affect us more such as injuries etc, and just the simple fact it's really hard to maintain title challenging form over 3 seasons.

What I think Arteta has done is raised the floor of the team probably to an 80 point team. After that, your looking for things to go your way, transfers to be right and settle well, luck with injuries, perhaps rivals to struggle etc.

One thing I do know though, is no-one on here likes to hear is a rival fan telling everyone how good their team WILL be. Most tend to be open to discussing how you might improve, but confidence like BBA's will just get you shot down.

I wouldnt expect an improvement if our main players were approaching 30 or above, or if we bought a lot of new players in. All the conditions are there for another step up next season, providing we strengthen the couple of areas that need improvement.

Then there is that hope that maybe next season will be the season where city post up mid 80s total, its unlikely but they did dip the one season when liverpool broke their will.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:22 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9642 on: Today at 12:52:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:28:28 pm
I wouldnt expect an improvement if our main players were approaching 30 or above, or if we bought a lot of new players in. All the conditions are there for another step up next season, providing we strengthen the couple of areas that need improvement.

Then there is that hope that maybe next season will be the season where city post up mid 80s total, its unlikely but they did dip the one season when liverpool broke their will.
You never know what will happen. Players could lose form. Saka might actually get a real injury. Odourgard might actually stop getting away with abusing the officials. Havertz and the rest might not get away with cheating and diving all the time.
The arrogance from Arsenal fans is off the scale, particularly when you consider theyve actually won fuck all. You have won the same as Everton  over recent seasons!
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9643 on: Today at 12:57:36 pm »
When you weight it all up Arsenal did have a lot go their way this season but you need that. It's part of every teams success. Will they have it again next season? Who knows but they will probably have another good go, if Arteta is all that.  He might have a job on his hands getting the players motivated again after 2 near misses. (well 1 and 1 where the bed was well and truly shat). One thing I really disagree with though is the notion that they just have to add 1 clinical striker and everything changes. Football isn't as simple as that. What gets taken out of the team up front may be more important than what goes in. And you add a striker like that in you may see a drop off in players like Saka. He probably gets a lot more out of playing with a less selfish type of striker. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Up
« previous next »
 