When you weight it all up Arsenal did have a lot go their way this season but you need that. It's part of every teams success. Will they have it again next season? Who knows but they will probably have another good go, if Arteta is all that. He might have a job on his hands getting the players motivated again after 2 near misses. (well 1 and 1 where the bed was well and truly shat). One thing I really disagree with though is the notion that they just have to add 1 clinical striker and everything changes. Football isn't as simple as that. What gets taken out of the team up front may be more important than what goes in. And you add a striker like that in you may see a drop off in players like Saka. He probably gets a lot more out of playing with a less selfish type of striker.