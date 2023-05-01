That might have already been happening. Looking at the games from the City game onwards in March, i can't remember many set piece goals. A couple of penalties, the Spurs game stands out for set piece goals but Ange has already said that's not their biggest issue , struggling to think of many more in that period?



Think we need to address the left hand side to be honest, the right side is more set with White > Odegaard > Saka, but the left side has been a bit more dysfunctional, the left back area was a big issue, the left sided number 8 an issue, Martinelli & Trossard have shared the left forward position.



I'd like a bit more pace in the forward areas as well if there are games we need to soak up some pressure then pace on the counter is usually a very good 'out' in these type of games, as sometimes the transition is too slow.



The issue though is similar to what Mourinho found. Once you concentrate on coaching a team to rely on the dark arts and relying on set pieces then it is really hard to move away from. If you want to be a progressive attacking team then like Liverpool under Klopp or City under Ped you want the ball in play as much as possible.This is damning from O'Neil about how Arsenal currently play.The Wolves manager said: There was a lengthy stoppage in there and they told us wed go to 98 minutes but then Arsenal took 45 seconds over at least three free-kicks they had.Sometimes you dont expect Arsenal to be time-wasting but I am sure if we had taken as long over some of the throws and restarts away at the Emirates we would have been receiving yellow cards.Even Arsenal fans are getting on to it.