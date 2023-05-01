Arsenal's biggest issue is that they gained a short-term advantage through the use of a set-piece coach. They packed their team with big players. Played for free kicks and essentially turned games into a gridiron game. They had plays, involving blockers and Arteta even managed to introduce time-outs.
It is a bit like us with the use of analytics. As soon as you are successful teams copy you and the edge largely disappears. Numerous teams are now recruiting set-piece coaches who will look to nullify Arsenal from set pieces. So unless Arteta can come up with a new edge then they will likely regress. It might even get to the stage when they have to abandon American Football moves and return to playing soccer for 90 minutes. Something they arent very good at as evidenced by their performances in the knockout stages of the CL.
That might have already been happening. Looking at the games from the City game onwards in March, i can't remember many set piece goals. A couple of penalties, the Spurs game stands out for set piece goals but Ange has already said that's not their biggest issue
, struggling to think of many more in that period?
Think we need to address the left hand side to be honest, the right side is more set with White > Odegaard > Saka, but the left side has been a bit more dysfunctional, the left back area was a big issue, the left sided number 8 an issue, Martinelli & Trossard have shared the left forward position.
I'd like a bit more pace in the forward areas as well if there are games we need to soak up some pressure then pace on the counter is usually a very good 'out' in these type of games, as sometimes the transition is too slow.