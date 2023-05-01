« previous next »
Today at 12:05:10 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:16:28 am
Arsenal's biggest issue is that they gained a short-term advantage through the use of a set-piece coach. They packed their team with big players. Played for free kicks and essentially turned games into a gridiron game. They had plays, involving blockers and Arteta even managed to introduce time-outs.

It is a bit like us with the use of analytics. As soon as you are successful teams copy you and the edge largely disappears. Numerous teams are now recruiting set-piece coaches who will look to nullify Arsenal from set pieces. So unless Arteta can come up with a new edge then they will likely regress. It might even get to the stage when they have to abandon American Football moves and return to playing soccer for 90 minutes. Something they arent very good at as evidenced by their performances in the knockout stages of the CL.

That might have already been happening. Looking at the games from the City game onwards in March, i can't remember many set piece goals. A couple of penalties, the Spurs game stands out for set piece goals but Ange has already said that's not their biggest issue  ;D, struggling to think of many more in that period?

Think we need to address the left hand side to be honest, the right side is more set with White > Odegaard > Saka, but the left side has been a bit more dysfunctional, the left back area was a big issue, the left sided number 8 an issue, Martinelli & Trossard have shared the left forward position.

I'd like a bit more pace in the forward areas as well if there are games we need to soak up some pressure then pace on the counter is usually a very good 'out' in these type of games, as sometimes the transition is too slow.
Today at 12:09:52 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 11:53:40 am
Arsenal will probably not have the luck of injuries carry on....but they should be challenging next season. Can win it too if they hold their nerve. To go close twice in consecutive seasons can take a lot out of you - interesting to see how they react.

May need some fresh blood - definitely a new striker that hits the ground running would be ideal for them

Arsenal have been in top gear for two seasons running. But With no Klopp to bother Pep, City have been strolling in second and sometimes third gear. If Arsenal do something even Klopp couldn't do: have an even stronger third season in a row, then I can see Pep breaking a sweat albeit briefly.

To challenge for the league title against Pep you'll need 95 points and even then it's still not heavily in your favour.
Today at 12:13:11 pm
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 06:49:33 pm
Spot on.

Not really weve taken staff from City also.
Today at 12:16:05 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:52:59 am

Here's a good article that sums it all up. This was for the previous season 22/23. Seems we're middle of the road for most charts.

https://theanalyst.com/eu/2023/05/guide-to-premier-league-time-wasting/

The obvious thing i see is Klopp very much likes play restarted quicker, probably part of the high energetic football and the feeling of not giving opponents a rest. I remember Ange focussed on this a lot while at Celtic, he wanted play to restart quick so teams don't get settled or even set when taking a throw in.
Today at 12:22:56 pm
Did I see the ref's are clamping down on the time keepers have the ball next season?
Today at 12:25:03 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 12:05:10 pm
That might have already been happening. Looking at the games from the City game onwards in March, i can't remember many set piece goals. A couple of penalties, the Spurs game stands out for set piece goals but Ange has already said that's not their biggest issue  ;D, struggling to think of many more in that period?

Think we need to address the left hand side to be honest, the right side is more set with White > Odegaard > Saka, but the left side has been a bit more dysfunctional, the left back area was a big issue, the left sided number 8 an issue, Martinelli & Trossard have shared the left forward position.

I'd like a bit more pace in the forward areas as well if there are games we need to soak up some pressure then pace on the counter is usually a very good 'out' in these type of games, as sometimes the transition is too slow.

The issue though is similar to what Mourinho found. Once you concentrate on coaching a team to rely on the dark arts and relying on set pieces then it is really hard to move away from. If you want to be a progressive attacking team then like Liverpool under Klopp or City under Ped you want the ball in play as much as possible.

This is damning from O'Neil about how Arsenal currently play.

The Wolves manager said: There was a lengthy stoppage in there and they told us wed go to 98 minutes but then Arsenal took 45 seconds over at least three free-kicks they had.

Sometimes you dont expect Arsenal to be time-wasting but I am sure if we had taken as long over some of the throws and restarts away at the Emirates we would have been receiving yellow cards.

https://www.justarsenal.com/should-arsenal-do-something-about-ben-whites-time-wasting/359513

Even Arsenal fans are getting on to it.
Today at 12:34:53 pm
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 11:53:40 am
Arsenal will probably not have the luck of injuries carry on....but they should be challenging next season. Can win it too if they hold their nerve. To go close twice in consecutive seasons can take a lot out of you - interesting to see how they react.

May need some fresh blood - definitely a new striker that hits the ground running would be ideal for them
If they get a new striker, what happens to Havertz who's their highest earner?
