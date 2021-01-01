« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9520 on: Yesterday at 08:32:13 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:23:49 pm
Exactly. So its hardly going to buy them another £100m player.

Womens team must be profitable but you're talking 7 figures probably. Tickets are cheaper than going to watch a National League game

It'll be another growth area for clubs though. Get more games at the main stadium and gradually rise prices.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9521 on: Yesterday at 08:34:49 pm »
Sorry, I started thevwomens game income. Didn't realise it wad so little. Scottishgooner identified other income streams that will enable them to stay competitive.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9522 on: Yesterday at 08:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:17:01 pm
Selling homegrown players fees a bit regressive. I know its pure profit on(off?) the books. But then isnt it important to keep your homegrown quotas up?

Is it not more you can only have a maximum of 17 non home grown players in your squad? So out the 17, 2 spaces are already available compared to this seasons squad with Cedric and Elneny going, before anyone else that might leave.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9523 on: Today at 05:45:39 am »
Arteta changed the style from the 22-23 fast paced/fast start, to a more 'controlled' style. This upset a lot of people, mainly as there were teething issues and an adjustment period. First 19 games of the year, we conceded 18 league goals. Second 19 games of the season, we conceded 8.

Reason im saying this, is it was the second half of the season were the team started to look more comfortable playing the more 'controlled' style of play. We went long stretches keeping cleansheets by design. We were seldom conceding chances and simply put, if you limit the chances on your goal, you reduce the likelihood of conceding. Raya isnt an Allison level keeper who 'bails us out', Raya won the golden glove because of the organization and defensive nous in front of him.

There will be no teething issue at the beginning of next season. And if we execute over the course of a season, what we did in the league in the second half of the season, we have the chance to concede circa 20 goals a season, maybe even less, maybe even push that Chelsea record of 15 in a whole season.

This is why Arteta is talking about 100 points. This is what the Arteta doubters dont understand. Arsenal fans who want Arteta out = lemmings
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9524 on: Today at 06:04:16 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 05:45:39 am
Midfield is key and it took a while for Rice to understand his role, even longer for Havertz. He went from like playing with 10 men to superstar. Next season looks very promising, with a couple of additions.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9525 on: Today at 06:19:16 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:04:16 am
Agreed. ost Arsenal fans are pleading for a striker. Whilst I would relagate Jesus to rotation player and bring in another forward to rotate/compete with King Kai. My preference is for another midfielder, and a defender to replace Zinchenko who must be sold. Zinchenko cannot continue to play at left back if Arteta is chasing total defensive dominance.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9526 on: Today at 08:29:04 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 06:19:16 am
If it was up to Arteta i can see up to 10 players leaving. Including Jesus Partey Smith Rowe Nketiah etc . But its not a sellers market this summer and many players have too good a deal to leave. Will be interesting to see what happens. Timber could be the left back next season, still expecting another one to come in. As well as a midfielder (especially if partey goes alongside el neny), and a striker. We still have to figure out what to do with loanees as well. Sambi Lokonga done well at Luton, Tierney keeps getting injured, Tavares is hopeless. Plenty of work to do.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9527 on: Today at 08:31:33 am »
How physical is Timber? Came on 70th minute. 2 mins in, yellow card.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9528 on: Today at 08:35:38 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 08:31:33 am
That was good to see. He didnt hesitate because of his injury, went flying in to every challenge like hes never been out.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9529 on: Today at 08:36:25 am »
Why does BBA always talk about certain Arsenal fans wanting to replace Arteta? Surely thats not a thing? Few jokey (I think) comments about it here but is anyone seriously debating it?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9530 on: Today at 08:38:59 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:36:25 am
Probably one of the downsides of having such a big brain.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9531 on: Today at 08:40:44 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:38:59 am
Probably one of the downsides of having such a big brain.


Thankfully less of an issue with you.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9532 on: Today at 08:43:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:36:25 am
Just before Christmas they wanted him out. Giving him pelters in the carpark etc.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9533 on: Today at 08:43:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:40:44 am
Thankfully less of an issue with you.

Its huge compared to other organs in my body
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9534 on: Today at 08:45:43 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 05:45:39 am
Hard to see you ever conceding again to be honest. I'd expect you to win everything next year, seems to me that Arteta is the greatest manager ever, he's doing things we've never seen.

You daft, daft helmet
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9535 on: Today at 08:53:58 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:36:25 am
Cos Arsenal fans are dickheads?
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9536 on: Today at 09:11:25 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:53:58 am
Cos Arsenal fans are dickheads?

That certainly doesn't seem unique to Arsenal fans.   ;D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9537 on: Today at 10:32:15 am »
Don't think I've seen this one yet :)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
