Arteta changed the style from the 22-23 fast paced/fast start, to a more 'controlled' style. This upset a lot of people, mainly as there were teething issues and an adjustment period. First 19 games of the year, we conceded 18 league goals. Second 19 games of the season, we conceded 8.



Reason im saying this, is it was the second half of the season were the team started to look more comfortable playing the more 'controlled' style of play. We went long stretches keeping cleansheets by design. We were seldom conceding chances and simply put, if you limit the chances on your goal, you reduce the likelihood of conceding. Raya isnt an Allison level keeper who 'bails us out', Raya won the golden glove because of the organization and defensive nous in front of him.



There will be no teething issue at the beginning of next season. And if we execute over the course of a season, what we did in the league in the second half of the season, we have the chance to concede circa 20 goals a season, maybe even less, maybe even push that Chelsea record of 15 in a whole season.



This is why Arteta is talking about 100 points. This is what the Arteta doubters dont understand. Arsenal fans who want Arteta out = lemmings