Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league

JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9480 on: Today at 02:58:28 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:52:41 pm
It's not about spending what we've saved up. We are spending what we can afford to with today's finances.

Part of Josh Kronke's statement from before the game yesterday.

"While we are undoubtedly proud of the progress we have made, I want to be clear that no one at the club will stand still. However things finish today, were all working behind the scenes to move us forward  always forward  again.

There is so much that we want to achieve, both at home and in Europe, and we are focused on writing some exciting new stories and chapters that build on the history of Arsenal Football Club."
So you think Arsenal will continue spending the obscene amounts they have done over the last few years?
Logged

Agent99

  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9481 on: Today at 02:59:27 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:47:56 pm
Did Odergaard get some good pictures yesterday?
No mate but it was lovely and sunny so Ben White got a nice top up.
Logged

The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9482 on: Today at 03:17:28 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 02:49:00 pm
But that 9 out of 9 should not surprise anyone. It's what City do.

And that 8 out of 9 should surprise no one. We all said said Arsenal have a crazy end to the season with the hardest fixture list.

So not making the gap against City bigger when you had the chance is exactly where you lost the title. Not the subsequent dropped points which was always going to happen.

9 out of 9 being normal says it all about how a good a draw at their place is
Logged

PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9483 on: Today at 03:17:36 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:17:28 pm
9 out of 9 being normal says it all about how a good a draw at their place is
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:58:28 pm
So you think Arsenal will continue spending the obscene amounts they have done over the last few years?

It might slow down a bit but they'll soon be benefiting from global audiences sitting up and taking notice, and match day revenue must be huge.  And the revenue from. Pretty much sell out women's games.  I'd expect CL revenue for the next few years at least.
They may be able to keep up with City, Chelsea and the mancs if they have to play within the rules now.
Logged


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9484 on: Today at 03:18:42 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:58:28 pm
So you think Arsenal will continue spending the obscene amounts they have done over the last few years?

It looks like we will continue to show ambition
Logged

Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9485 on: Today at 03:19:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:58:28 pm
So you think Arsenal will continue spending the obscene amounts they have done over the last few years?

Looking at the accounts, no, they can't. Over £225m losses in the last 3 years. They'll likely have to temper their spending unless they start selling players.

Logged


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9486 on: Today at 03:24:15 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:16:49 am
Their big mistake was not losing to Villa at home. It was putting eleven men behind the ball at Man City.

NO! we have been told this was a great plan!
Logged

JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9487 on: Today at 03:27:57 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:17:36 pm
It might slow down a bit but they'll soon be benefiting from global audiences sitting up and taking notice, and match day revenue must be huge.  And the revenue from. Pretty much sell out women's games.  I'd expect CL revenue for the next few years at least.
They may be able to keep up with City, Chelsea and the mancs if they have to play within the rules now.
They only had 6 WSL games at the emirates this season and I cant see them charging the same for tickets as the PL so I doubt that comes to much. They earned around £20m more than us over the season in gate receipts, ours will obviously increases with the larger capacity, so that is negligible.
Logged

JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9488 on: Today at 03:28:56 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:19:39 pm
Looking at the accounts, no, they can't. Over £225m losses in the last 3 years. They'll likely have to temper their spending unless they start selling players.
Thats what I was thinking. The gooners seem to think theyll keep on spending whatever they want.
Logged

JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9489 on: Today at 03:29:18 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:18:42 pm
It looks like we will continue to show ambition
Abu Dhabi show ambition too.
Logged

hide5seek

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9490 on: Today at 03:32:28 pm
to beat Peps 115 you need to win every game. Start thinking Peps 115 will drop points is a mistake. You need  to be perfect. Pep will go for 5 and then leave (imo). He knows nobody will ever win 5 in a row again.
Logged

Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9491 on: Today at 03:39:46 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 03:32:28 pm
to beat Peps 115 you need to win every game. Start thinking Peps 115 will drop points is a mistake. You need  to be perfect. Pep will go for 5 and then leave (imo). He knows nobody will ever win 5 in a row again.

Unless you have a significant points advantage going to their place or (in our case) have the league already won, you cant celebrate a draw against these in the Emptyhad. We all knew that on here but the lap of humour and Odegard photoshoot couldnt be stopped.

Its mental seeing the amount of 115 charge coverage around today now that a London club has suffered. Again, as a lot of us predicted it would be.
Logged

ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9492 on: Today at 03:52:15 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:19:39 pm
Looking at the accounts, no, they can't. Over £225m losses in the last 3 years. They'll likely have to temper their spending unless they start selling players.

Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:28:56 pm
Thats what I was thinking. The gooners seem to think theyll keep on spending whatever they want.

A massive chunk of that takes into account a Covid season.

We spent a good chunk during the last reported accounted season, and made £45M in losses, without Champions League football.

Wages will rise, but revenue will rise as well, new and increased sponsorship deals, increased prize money, expanded Champions League will all help, ownership not scared to make slight losses as long as it doesn't make us fall foul of rules.

A lot will depend on sales as well though, we have a chunk of players we probably need to shift on, doing so might not be so easy, depends on the market I suppose.
Logged

Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9493 on: Today at 03:58:53 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:52:15 pm
A massive chunk of that takes into account a Covid season.

We spent a good chunk during the last reported accounted season, and made £45M in losses, without Champions League football.

Wages will rise, but revenue will rise as well, new and increased sponsorship deals, increased prize money, expanded Champions League will all help, ownership not scared to make slight losses as long as it doesn't make us fall foul of rules.

A lot will depend on sales as well though, we have a chunk of players we probably need to shift on, doing so might not be so easy, depends on the market I suppose.

Aye, but you can't keep spending like you have been, which was the query. That was a massive investment to get you in this position.
Logged


BigCDump

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9494 on: Today at 03:59:28 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 03:39:46 pm
Unless you have a significant points advantage going to their place or (in our case) have the league already won, you cant celebrate a draw against these in the Emptyhad. We all knew that on here but the lap of humour and Odegard photoshoot couldnt be stopped.

Its mental seeing the amount of 115 charge coverage around today now that a London club has suffered. Again, as a lot of us predicted it would be.

Agree with both statements. Firstly going to City to draw thus ensuring yet another one horse PL race again considering this to be some sort of "success". Merson says it best : "Success? What success?".

Secondly, London fans and media were ecstatic when Liverpool were challenging and City were winning. Anyone but Liverpool. Now suddenly we need to talk about 115 charges. Like feck we do. Let the PL go to the dogs, no one gives a shit anymore.
Logged


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9495 on: Today at 04:01:01 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:58:53 pm
Aye, but you can't keep spending like you have been, which was the query. That was a massive investment to get you in this position.
They'll fund this summer by shifting some squad players. I saw a story the other day that there are quite a few up for sale.
Logged

ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9496 on: Today at 04:03:48 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:58:53 pm
Aye, but you can't keep spending like you have been, which was the query. That was a massive investment to get you in this position.

It depends what you mean spending. In terms of total amount spent, or Net Spending?

Because i think we'll spend around £200M again. But we'll look to subsidise more of the spending with sales than before.

Logged

PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9497 on: Today at 04:04:04 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:58:53 pm
Aye, but you can't keep spending like you have been, which was the query. That was a massive investment to get you in this position.

But they have 90% of what they need. Doesn't need a massive spend to push them forward.  Different prospect in three years or so I guess when lots of players come up to contract renewals  / move past their peak.
Logged


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9498 on: Today at 04:04:43 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:59:28 pm
Agree with both statements. Firstly going to City to draw thus ensuring yet another one horse PL race again considering this to be some sort of "success". Merson says it best : "Success? What success?".

Secondly, London fans and media were ecstatic when Liverpool were challenging and City were winning. Anyone but Liverpool. Now suddenly we need to talk about 115 charges. Like feck we do. Let the PL go to the dogs, no one gives a shit anymore.
They were relying on other teams. That's not good enough these days as we've found out ourselves.

Even though some of those teams can beat City, they won't bother especially rivals. Any team with any ambition of winning the league has to rely on themselves only.

That said, a team of Arsenal, should be winning something and IF they win nothing next year again, all this "we're making progress talk" would look silly as they are currently the best team in the league. Next season, they really have to win something even if it's not the league.
Logged

macca007

  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9499 on: Today at 04:04:59 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:01:01 pm
They'll fund this summer by shifting some squad players. I saw a story the other day that there are quite a few up for sale.

They can have squad players up for sale as much as they want. They still need someone to want and then be able to afford to buy them. Plenty of those historic soft shites have to sell themselves. Looking at the likes of everton
Logged

kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9500 on: Today at 04:05:33 pm
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 10:43:26 am
Think this fella sums it up well.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GQkrpsoG8W4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GQkrpsoG8W4</a>

To pick holes in a team that has 89 points, or "where it went wrong", that's nonsense. It went wrong for the league when it allowed a nation state to come in and purchase titles at will with a manufactured club.
yes great shout and wise words there Arsenal > Man City - no doubt
Logged

MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9501 on: Today at 04:06:31 pm
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 04:04:59 pm
They can have squad players up for sale as much as they want. They still need someone to want and then be able to afford to buy them. Plenty of those historic soft shites have to sell themselves. Looking at the likes of everton
The likes of Smith-Rowe, their backup winger? aren't on big money, are they?

Jesus would be hard to shift as he's on £300k a week (Saudi?). They pay some ridiculous wages.
Logged

BigCDump

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9502 on: Today at 04:07:33 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:01:01 pm
They'll fund this summer by shifting some squad players. I saw a story the other day that there are quite a few up for sale.

Unless they can get some Arabs to over pay for their subs like we did with ours (Hendo, etc) then they'll only get chump change. And that chump change will have to buy in more squad players to fill the empty slots. So no real movement financially there, maybe some minimal squad improvement.

There will be no more Havertz and Rice players unless they still have something left in the bank for one more season. And that means City will be even further ahead next session when they bring in Mbappe or whomever the feck they feel like.
Logged


Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9503 on: Today at 04:09:16 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:04:04 pm
But they have 90% of what they need. Doesn't need a massive spend to push them forward.  Different prospect in three years or so I guess when lots of players come up to contract renewals  / move past their peak.

I was responding to a query as to whether they could continue spending like the last few years. They can't. But yeah they don't have to, unless they sell any players, which will give them more funds to invest in new players.
Logged


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9504 on: Today at 04:09:27 pm
https://www.capology.com/club/arsenal/salaries/

Just checked. If this is true then their wage bill makes things more difficult.  They are a strong team but those "well-run" shouts are wide of the mark.

I wonder who handed out these contracts. Nelson on £100k a week, he barely plays.

Zinchenko on £150k a week.

Partey on £200k a week.

It's a lot of money considering the profile of clubs they can be sold to in Europe. They might need Saudi to take a few off their hands while handing them a decent fee as well.

Logged

ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9505 on: Today at 04:14:50 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 04:07:33 pm
Unless they can get some Arabs to over pay for their subs like we did with ours (Hendo, etc) then they'll only get chump change. And that chump change will have to buy in more squad players to fill the empty slots. So no real movement financially there, maybe some minimal squad improvement.

There will be no more Havertz and Rice players unless they still have something left in the bank for one more season. And that means City will be even further ahead next session when they bring in Mbappe or whomever the feck they feel like.

Football finances are fluid season on season, it's not about having a big chunk of money in the bank and then spending it until it runs out.

You get money every season, if your run well enough you have a chunk to spend every seaaon, then you use sales to supplement that.
Logged

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9506 on: Today at 04:18:34 pm
Arsenal fans, go home the season's over. Your famlies are missing you.
Logged

macca007

  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9507 on: Today at 04:19:00 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 04:14:50 pm
Football finances are fluid season on season, it's not about having a big chunk of money in the bank and then spending it until it runs out.

You get money every season, if your run well enough you have a chunk to spend every seaaon, then you use sales to supplement that.

Well part of that budget will be spent on making raya permanent as you where already floating close to limits allowed hence the loan, so I wouldn't be expecting many incomings. Most clubs further down who would have paid for cast offs are struggling in that regard aswell. Can't see everton, forest or leicester trying to get more points deductions for a bit of Nelson or smith-rowe
Logged

Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9508 on: Today at 04:29:24 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:10:33 pm
That draw took it out of citys hands and put it into ours. We won 8 of the next 9, they won 9 from 9. We planned it all the correct way and the execution was near perfect, theirs was actually perfect, next season we ll have to go 9 from 9 so we are not relying on anyone else, because in a similar position the fans of these teams will want to lose again to stop us winning it.

Id take 4/6 against city again, we need to do better against villa and fulham 1 point from 12 against them.

Can you tell that to Evertonians who keep insisting they cost us the league. We knew from experience it was already lost before that game.

Ultimately we had a go away at City in the 21/22 run-in but we conceded two goals and drew 2-2, so same effect as a 0-0 draw. And that draw suited City and kept it in their hands rather than ours.
Logged


PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9509 on: Today at 04:30:40 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 03:39:46 pm
Its mental seeing the amount of 115 charge coverage around today now that a London club has suffered. Again, as a lot of us predicted it would be.

If the London media push hard enough, City might throw the FA cup to make it all go away.
Logged


Garlicbread

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9510 on: Today at 04:32:52 pm
We had the 30 year league title drought right? Arsenal are more than 2/3s through that.
Logged

zero zero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top
« Reply #9511 on: Today at 04:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:34:07 am
That (as in what Rodri said) is total nonsense. When City came to Anfield they didn't want to beat us, they just wanted to draw.
This year? You could literally hear them in their pre-match huddle saying they were at Anfield to win. Instead they got battered all second half by half a team of kids and got away with a draw because, apparently, there's PGMOL mitigation for studding a Liverpool player in the chest without giving away a foul.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,632
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9512 on: Today at 04:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:34:07 am
That (as in what Rodri said) is total nonsense. When City came to Anfield they didn't want to beat us, they just wanted to draw.

No, they came to win. They usually do come to win. Just as we go to their place and try and win. It's why over the years the Liverpool v Man City games have reached such peaks of brilliance. They came to win this year and the Reds got two hands around their neck in the second half. It meant they were hanging on at the end and trying to survive. But the intention was there.

Arsenal started running down the clock at Manchester after about 10 minutes. It was pitiful.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,442
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9513 on: Today at 04:55:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:27:57 pm
They only had 6 WSL games at the emirates this season and I cant see them charging the same for tickets as the PL so I doubt that comes to much. They earned around £20m more than us over the season in gate receipts, ours will obviously increases with the larger capacity, so that is negligible.

Their womens prices are extremely cheap -  if you go for the bulk buy options the most you'll pay in the tier 1 and 2 options is are £14 if you buy the 5 game pack and £12.50 per game if you go for an 8 game pack, with 50% off U18's and 25% off for 18-24, over 66s and disabled. They're hosting 8 WSL and hoping to do 3 UCL games, so if you go tier 2 and bulk buy 8 games its £10 a game/ £5 for U18's
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9514 on: Today at 05:05:53 pm »
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 04:19:00 pm
Well part of that budget will be spent on making raya permanent as you where already floating close to limits allowed hence the loan, so I wouldn't be expecting many incomings. Most clubs further down who would have paid for cast offs are struggling in that regard aswell. Can't see everton, forest or leicester trying to get more points deductions for a bit of Nelson or smith-rowe

That's true about Raya, but just because you are close to the limits 1 season, doesn't mean you are at the limits for the next season, thats a different accounting year.

For sales, we'll just have to see, we know there's been bids for the likes of Smith-Rowe in the recent past, let's see.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:55:20 pm
Their womens prices are extremely cheap -  if you go for the bulk buy options the most you'll pay in the tier 1 and 2 options is are £14 if you buy the 5 game pack and £12.50 per game if you go for an 8 game pack, with 50% off U18's and 25% off for 18-24, over 66s and disabled. They're hosting 8 WSL and hoping to do 3 UCL games, so if you go tier 2 and bulk buy 8 games its £10 a game/ £5 for U18's

Already announced there will be 11 games at The Emirates next season.

Edit: Sorry, I didn't read your post fully doh.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:14:47 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9515 on: Today at 05:23:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:55:20 pm
Their womens prices are extremely cheap -  if you go for the bulk buy options the most you'll pay in the tier 1 and 2 options is are £14 if you buy the 5 game pack and £12.50 per game if you go for an 8 game pack, with 50% off U18's and 25% off for 18-24, over 66s and disabled. They're hosting 8 WSL and hoping to do 3 UCL games, so if you go tier 2 and bulk buy 8 games its £10 a game/ £5 for U18's
Exactly. So its hardly going to buy them another £100m player.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,442
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9516 on: Today at 05:35:19 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:23:49 pm
Exactly. So its hardly going to buy them another £100m player.

As the crowd is likely mainly U18s, probably looking at a max of £3m, that's a right foot at best?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9517 on: Today at 05:53:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:35:19 pm
As the crowd is likely mainly U18s, probably looking at a max of £3m, that's a right foot at best?
Wouldnt even cover Sakas first aid kit.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,662
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9518 on: Today at 07:08:27 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:53:32 pm
Wouldnt even cover Sakas first aid kit.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,501
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9519 on: Today at 07:17:01 pm »
Selling homegrown players fees a bit regressive. I know its pure profit on(off?) the books. But then isnt it important to keep your homegrown quotas up?
Logged
