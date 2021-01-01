Agree with both statements. Firstly going to City to draw thus ensuring yet another one horse PL race again considering this to be some sort of "success". Merson says it best : "Success? What success?".



Secondly, London fans and media were ecstatic when Liverpool were challenging and City were winning. Anyone but Liverpool. Now suddenly we need to talk about 115 charges. Like feck we do. Let the PL go to the dogs, no one gives a shit anymore.



They were relying on other teams. That's not good enough these days as we've found out ourselves.Even though some of those teams can beat City, they won't bother especially rivals. Any team with any ambition of winning the league has to rely on themselves only.That said, a team of Arsenal, should be winning something and IF they win nothing next year again, all this "we're making progress talk" would look silly as they are currently the best team in the league. Next season, they really have to win something even if it's not the league.