Agreed, but that also goes for the rest of the league, but while Everton, the red mancs and spurs fans are all overjoyed by Abu Dhabi winning again after financially doping for so long, things will never change.



There are far too many fans on all sides who are happy City win as it means less trophies for their true rivals. Same goes for PGMOL doing rivals over. The tribalism and petty, knuckle-dragging point scorers out there will always be Abu Dhabi's best friends. One of the reasons I have started my decline in going and watching the games. I highly doubt I will go to another game for a while, the PL allowing this to happen has just taken all the competitive fairness out of the league, so what's the point? Making mugs out of everyone.



Sportswashers know exactly what they're doing. Firstly, they know that ploughing their tainted money into failed football clubs with desperate fans gains them an instant army of people who will back them and their hideous regime to the hilt. So, an overnight army of useful idiots who will praise them all over social media, cementing them into public consciousness as a normal part of the furniture.They also know that tribalism divides us rather than brings us together. Divide and conquer. They know that they are most fanbases snookers. The likes of Spurs, Man United, Everton etc cannot do it themselves, so they need snookers. The 115* provide that, so those fanbases all become useful idiots too. Cheerleading the cancer that's destroying the game for us all.They're like Tories. Pay off those who vote for them, then get the rest squabbling amongst themselves. It's a surefire winner until the people get wise. If they ever do...