« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 232 233 234 235 236 [237]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 373619 times)

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,342
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9440 on: Today at 10:30:59 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:55:25 pm
TNB find a large skip for this lad.



Why do they need to write champions on these things that can be used for bantz if they dont work out?
If it was just the plain set dressing it wouldnt look stupid (not that I care - of course they need it in case). Just when do you see a player lifting the premier league trophy, and have no idea what hes doing unless he has the work WINNERS printed on a bit of MDF behind him. Or printed on a pre-made t-shirt.
All you need to do is put the right coloured ribbons on it. Why do people have to fuck everything up.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,042
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9441 on: Today at 10:31:12 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:16:49 am
Their big mistake was not losing to Villa at home. It was putting eleven men behind the ball at Man City.

No, their big mistake was not joining us when we were raising the issues of how illegitimate City are.
Whether they would have beaten us without City, we will never know.  Whether we'd have risen to the heights we did if not driven by the cheats we will never know.
Don't get sportswashed into thinking they "made a mistake" in failing to beat these to the title.  It's no more a mistake than us not being able to overcome the handicap of the Rodri handball.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,042
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9442 on: Today at 10:33:14 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:30:59 am
Why do they need to write champions on these things that can be used for bantz if they dont work out?
If it was just the plain set dressing it wouldnt look stupid (not that I care - of course they need it in case). Just when do you see a player lifting the premier league trophy, and have no idea what hes doing unless he has the work WINNERS printed on a bit of MDF behind him. Or printed on a pre-made t-shirt.
All you need to do is put the right coloured ribbons on it. Why do people have to fuck everything up.

It's probably doesn't really exist.
And to be fair, they probably do know exactly what they were doing as the rumours are that the squad were practicing the trophy lift , in between diving.   Just so they knew exactly where to stand and look for the Oodegard pics.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,946
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9443 on: Today at 10:33:20 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:22:34 am
You take a point at City every day of the week. And you still do it in the context of Arsenal's title challenge.

While it was the Villa game that lost it for them in the end, City were there for the taking that day. Most of their defence was out injured and they weren't up to much at the other end. Objectively, it's a good point that any team accepts at the start of the season. Subjectively, it was a lack of belief and conviction from Arsenal on the day.

Had they managed to win that, they'd be champions right nowprobably by a few points, as I feel City would have dropped away then.

As I said though, it was the Villa game that screwed them - and for that there can be no excuses really. Need to be beating everyone at home, especially the non top 3 teams.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9444 on: Today at 10:34:07 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:25:15 am
Rodri said that their fear gave them belief. It's easy to just go by the scoreline.

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1792381294225379377

Arsenal always found it hard when it was time to take matters into their own hands. They are good chasers though.

There's a difference between "they didn't want to beat us" and "they didn't beat us".

That (as in what Rodri said) is total nonsense. When City came to Anfield they didn't want to beat us, they just wanted to draw. You win the league by beating the dross home and away, beating everyone at home with the possible exception of your title rivals and then drawing the trickiest away fixtures to stop your rivals taking 3 points on you. It's not complicated. It's what City did. Arsenal failed to do it because they lost against Aston Villa at home when the title was in their hands. It's very hard to do of course but if you do it you'll get 90+ points and win the league.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9445 on: Today at 10:34:28 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:31:12 am
No, their big mistake was not joining us when we were raising the issues of how illegitimate City are.
Whether they would have beaten us without City, we will never know.  Whether we'd have risen to the heights we did if not driven by the cheats we will never know.
Don't get sportswashed into thinking they "made a mistake" in failing to beat these to the title.  It's no more a mistake than us not being able to overcome the handicap of the Rodri handball.
Not beating City isn't the issue. It's how they played.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9446 on: Today at 10:36:01 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:34:28 am
Not beating City isn't the issue. It's how they played.

The table doesn't care about 'how you played' and basically neither do teams. Arsenal left the emptyhad delighted that they'd got a point and kept City behind them. They then went on to be basically perfect for the rest of the season with the exception of a poor loss at home to Villa. They weren't mentally broken by the result. And whatever City felt about Arsenal's performance the fact is City had to keep winning against a bunch of teams that weren't Arsenal. Pretty irrelevant what they thought of Arsenal. Plus of cours City's relentless winning streaks are fueled by being cheats - the fact is Arsenal deserved to win the title this season and didn't because City stood in their way. Just like Liverpool deserve to have 2 more titles than we have.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:40:42 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9447 on: Today at 10:38:10 am »
Hopefully we get them first game of the season at Anfield and can give them a guard of honour for the famous draw at City.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9448 on: Today at 10:40:28 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:36:01 am
The table doesn't care about 'how you played' and basically neither do teams. Arsenal left the emptyhad delighted that they'd got a point and kept City behind them. They then went on to be basically perfect for the rest of the season with the exception of a poor loss at home to Villa. They weren't mentally broken by the result. And whatever City felt about Arsenal's performance the fact is City had to keep winning against a bunch of teams that weren't Arsenal. Pretty irrelevant. Plus of cours City's relentless winning streaks are fueled by being cheats - the fact is Arsenal deserved to win the title this season and didn't because City stood in their way. Just like Liverpool deserve to have 2 more titles than we have.
Delighted that they went from 1st to 2nd🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

They had another opportunity to go top against Villa and put it in their hands yet they spurned it again.

Against Brentford, they had the chance to go top and they almost blew it.

We can agree to disagree on this but they are a team that finds it difficult when the onus is on them and their performances drop in those situations.  When they are chasing, they win comfortably by 4 or 5.

It's strange for a team that has deprioritized the cups to "focus on the league". If they don't win anything next year with the team and the money spent then questions need to be asked.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:42:39 am by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9449 on: Today at 10:42:29 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:40:28 am
Delighted that they went from 1st to 2nd🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

They had another opportunity to  go top and put it in their hands yet they spurned it again.

Against Brentford, they had the chance to go top and they almost blew it.

We can agree to disagree on this but they are a team that finds it difficult when the onus is on them and their performances drop in those situations.  When they are chasing, they win easily by 4 or 5.

Late goals are a sign of a strong mentality, not the opposite.

As for the 1st to 2nd thing - yeah in a title race you have to do your job. Your job is to get a point away at your rivals, unless of course your position leaves you needing to beat them to catch them. Do your job and you win the league. They did their job against City. They didn't do it at Villa.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:44:08 am by Knight »
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9450 on: Today at 10:43:26 am »
Think this fella sums it up well.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GQkrpsoG8W4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GQkrpsoG8W4</a>

To pick holes in a team that has 89 points, or "where it went wrong", that's nonsense. It went wrong for the league when it allowed a nation state to come in and purchase titles at will with a manufactured club.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:02 am by KC7 »
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9451 on: Today at 10:43:37 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:42:29 am
Late goals are a sign of a strong mentality, not the opposite.
Before then, they were steamrolling teams by 5 or 6 then they had the chance to go top and their performance dropped which is a trend I've noticed with them this year.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,616
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9452 on: Today at 10:45:30 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:31:12 am
No, their big mistake was not joining us when we were raising the issues of how illegitimate City are.
Whether they would have beaten us without City, we will never know.  Whether we'd have risen to the heights we did if not driven by the cheats we will never know.
Don't get sportswashed into thinking they "made a mistake" in failing to beat these to the title.  It's no more a mistake than us not being able to overcome the handicap of the Rodri handball.

Agreed, but that also goes for the rest of the league, but while Everton, the red mancs and spurs fans are all overjoyed by Abu Dhabi winning again after financially doping for so long, things will never change.

There are far too many fans on all sides who are happy City win as it means less trophies for their true rivals. Same goes for PGMOL doing rivals over. The tribalism and petty, knuckle-dragging point scorers out there will always be Abu Dhabi's best friends. One of the reasons I have started my decline in going and watching the games. I highly doubt I will go to another game for a while, the PL allowing this to happen has just taken all the competitive fairness out of the league, so what's the point? Making mugs out of everyone.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9453 on: Today at 10:45:35 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:43:37 am
Before then, they were steamrolling teams by 5 or 6 then they had the chance to go top and their performance dropped which is a trend I've noticed with them this year.

Fair enough, i've not watched them enough to know if that's true. I do think though that, whatever the performance level, actually getting over the line is what matters. And that means beating Brentford, however it comes and drawing at City. They didn't do their job against Villa though and maybe that's partly because they couldn't cope with being out in front.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9454 on: Today at 10:45:51 am »
They got 1 point from 6 against us (and we beat them in the community shield). There is a mentality issue but its with these teams who go to city to get beat without putting up a fight and their small time fans who are cheering on city goals.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9455 on: Today at 11:19:40 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 10:33:20 am
While it was the Villa game that lost it for them in the end, City were there for the taking that day. Most of their defence was out injured and they weren't up to much at the other end. Objectively, it's a good point that any team accepts at the start of the season. Subjectively, it was a lack of belief and conviction from Arsenal on the day.

Had they managed to win that, they'd be champions right nowprobably by a few points, as I feel City would have dropped away then.

As I said though, it was the Villa game that screwed them - and for that there can be no excuses really. Need to be beating everyone at home, especially the non top 3 teams.

Their defence was Akanji, Dias, Ake and Gvardiol, with Ortega in goals. The 4 out of that 5 have played the last few games, in fact most games since.



Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,526
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9456 on: Today at 11:34:02 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:45:30 am
Agreed, but that also goes for the rest of the league, but while Everton, the red mancs and spurs fans are all overjoyed by Abu Dhabi winning again after financially doping for so long, things will never change.

There are far too many fans on all sides who are happy City win as it means less trophies for their true rivals. Same goes for PGMOL doing rivals over. The tribalism and petty, knuckle-dragging point scorers out there will always be Abu Dhabi's best friends. One of the reasons I have started my decline in going and watching the games. I highly doubt I will go to another game for a while, the PL allowing this to happen has just taken all the competitive fairness out of the league, so what's the point? Making mugs out of everyone.
Sportswashers know exactly what they're doing. Firstly, they know that ploughing their tainted money into failed football clubs with desperate fans gains them an instant army of people who will back them and their hideous regime to the hilt. So, an overnight army of useful idiots who will praise them all over social media, cementing them into public consciousness as a normal part of the furniture.

They also know that tribalism divides us rather than brings us together. Divide and conquer. They know that they are most fanbases snookers. The likes of Spurs, Man United, Everton etc cannot do it themselves, so they need snookers. The 115* provide that, so those fanbases all become useful idiots too. Cheerleading the cancer that's destroying the game for us all.

They're like Tories. Pay off those who vote for them, then get the rest squabbling amongst themselves. It's a surefire winner until the people get wise. If they ever do...
« Last Edit: Today at 11:37:11 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9457 on: Today at 11:39:31 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:34:02 am
Sportswashers know exactly what they're doing. Firstly, they know that ploughing their tainted money into failed football clubs with desperate fans gains them an instant army of people who will back them and their hideous regime to the hilt. So, an overnight army of useful idiots who will praise them all over social media, cementing them into public consciousness as a normal part of the furniture.

They also know that tribalism divides us rather than brings us together. Divide and conquer. They know that they are most fanbases snookers. The likes of Spurs, Man United, Everton etc cannot do it themselves, so they need snookers. The 115* provide that, so those fanbases all become useful idiots too. Cheerleading the cancer that's destroying the game for us all.

They're like Tories. Pay off those who vote for them, then get the rest squabbling amongst themselves. It's a surefire winner until the people get wise. If they ever do...

Spot on.  :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,630
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9458 on: Today at 11:42:40 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:22:34 am
You take a point at City every day of the week. And you still do it in the context of Arsenal's title challenge.

Perhaps. But you try for three and take one - happily - as a consolation. It was Arsenal's chance to bury Man City and they didn't even bother taking a spade.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,042
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9459 on: Today at 12:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:34:02 am
Sportswashers know exactly what they're doing. Firstly, they know that ploughing their tainted money into failed football clubs with desperate fans gains them an instant army of people who will back them and their hideous regime to the hilt. So, an overnight army of useful idiots who will praise them all over social media, cementing them into public consciousness as a normal part of the furniture.

They also know that tribalism divides us rather than brings us together. Divide and conquer. They know that they are most fanbases snookers. The likes of Spurs, Man United, Everton etc cannot do it themselves, so they need snookers. The 115* provide that, so those fanbases all become useful idiots too. Cheerleading the cancer that's destroying the game for us all.

They're like Tories. Pay off those who vote for them, then get the rest squabbling amongst themselves. It's a surefire winner until the people get wise. If they ever do...

Agree with this totally.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,529
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9460 on: Today at 12:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:58:42 am
As long as they havent cheated, I dont really care what theyve spent. Done it in the right way imho. And without the cheats would be celebrating back to back titles. Im not sure we can have it both ways. Bemoan City then also have a go at Arsenal, another side trying to break the cheats stranglehold the right way.

they spend most of the matches cheating to be fair  ;D

But get your point! So yes, in that sense, you can feel sympathy for any decent Aresnal fans out there, for a moment.

Little sympathy for Arteta, the gamesmaship, the diving, the timewasting, the injury feigning wears thin very quickly.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9461 on: Today at 12:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:58:42 am
As long as they havent cheated, I dont really care what theyve spent. Done it in the right way imho. And without the cheats would be celebrating back to back titles. Im not sure we can have it both ways. Bemoan City then also have a go at Arsenal, another side trying to break the cheats stranglehold the right way.

This.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,601
  • Hare Krishna
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9462 on: Today at 12:44:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:34:02 am
Sportswashers know exactly what they're doing. Firstly, they know that ploughing their tainted money into failed football clubs with desperate fans gains them an instant army of people who will back them and their hideous regime to the hilt. So, an overnight army of useful idiots who will praise them all over social media, cementing them into public consciousness as a normal part of the furniture.

They also know that tribalism divides us rather than brings us together. Divide and conquer. They know that they are most fanbases snookers. The likes of Spurs, Man United, Everton etc cannot do it themselves, so they need snookers. The 115* provide that, so those fanbases all become useful idiots too. Cheerleading the cancer that's destroying the game for us all.

They're like Tories. Pay off those who vote for them, then get the rest squabbling amongst themselves. It's a surefire winner until the people get wise. If they ever do...

Good grief this is so accurate :wellin

As for Arsenal, welcome to the club, it fucking sucks doesn't it? But please do go again next year, it's good to have decent competition with a club that, while it isn't perfect, at least isn't state-sponsored cheating.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,845
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9463 on: Today at 12:54:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:25:15 am
Rodri said that their fear gave them belief. It's easy to just go by the scoreline.

https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1792381294225379377

Arsenal always found it hard when it was time to take matters into their own hands. They are good chasers though.

There's a difference between "they didn't want to beat us" and "they didn't beat us".

Their last win at City was in 2014/15 and at Anfield in 2012. Pre-Pep and Klopp

That's a remaining block for them. For ages they weren't winning at any top grounds but are winning now at the likes of Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge. They also beat Liverpool and City at home this season and drew with both away.

I didn't watch the game at City so can't judge it too much but the point kept them above City. City won the rest of their games and Arsenal didn't. Arsenal only slipping up once but they could have gone for it at City and lost and be called naive.


Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,845
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9464 on: Today at 01:00:50 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:43:37 am
Before then, they were steamrolling teams by 5 or 6 then they had the chance to go top and their performance dropped which is a trend I've noticed with them this year.

Against utter crap like Burnley and Sheff U who rolled over with embarrassing performances. That inflated their goal difference over us

Brentford under Frank tend to make it more difficult for the top sides.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9465 on: Today at 01:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:00:50 pm
Against utter crap like Burnley and Sheff U who rolled over with embarrassing performances. That inflated their goal difference over us

Brentford under Frank tend to make it more difficult for the top sides.
Their performance against Brentford was out of sync with their form. Westham are not crap at home and Arsenal beat them 6-0 there. Atm, they are a different team when they feel under pressure. The same thing applies to them in the Champions League.

This season,  they felt comfortable chasing but City aren't a team that can be reeled in. You have to do it yourself and that's the same for us.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:12:42 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,583
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9466 on: Today at 01:11:46 pm »
As long as your money is legitimately spent through turnover you can spend what you like. I have zero problem with the hundreds of millions Arsenal have spent.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 232 233 234 235 236 [237]   Go Up
« previous next »
 