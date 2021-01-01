No, their big mistake was not joining us when we were raising the issues of how illegitimate City are.

Whether they would have beaten us without City, we will never know. Whether we'd have risen to the heights we did if not driven by the cheats we will never know.

Don't get sportswashed into thinking they "made a mistake" in failing to beat these to the title. It's no more a mistake than us not being able to overcome the handicap of the Rodri handball.



Agreed, but that also goes for the rest of the league, but while Everton, the red mancs and spurs fans are all overjoyed by Abu Dhabi winning again after financially doping for so long, things will never change.There are far too many fans on all sides who are happy City win as it means less trophies for their true rivals. Same goes for PGMOL doing rivals over. The tribalism and petty, knuckle-dragging point scorers out there will always be Abu Dhabi's best friends. One of the reasons I have started my decline in going and watching the games. I highly doubt I will go to another game for a while, the PL allowing this to happen has just taken all the competitive fairness out of the league, so what's the point? Making mugs out of everyone.