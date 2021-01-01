« previous next »
Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9400 on: Today at 04:42:15 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm
Yeah, it's one reason I have him on 'ignore'. Because I can't imagine anyone thought Arsenal wouldn't get top 4 this season. And if we're honest with ourselves, Arsenal should easily get top 4 next season. Yes, I know, circumstances can change things, but let's just go with what we know right now. What points they'll end up with and where in the top 4 they'll be is a different topic, but as we look at things today, they should easily get top 4. And again, if we're honest with ourselves, can we say the same? I don't think so. That doesn't mean we can't or won't finish top 4, but at this point, Arsenal and Liverpool are 2 very different clubs in 2 very different points in their development. I think the advantage Liverpool has is the very fact we aren't expecting to challenge for the title next year. Would it be nice if we did? Of course. But it almost feels like there's no pressure. We're in transition, not only with players but with the manager. Arsenal will have (should have) their 3rd kick at the can next season. Currently, at the height of Arteta's revival, Arsenal have won... 1 trophy? (FA Cup, no?) There needs to be more now, and it's that kind of pressure that can crush a team. We'll see if that happens to Arsenal or if they'll come out of 2 hard fought nearly trophyless seasons a stronger team. But this talk of how Arsenal will drop out of the top 4 and/or how Liverpool will challenge for the title are little more than wishful thinking. (I mean, I wish it, too, but...)

As things stand I fully expect us both to be in the top 4. I look at the teams below third (villa just got smashed 5-0) theres a big gulf from third to 4th that i dont see being closed over the summer.
The question again is the fucking cheats, who can challenge them. Im confident we can, and break 90 points, but that still doesnt mean we ll win it. I think it might take Liverpool a season of adjustment before challenging for the title again, a lot will depend on summer business etc, but i dont see a top 4 place being in danger for either team.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9401 on: Today at 04:45:19 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:28:02 pm
Its a young team and theyll spend again in summer. Theyll be in the mix again next season. And when city gets their inevitable paltry 12 point deduction and fine, Arsenal will be in as good a position as anyone.

I expect city will get a points deduction at the end of a season where they dont win the league, to drop them from 2nd to 4th so it wont matter.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9402 on: Today at 05:14:39 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:57:49 am
I've had a look at Arsenal Mania tonight expecting them to be rightfully apoplectic over the cheating. They don't get it, incredibly. The league is done!

In fairness theres no point anymore, seeing on social media, fans of so many other clubs celebrating city winning the title . The premier league will give the public what they want, which is for city to not get punished.
Everton, Newcastle, Chelsea, West ham, Spurs, (Even a lot of man utd) absolutely buzzing. The general feeling is that city are needed to stop arsenal , so that feeling will no doubt transmit to the media and the premier league. Which is why there isnt a swell of opinion to do something about their cheating.
Logged

Online Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9403 on: Today at 06:44:49 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm
Those who think Arsenal are just 2-3 quality additions from winning it or being in a race again might throw caution to the wind. On paper, yes. But it must be incredibly hard to go again after being so close twice. After being agonizingly close in 18/19 and actually winning it in 19/20, we fell apart the season after. Two intense seasons took their toll.

Will they be as fortunate with injuries again this time around? Will players like Trossard and Havertz be as good next season as this?

We fell apart because we left ourselves badly vulnerable to injuries at the back. We were top at Christmas. 
Logged

Offline JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9404 on: Today at 06:46:56 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:42:15 am
As things stand I fully expect us both to be in the top 4. I look at the teams below third (villa just got smashed 5-0) theres a big gulf from third to 4th that i dont see being closed over the summer.
The question again is the fucking cheats, who can challenge them. Im confident we can, and break 90 points, but that still doesnt mean we ll win it. I think it might take Liverpool a season of adjustment before challenging for the title again, a lot will depend on summer business etc, but i dont see a top 4 place being in danger for either team.
Get some sleep lad!
You have won fuck all, again, but youve got the release of Odourgards photo album to look forward to!
Logged

Online spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9405 on: Today at 07:51:44 am »
[LOKI] That's how it feels!! [/LOKI]
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9406 on: Today at 07:57:29 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:51:44 am
[LOKI] That's how it feels!! [/LOKI]

You seem a bit Thor today?
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9407 on: Today at 07:58:07 am »
Arsenals sad end intersects with need to feel Citys title claim is real
Gunners final-day rally may have had hope but real party line lies in how champion team can win while carrying 115 charges

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/article/2024/may/19/arsenal-manchester-city-premier-league-title

Now that it's affeting someone other than Liverpool, it's a problem
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9408 on: Today at 08:03:13 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:58:07 am
Arsenals sad end intersects with need to feel Citys title claim is real
Gunners final-day rally may have had hope but real party line lies in how champion team can win while carrying 115 charges

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/article/2024/may/19/arsenal-manchester-city-premier-league-title

Now that it's affeting someone other than Liverpool, it's a problem


Now it's affecting a London team it's a problem.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9409 on: Today at 08:04:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:14:39 am
In fairness theres no point anymore, seeing on social media, fans of so many other clubs celebrating city winning the title . The premier league will give the public what they want, which is for city to not get punished.
Everton, Newcastle, Chelsea, West ham, Spurs, (Even a lot of man utd) absolutely buzzing. The general feeling is that city are needed to stop arsenal , so that feeling will no doubt transmit to the media and the premier league. Which is why there isnt a swell of opinion to do something about their cheating.

Welcome to the club.

It shows how inconsequential City are when all the bantz merchants and fans odiferous clubs who have won fuck all for decades would rather them to win than two properly well run clubs.

Itll be interesting to see the reaction next season if Villa are realistic challengers as well.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9410 on: Today at 08:06:30 am »
Think Arsenal fans are generally less angry with it than us because a) theyre earlier  in the process than us and b) the jammy bastards are more likely to be best places to take advantage of/when Guardiola leave and less likely, if City are punished. Weve seen a superior manager give his best years to our club and leave while those crooks are still on top.

Get well soon Jarrod Bowen by the way.very unfortunate timing for him.
Logged

Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9411 on: Today at 08:15:18 am »
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9412 on: Today at 08:16:49 am »
Their big mistake was not losing to Villa at home. It was putting eleven men behind the ball at Man City.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9413 on: Today at 08:16:54 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:06:30 am
Think Arsenal fans are generally less angry with it than us because a) theyre earlier  in the process than us and b) the jammy bastards are more likely to be best places to take advantage of/when Guardiola leave and less likely, if City are punished. Weve seen a superior manager give his best years to our club and leave while those crooks are still on top.

Get well soon Jarrod Bowen by the way.very unfortunate timing for him.

Theres a lot of positivity, but if we finish second again next season, then itll be a different feel.
It looks like next season is Peps last and he wont sign a new contract so there are good times ahead but we need to start cashing in from next season.
Logged

Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9414 on: Today at 08:31:13 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:16:54 am
Theres a lot of positivity, but if we finish second again next season, then itll be a different feel.
It looks like next season is Peps last and he wont sign a new contract so there are good times ahead but we need to start cashing in from next season.

You're talking like we aren't going to be in the mix, you could easily find that Ped fucks off and its Arne looking down at you next.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9415 on: Today at 08:34:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:13 am
You're talking like we aren't going to be in the mix, you could easily find that Ped fucks off and its Arne looking down at you next.

Its possible, but at the moment i see pep and klopp leaving as a great chance for us.

Only because i know nothing about your new manager and just expecting a drop off because of how incredible Klopp was.
Logged

Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9416 on: Today at 08:41:55 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:34:50 am
Its possible, but at the moment i see pep and klopp leaving as a great chance for us.

Only because i know nothing about your new manager and just expecting a drop off because of how incredible Klopp was.

I'll be honest, most of us don't know much either, but Kloppo spoke highly of him, has left him a side that is now one year into its development, the stats guys who identified him are fantastic at their jobs, he's won the Eredivise, finished 2nd with more points this season and won the cup, his style is similar to klopps by the look of it, but a bit more defensively solid and his teams know how to score goals. Probably take him at big chunk of next season to get them playing his way, but by the time Ped fucks off, we should be ready to go at the league.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline ScottishGoon

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9417 on: Today at 08:44:29 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:46:56 am
Get some sleep lad!
You have won fuck all, again, but youve got the release of Odourgards photo album to look forward to!

Deary me!  ;D
Logged

Offline JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9418 on: Today at 08:48:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:13 am
You're talking like we aren't going to be in the mix, you could easily find that Ped fucks off and its Arne looking down at you next.
TNB has already discounted us as title challengers and said that Arsenal are the only side that could possibly challenge Abu Dhabi. Would be great if the gooners missed out on top 4 to bring their fans down a peg or two.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9419 on: Today at 08:48:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:41:55 am
I'll be honest, most of us don't know much either, but Kloppo spoke highly of him, has left him a side that is now one year into its development, the stats guys who identified him are fantastic at their jobs, he's won the Eredivise, finished 2nd with more points this season and won the cup, his style is similar to klopps by the look of it, but a bit more defensively solid and his teams know how to score goals. Probably take him at big chunk of next season to get them playing his way, but by the time Ped fucks off, we should be ready to go at the league.

Heard so many good things about Slot last season when he was linked with Spurs, that I was chuffed when he turned them down. Although I remember Ten Hag coming in with a huge reputation too so you never know. When Klopp came in to Liverpool it was like signing Messi or Ronaldo, a sure thing.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9420 on: Today at 08:52:43 am »
Well, commiserations to the Arsenal fans. I thought I wanted you to win itwas still hoping youd win it yesterday morning. BUT if Im being 100% honest, once you didnt win it and I realised what another damp squib of a title it was, (barely registered with most people) Ill concede that those hoping City won it probably had it right. Its meaningless. Whereas you lot winning wouldve been huge. That does sound like sour grapes now Ive typed it, and Im still not happy the cheats have won it again. But actually this meh is better than the green eyes I mightve had if youd won it. Sorry, just honest.

But just to add, I do feel sympathy (or rather empathy). Shite isnt it.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:55:29 am by Red_Mist »
Logged

Offline clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9421 on: Today at 08:52:55 am »
So they had their best season ever. Ended up with no trophy and 89 points and early elimination in the cups.  ;D


Oh and have spent £700m in 4 years.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9422 on: Today at 08:58:42 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:52:55 am
So they had their best season ever. Ended up with no trophy and 89 points and early elimination in the cups.  ;D


Oh and have spent £700m in 4 years.
As long as they havent cheated, I dont really care what theyve spent. Done it in the right way imho. And without the cheats would be celebrating back to back titles. Im not sure we can have it both ways. Bemoan City then also have a go at Arsenal, another side trying to break the cheats stranglehold the right way.
Logged

Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9423 on: Today at 08:58:53 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:48:41 am
Heard so many good things about Slot last season when he was linked with Spurs, that I was chuffed when he turned them down. Although I remember Ten Hag coming in with a huge reputation too so you never know. When Klopp came in to Liverpool it was like signing Messi or Ronaldo, a sure thing.

The Dutch rip the piss out of Ten Hag constantly, but they speak well of Arne, so I'm not worried on that score. I wanted Ajax in Madrid for two reasons 1) a proper European giant with 4 European Cups and not some minnows from London meant a proper final and 2) I knew we'd beat them - Spurs are spawny c*nts and that worried me, especially as Son usually scores against us, but once Sir Harold of Kane, sacrificer of daughters, was starting, knew all was well.

Jurgen was like Rafa, we'd all seen his football and knew what their teams were like and could do, Kloppo was destined to win the league with us from the first day, even though he had a full rebuild to do. I feel good about Arne all because of what Jurgen has left him, he'd have to be an absolute fucknugget to mess it up and the guys above him in the club won't allow this to happen. We learn't our lessons with Souness.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9424 on: Today at 08:59:27 am »
Best team in the Premier League this season and deserved to win it.....but if there's one thing Libpool fans know, it's deserves got nothing to do with it.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9425 on: Today at 08:59:33 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:52:43 am
Well, commiserations to the Arsenal fans. I thought I wanted you to win itwas still hoping youd win it yesterday morning. BUT if Im being 100% honest, once you didnt win it and I realised what another damp squib of a title it was, (barely registered with most people) Ill concede that those hoping City won it probably had it right. Its meaningless. Whereas you lot winning wouldve been huge. That does sound like sour grapes now Ive typed it, and Im still not happy the cheats have won it again. But actually this meh is better than the green eyes I mightve had if youd won it. Sorry, just honest.

But just to add, I do feel sympathy (or rather empathy). Shite isnt it.

I totally get it, its one thing thinking city winning it is as close to null and void as it gets. Its another having mass parties that they won it, or cheering them on against your team, the last few teams city have faced in the run in have been embarrassing. More the fans than the players.
Logged

Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9426 on: Today at 09:00:38 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:58:42 am
As long as they havent cheated, I dont really care what theyve spent. Done it in the right way imho. And without the cheats would be celebrating back to back titles. Im not sure we can have it both ways. Bemoan City then also have a go at Arsenal, another side trying to break the cheats stranglehold the right way.

If they weren't such snide diving crying cheats, built in their Mysteron managers image, I'd like them. They're a legitimate team and like you say, they earned the money they spent, so that's all fair and above board.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9427 on: Today at 09:01:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:59:33 am
I totally get it, its one thing thinking city winning it is as close to null and void as it gets. Its another having mass parties that they won it, or cheering them on against your team, the last few teams city have faced in the run in have been embarrassing. More the fans than the players.

Or doing the Poznan in your billion pound stadium while ending up in the Europa League, while your rivals get another season in the Champions League.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9428 on: Today at 09:03:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:01:47 am
Or doing the Poznan in your billion pound stadium while ending up in the Europa League, while your rivals get another season in the Champions League.

In a few months theyll be wanting levy out because theyre losing their best players to teams in CL. Theyre another level altogether Spurs. Maximum bitterness and zero self awareness.
Essentially Everton , they too were celebrating outside the emirates yesterday you fucked it up, you fucked it up
Zero sympathy if they go bust, its like their only wins are when another team loses.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,705
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9429 on: Today at 09:04:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:59:33 am
I totally get it, its one thing thinking city winning it is as close to null and void as it gets. Its another having mass parties that they won it, or cheering them on against your team, the last few teams city have faced in the run in have been embarrassing. More the fans than the players.
Yep, some embarrassing behaviour.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9430 on: Today at 09:04:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:59:33 am
I totally get it, its one thing thinking city winning it is as close to null and void as it gets. Its another having mass parties that they won it, or cheering them on against your team, the last few teams city have faced in the run in have been embarrassing. More the fans than the players.

Totally agree. I'm happy another club now understands what we've had the last several years.

Also the Rodri handball against Everton and now the Doku challenge on Mac Allister. If that's a pen Arsenal win the title most likely.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,705
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9431 on: Today at 09:05:00 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:03:50 am
Maximum bitterness and zero self awareness.
We know all about that.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,945
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9432 on: Today at 09:09:02 am »
With it looking likely that Pep is leaving City after next season, he will likely want to win the league in his final year and will be favourites to do so.

That gives Arne Slot a season to get his team playing the way he wants and to get some more players in. Imagine we came in the following season and pipped Arsenal to the title. Their greatest team in decades, with no major trophies, washed away like tears in rain.  ;D

Make no mistake about it -  Arsenal need to go on and win a major trophy next year. Anything else would be failure on their behalf. If they don't, I suspect we would see the team start to fall apart, with frustrated players moving elsewhere in search of trophies.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,843
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9433 on: Today at 09:30:24 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm
Those who think Arsenal are just 2-3 quality additions from winning it or being in a race again might throw caution to the wind. On paper, yes. But it must be incredibly hard to go again after being so close twice. After being agonizingly close in 18/19 and actually winning it in 19/20, we fell apart the season after. Two intense seasons took their toll.

Will they be as fortunate with injuries again this time around? Will players like Trossard and Havertz be as good next season as this?

Same with City though they rarely get injuries year after year. De Bruyne missed a few months this season, but they only ever have 1 or 2 injured at a time.

They will have to use the squad more though. There's an extra 2-4 CL games next season. Plus they've done nothing in the domestic cups last couple of years and a run in them as well can catch up with you a bit.

Going one better in terms of a 90+ point total might be a bit much, but I can't see City being as relentless next season. They might be charged at some point, plus if it is Guardiola's last season it could have the same effect as with Klopp when it comes to the run in. They've got to be there to pounce if they do drop off.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,059
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9434 on: Today at 09:31:32 am »
Nobody is winning any league whilst Guardiola is here anyway. Dont bank on him leaving after next year either, Abu Dhabi will put a gun to his head.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9435 on: Today at 09:37:50 am »
The question that comes now is the matter of injuries, a season like that hits you badly, and the one before it too. We did it for 2 season then utterly crumbled to injuries the 3rd season. Now Arsenal didn't have the same level of intensity as those teams had, but still put in massive efforts.

Is that going to be a worry for next year?

You also should not discount us so quickly. We are one year into the rebuild and finished 7 points behind. A lot of people, even Liverpool fans on this forum, are quick to talk down our team and how we are run but we are much closer to Arsenal and City than we are to any other team, and squad wise, we are likely only to get better next year.

There is obviously the question of new manager and backroom of course, but by the looks of it we have brought someone in with all the means available to hit the ground running.

Let's put it this way, points wise we did the exact same thing as Arsenal the season before - went from high 60's to low 80's in one season and made up 15 points over the season

So I wouldn't take your eyes off us for next year
« Last Edit: Today at 09:41:28 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,843
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9436 on: Today at 09:46:55 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm
Bad luck to Arsenal.  An 89-point season really should be enough to win the league.

Arteta still with just an FA Cup win against Frank Lampard to show for all the endeavours of this very good Arsenal side.  Winning any trophies is harder now than it's probably ever been.

It's a very young side though. If they keep it together and keep strengthening they're well set for the next 5 years. Lacked a bit of experience at the crunch last couple of years.

Their key players are all around 23-25. It's a case of keeping them durable as they have been.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,036
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9437 on: Today at 10:05:16 am »
Sorry , couldn't resist :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
