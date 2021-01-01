I've had a look at Arsenal Mania tonight expecting them to be rightfully apoplectic over the cheating. They don't get it, incredibly. The league is done!
In fairness theres no point anymore, seeing on social media, fans of so many other clubs celebrating city winning the title . The premier league will give the public what they want, which is for city to not get punished.
Everton, Newcastle, Chelsea, West ham, Spurs, (Even a lot of man utd) absolutely buzzing. The general feeling is that city are needed to stop arsenal , so that feeling will no doubt transmit to the media and the premier league. Which is why there isnt a swell of opinion to do something about their cheating.