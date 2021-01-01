Yeah, it's one reason I have him on 'ignore'. Because I can't imagine anyone thought Arsenal wouldn't get top 4 this season. And if we're honest with ourselves, Arsenal should easily get top 4 next season. Yes, I know, circumstances can change things, but let's just go with what we know right now. What points they'll end up with and where in the top 4 they'll be is a different topic, but as we look at things today, they should easily get top 4. And again, if we're honest with ourselves, can we say the same? I don't think so. That doesn't mean we can't or won't finish top 4, but at this point, Arsenal and Liverpool are 2 very different clubs in 2 very different points in their development. I think the advantage Liverpool has is the very fact we aren't expecting to challenge for the title next year. Would it be nice if we did? Of course. But it almost feels like there's no pressure. We're in transition, not only with players but with the manager. Arsenal will have (should have) their 3rd kick at the can next season. Currently, at the height of Arteta's revival, Arsenal have won... 1 trophy? (FA Cup, no?) There needs to be more now, and it's that kind of pressure that can crush a team. We'll see if that happens to Arsenal or if they'll come out of 2 hard fought nearly trophyless seasons a stronger team. But this talk of how Arsenal will drop out of the top 4 and/or how Liverpool will challenge for the title are little more than wishful thinking. (I mean, I wish it, too, but...)



As things stand I fully expect us both to be in the top 4. I look at the teams below third (villa just got smashed 5-0) theres a big gulf from third to 4th that i dont see being closed over the summer.The question again is the fucking cheats, who can challenge them. Im confident we can, and break 90 points, but that still doesnt mean we ll win it. I think it might take Liverpool a season of adjustment before challenging for the title again, a lot will depend on summer business etc, but i dont see a top 4 place being in danger for either team.