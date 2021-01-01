« previous next »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm
Yeah, it's one reason I have him on 'ignore'. Because I can't imagine anyone thought Arsenal wouldn't get top 4 this season. And if we're honest with ourselves, Arsenal should easily get top 4 next season. Yes, I know, circumstances can change things, but let's just go with what we know right now. What points they'll end up with and where in the top 4 they'll be is a different topic, but as we look at things today, they should easily get top 4. And again, if we're honest with ourselves, can we say the same? I don't think so. That doesn't mean we can't or won't finish top 4, but at this point, Arsenal and Liverpool are 2 very different clubs in 2 very different points in their development. I think the advantage Liverpool has is the very fact we aren't expecting to challenge for the title next year. Would it be nice if we did? Of course. But it almost feels like there's no pressure. We're in transition, not only with players but with the manager. Arsenal will have (should have) their 3rd kick at the can next season. Currently, at the height of Arteta's revival, Arsenal have won... 1 trophy? (FA Cup, no?) There needs to be more now, and it's that kind of pressure that can crush a team. We'll see if that happens to Arsenal or if they'll come out of 2 hard fought nearly trophyless seasons a stronger team. But this talk of how Arsenal will drop out of the top 4 and/or how Liverpool will challenge for the title are little more than wishful thinking. (I mean, I wish it, too, but...)

As things stand I fully expect us both to be in the top 4. I look at the teams below third (villa just got smashed 5-0) theres a big gulf from third to 4th that i dont see being closed over the summer.
The question again is the fucking cheats, who can challenge them. Im confident we can, and break 90 points, but that still doesnt mean we ll win it. I think it might take Liverpool a season of adjustment before challenging for the title again, a lot will depend on summer business etc, but i dont see a top 4 place being in danger for either team.
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:28:02 pm
Its a young team and theyll spend again in summer. Theyll be in the mix again next season. And when city gets their inevitable paltry 12 point deduction and fine, Arsenal will be in as good a position as anyone.

I expect city will get a points deduction at the end of a season where they dont win the league, to drop them from 2nd to 4th so it wont matter.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:57:49 am
I've had a look at Arsenal Mania tonight expecting them to be rightfully apoplectic over the cheating. They don't get it, incredibly. The league is done!

In fairness theres no point anymore, seeing on social media, fans of so many other clubs celebrating city winning the title . The premier league will give the public what they want, which is for city to not get punished.
Everton, Newcastle, Chelsea, West ham, Spurs, (Even a lot of man utd) absolutely buzzing. The general feeling is that city are needed to stop arsenal , so that feeling will no doubt transmit to the media and the premier league. Which is why there isnt a swell of opinion to do something about their cheating.
