JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9200 on: Yesterday at 10:08:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:06:25 pm
I'll just add this to their dreams, ADFC losing, Everton scoring a 99th minute equaliser to deny them.
They wont sleep now!
DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9201 on: Yesterday at 10:12:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:27:16 am
Hes done ok but what has he won? We keep hearing that Arsenal are a massive club;  theyve spent obscene amounts of money , but have nothing to show for it. Klopp got a lot of credit early on before we started winning trophies because aswell as being a great manager, he is a likeable guy who sends his teams out to play the right way. Like Jürgen said recently, we dont go out to cheat our way to success, we do it the right way.
Arteta is a horrible snide little c*nt, and he sends out his teams to play in his image, so he and the team will never be liked.

Arsenal are a massive club and the 3rd biggest in England.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9202 on: Yesterday at 10:16:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:06:25 pm
I'll just add this to their dreams, ADFC losing, Everton scoring a 99th minute equaliser to deny them.

From a set piece presumably.
BigBrainArteta

  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9203 on: Today at 12:38:12 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:20:39 pm
Think its nailed on he ends up at Abu Dhabi when Ped leaves.

You are so naive
Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9204 on: Today at 01:50:02 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:27:16 am
Hes done ok but what has he won? We keep hearing that Arsenal are a massive club;  theyve spent obscene amounts of money , but have nothing to show for it. Klopp got a lot of credit early on before we started winning trophies because aswell as being a great manager, he is a likeable guy who sends his teams out to play the right way. Like Jürgen said recently, we dont go out to cheat our way to success, we do it the right way.
Arteta is a horrible snide little c*nt, and he sends out his teams to play in his image, so he and the team will never be liked.
100%

I just have never been able to take to him and never will. c*nt
Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9205 on: Today at 07:26:59 am »
Just saw a video of these on field cheats doing a practice run of a trophy lift ahead of today. Is this a usual thing?
JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9206 on: Today at 07:50:39 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 07:26:59 am
Just saw a video of these on field cheats doing a practice run of a trophy lift ahead of today. Is this a usual thing?
Never heard of that before but they prob just want to know what it feels like to lift a trophy, as they wont get to do it for real.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9207 on: Today at 08:04:24 am »
This is it!

Moysie , Danny Dyer , Pwopa Naughty, Ray Winstone, LETS BE AVIN YOU . WEST AAAAM!!
Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 08:09:15 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:04:24 am
This is it!

Moysie , Danny Dyer , Pwopa Naughty, Ray Winstone, LETS BE AVIN YOU . WEST AAAAM!!

We have a lot in common. In 18/19 and 21/22 when my team took the title to the last day, I went on to a Liverpool forum first thing in the morning as well  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9209 on: Today at 08:11:46 am »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 08:09:15 am
We have a lot in common. In 18/19 and 21/22 when my team took the title to the last day, I went on to a Liverpool forum first thing in the morning as well  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Keep smiling mate, theres nothing to stress about
