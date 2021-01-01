I'll just add this to their dreams, ADFC losing, Everton scoring a 99th minute equaliser to deny them.
Hes done ok but what has he won? We keep hearing that Arsenal are a massive club; theyve spent obscene amounts of money , but have nothing to show for it. Klopp got a lot of credit early on before we started winning trophies because aswell as being a great manager, he is a likeable guy who sends his teams out to play the right way. Like Jürgen said recently, we dont go out to cheat our way to success, we do it the right way.Arteta is a horrible snide little c*nt, and he sends out his teams to play in his image, so he and the team will never be liked.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Think its nailed on he ends up at Abu Dhabi when Ped leaves.
Just saw a video of these on field cheats doing a practice run of a trophy lift ahead of today. Is this a usual thing?
This is it! Moysie , Danny Dyer , Pwopa Naughty, Ray Winstone, LETS BE AVIN YOU . WEST AAAAM!!
We have a lot in common. In 18/19 and 21/22 when my team took the title to the last day, I went on to a Liverpool forum first thing in the morning as well
