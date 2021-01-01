« previous next »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:06:25 pm
I'll just add this to their dreams, ADFC losing, Everton scoring a 99th minute equaliser to deny them.
They wont sleep now!
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:27:16 am
Hes done ok but what has he won? We keep hearing that Arsenal are a massive club;  theyve spent obscene amounts of money , but have nothing to show for it. Klopp got a lot of credit early on before we started winning trophies because aswell as being a great manager, he is a likeable guy who sends his teams out to play the right way. Like Jürgen said recently, we dont go out to cheat our way to success, we do it the right way.
Arteta is a horrible snide little c*nt, and he sends out his teams to play in his image, so he and the team will never be liked.

Arsenal are a massive club and the 3rd biggest in England.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:06:25 pm
I'll just add this to their dreams, ADFC losing, Everton scoring a 99th minute equaliser to deny them.

From a set piece presumably.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:20:39 pm
Think its nailed on he ends up at Abu Dhabi when Ped leaves.

You are so naive
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:27:16 am
Hes done ok but what has he won? We keep hearing that Arsenal are a massive club;  theyve spent obscene amounts of money , but have nothing to show for it. Klopp got a lot of credit early on before we started winning trophies because aswell as being a great manager, he is a likeable guy who sends his teams out to play the right way. Like Jürgen said recently, we dont go out to cheat our way to success, we do it the right way.
Arteta is a horrible snide little c*nt, and he sends out his teams to play in his image, so he and the team will never be liked.
100%

I just have never been able to take to him and never will. c*nt
