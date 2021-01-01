« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Lee1-6Liv

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9160 on: Today at 03:48:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:14:36 pm
They've done it us twice, they went 1 down v Brighton in 2014 as well as that Villa game when Martinez pulled out of playing the day of the game, just like this season...

I didn't know that until now, he was due to play but pulled out at the last minute due to a bug, he is definitely on the take.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9161 on: Today at 04:00:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:14:36 pm
They've done it us twice, they went 1 down v Brighton in 2014 as well as that Villa game when Martinez pulled out of playing the day of the game, just like this season...

They went one down to Brighton in 2018. And we were wining against Wolves so as it stands were top at that point. But no sooner did anyone maybe dare to get carried away, they realised within a minute. I think that would still have been enough for us but even at that point, before half time, you kind of knew theyd just go on and win from there.

2014 was quite routine for them. Cant remember if they beat Villa or Wedt Ham but they were always in control. We went one down early to Newcastle but came back to win 2-1.
coolbyrne

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9162 on: Today at 05:14:33 pm
Quote from: only6times on Today at 03:03:31 pm
Arteta helped Ped reach the heights he aspires to. Shame.


This seems to get swept under the carpet by Arsenal fans who moan about having to fight against the very team where Arteta learned his craft, smack dab in the middle of City's best sportswashing years. Posters get their digs in about us selling players to Saudi while pretending Arteta didn't choose City over a post at the Arsenal Academy, didn't choose to spend 3 years benefitting from City's sportswashing. It's almost hypocritical to complain about City when Arteta is a by-product of that sportswashing.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9163 on: Today at 05:20:39 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:14:33 pm
This seems to get swept under the carpet by Arsenal fans who moan about having to fight against the very team where Arteta learned his craft, smack dab in the middle of City's best sportswashing years. Posters get their digs in about us selling players to Saudi while pretending Arteta didn't choose City over a post at the Arsenal Academy, didn't choose to spend 3 years benefitting from City's sportswashing. It's almost hypocritical to complain about City when Arteta is a by-product of that sportswashing.
Think its nailed on he ends up at Abu Dhabi when Ped leaves.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9164 on: Today at 05:22:58 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:20:39 pm
Think its nailed on he ends up at Abu Dhabi when Ped leaves.

Would love to hear an Arsenal fans perspective on this. Perhaps some fresh insight on whether he used to celebrate goals scored against Arsenal during his time at City. That would be a novel view.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9165 on: Today at 05:26:07 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:22:58 pm
Would love to hear an Arsenal fans perspective on this. Perhaps some fresh insight on whether he used to celebrate goals scored against Arsenal during his time at City. That would be a novel view.
Did he never celebrate goals against Arsenal? Id never heard that before.
I would imagine he has a contract to go back when his masters call , as part of them allowing him to leave.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9166 on: Today at 05:28:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:26:07 pm
Did he never celebrate goals against Arsenal? Id never heard that before.


He probably just got bored.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9167 on: Today at 05:32:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:28:39 pm
He probably just got bored.
No way would they allow the bestest young manager in the whole wide world leave without telling him he will come back when they say so. Bernado Manning has been trying to leave for years but they wont let him.
DelTrotter

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9168 on: Today at 05:40:05 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:22:58 pm
Would love to hear an Arsenal fans perspective on this. Perhaps some fresh insight on whether he used to celebrate goals scored against Arsenal during his time at City. That would be a novel view.

 ;D
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9169 on: Today at 05:57:09 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:32:49 pm
Bernado Manning has been trying to leave for years but they wont let him.

Probably because he knows where all the dodgy paperwork and emails are kept.  ;)
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9170 on: Today at 05:58:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:22:58 pm
Would love to hear an Arsenal fans perspective on this. Perhaps some fresh insight on whether he used to celebrate goals scored against Arsenal during his time at City. That would be a novel view.

He's a Bluenose anyway.

The Arse fans think he's 'one of their own' - he loved the Ev more.

 ;) ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9171 on: Today at 06:12:52 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:58:19 pm
He's a Bluenose anyway.

The Arse fans think he's 'one of their own' - he loved the Ev more.

 ;) ;D

Loved Everton and Rangers. As if he wasnt morally dubious enough!
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9172 on: Today at 06:15:11 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:14:33 pm
This seems to get swept under the carpet by Arsenal fans who moan about having to fight against the very team where Arteta learned his craft, smack dab in the middle of City's best sportswashing years. Posters get their digs in about us selling players to Saudi while pretending Arteta didn't choose City over a post at the Arsenal Academy, didn't choose to spend 3 years benefitting from City's sportswashing. It's almost hypocritical to complain about City when Arteta is a by-product of that sportswashing.

As corrupt as they are, Pep is a world class manager and Arteta did the right thing to learn from him. Your new manager sees Pep as his inspiration and hes not even worked with him before as far as i know. Arteta was the youth team player that barca were bringing through the youth team to play peps positions so theyve known each other since forever.
I imagine arsenal will be one of the favourites for the title when Pep leaves city, so Arteta will be exactly where hes worked all these years to be.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9173 on: Today at 06:19:45 pm
He stayed in his seat, wasnt even in the technical area, let alone taking the piss by being constantly out of it? He must have really loved you.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9174 on: Today at 06:21:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:19:45 pm
He stayed in his seat, wasnt even in the technical area, let alone taking the piss by being constantly out of it? He must have really loved you.

Still have no idea why we hired him, hes not a legend of the club.

Gone by next Christmas.
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9175 on: Today at 06:22:55 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:12:52 pm
Loved Everton and Rangers. As if he wasnt morally dubious enough!

 ;D
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9176 on: Today at 06:25:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:19:45 pm
He stayed in his seat, wasnt even in the technical area, let alone taking the piss by being constantly out of it? He must have really loved you.
You mean he didnt almost tackle the wingers by being so far out of his technical area?
I might even put 5K on Arteta being Abu Dhabi manager when Ped goes. Its nailed on.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9177 on: Today at 06:31:34 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:25:45 pm
You mean he didnt almost tackle the wingers by being so far out of his technical area?
I might even put 5K on Arteta being Abu Dhabi manager when Ped goes. Its nailed on.

The biggest bet ever on a league 2 manager
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9178 on: Today at 06:35:06 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:21:11 pm
Still have no idea why we hired him, hes not a legend of the club.

Gone by next Christmas.

Replace him with Alan Smith please. Get that nasally c*nt off our televisions.
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9179 on: Today at 06:44:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:35:06 pm
Replace him with Alan Smith please. Get that nasally c*nt off our televisions.
He makes Michael Owen sound interesting.
rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9180 on: Today at 06:48:22 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:25:03 pm
I remember the villa game when they were 2-0 down. I didnt know they were down 2-0 ad late as 75 mins till someone mentioned it the other day, so they scored 3 times in 15 mins, i dont think i can recover from something like that.

I was in the kop that day, we were getting fed the score and we really started to believe we were going to do it, then the news filtered through. I'd love to strangle the c*nt who said Villa had gone 3-2 up. When Mo scored, he celebrated like he thought he's won the league.

At least their women's team lost the battle of the oil cheats league today
Eeyore

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9181 on: Today at 06:49:58 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:14:33 pm
This seems to get swept under the carpet by Arsenal fans who moan about having to fight against the very team where Arteta learned his craft, smack dab in the middle of City's best sportswashing years. Posters get their digs in about us selling players to Saudi while pretending Arteta didn't choose City over a post at the Arsenal Academy, didn't choose to spend 3 years benefitting from City's sportswashing. It's almost hypocritical to complain about City when Arteta is a by-product of that sportswashing.

I think a team that has taken hundreds of millions from the Dubai's state-owned airline Emirates has got a cheek complaining about sportswashing.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9182 on: Today at 06:52:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:48:22 pm
I was in the kop that day, we were getting fed the score and we really started to believe we were going to do it, then the news filtered through. I'd love to strangle the c*nt who said Villa had gone 3-2 up. When Mo scored, he celebrated like he thought he's won the league.

At least their women's team lost the battle of the oil cheats league today

In these situation being in the stadium is worse than seeing everything live on tv. Wi fi at arsenal is shocking there never seems to be any internet connection.

Their women team couldve pretty much won the league last weekend, they were 1-0 up against arsenal at home after 89 mins, a draw wouldve kept it in their hands today, they lost 2-1 . Thats the good news, bad news is the other mafia cheats won it instead.
rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9183 on: Today at 06:53:52 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:14:05 pm
Yes, and if you think it's utter nonsense, which you do because it is, then the same thing has to apply to Arteta and Arsenal. Without the cheats, they'd be about to win a second title, and rightly so.

I would add, though, that without the cheats, not only would Liverpool have won 3 more league titles, there's a good case that we'd have won more CLs, bought a couple more top players from the proceeds, and that Klopp wouldn't be as burnt out by it all as he is and might not be about to leave us. Arsenal's rise to some extent coincides with Klopp's running out of energy, allowing them to come through as City's main challenger. And that running out of energy is entirely due to giving everything to compete with state-funded cheats who post ridiculous points totals every season and buy top players suspiciously cheaply...

Arteta took the Abu Dhabi coin so fuck him
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9184 on: Today at 07:22:37 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:14:33 pm
This seems to get swept under the carpet by Arsenal fans who moan about having to fight against the very team where Arteta learned his craft, smack dab in the middle of City's best sportswashing years. Posters get their digs in about us selling players to Saudi while pretending Arteta didn't choose City over a post at the Arsenal Academy, didn't choose to spend 3 years benefitting from City's sportswashing. It's almost hypocritical to complain about City when Arteta is a by-product of that sportswashing.
Yep. The entire football system is now ridden with sportswashing money. Can't escape it. Best you can cry about it in forums.
rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9185 on: Today at 07:25:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:00:14 pm
They went one down to Brighton in 2018. And we were wining against Wolves so as it stands were top at that point. But no sooner did anyone maybe dare to get carried away, they realised within a minute. I think that would still have been enough for us but even at that point, before half time, you kind of knew theyd just go on and win from there.

2014 was quite routine for them. Cant remember if they beat Villa or Wedt Ham but they were always in control. We went one down early to Newcastle but came back to win 2-1.

Been up since half 3, so brain a bit addled. Yeah it was West Ham in 2014. Still a fucking killer, the cheating twats
rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9186 on: Today at 07:26:03 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 03:48:17 pm
I didn't know that until now, he was due to play but pulled out at the last minute due to a bug, he is definitely on the take.

Yeah, got sick an hour before kick off
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9187 on: Today at 07:28:12 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:49:58 pm
I think a team that has taken hundreds of millions from the Dubai's state-owned airline Emirates has got a cheek complaining about sportswashing.
Or tens of millions from Rwanda. It's 100% a problem.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9188 on: Today at 07:31:58 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 07:28:12 pm
Or tens of millions from Rwanda. It's 100% a problem.

Youre opening a can of worms now
TSC

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9189 on: Today at 07:48:35 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:25:03 pm
I remember the villa game when they were 2-0 down. I didnt know they were down 2-0 ad late as 75 mins till someone mentioned it the other day, so they scored 3 times in 15 mins, i dont think i can recover from something like that.

3 goals in 6 mins it was

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61453540
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9190 on: Today at 07:50:26 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:53:52 pm
Arteta took the Abu Dhabi coin so fuck him

As did James Milner. Fuck him too?

JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9191 on: Today at 08:00:51 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 07:50:26 pm
As did James Milner. Fuck him too?
Knew someone would come up with this.
Milner went there are the very beginning before most people knew what they were up to.
Arteta went there when most people knew what Abu Dhabi FC were.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #9192 on: Today at 08:06:23 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:00:51 pm
Knew someone would come up with this.
Milner went there are the very beginning before most people knew what they were up to.
Arteta went there when most people knew what Abu Dhabi FC were.


 ;D
