I was in the kop that day, we were getting fed the score and we really started to believe we were going to do it, then the news filtered through. I'd love to strangle the c*nt who said Villa had gone 3-2 up. When Mo scored, he celebrated like he thought he's won the league.
At least their women's team lost the battle of the oil cheats league today
In these situation being in the stadium is worse than seeing everything live on tv. Wi fi at arsenal is shocking there never seems to be any internet connection.
Their women team couldve pretty much won the league last weekend, they were 1-0 up against arsenal at home after 89 mins, a draw wouldve kept it in their hands today, they lost 2-1 . Thats the good news, bad news is the other mafia cheats won it instead.