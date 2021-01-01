« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 364316 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,432
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9120 on: Today at 09:40:45 am »
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 08:53:40 am
This is cut and paste every year.

And no. Arsenal have not peaked at all. Key players all 25 or under, and we will have another window cycling out fringe players and loading up the squd again. Were not even close to peaking.

Do those fringe players include the likes of Jesus and Zinchenko he spent big on and now has the luxury of deciding he can live on and replace? Tough gig.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9121 on: Today at 09:41:25 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:27:45 am
Come on, mate. He's a couple of games away from having one of the greatest seasons ever. Arteta has done amazing to get Arsenal where they are, but as of now, he's still won the square root of fuck all meaningful.

His achievements in germany dont necessarily make him a better manager than one that can get high 80s points in england.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9122 on: Today at 09:49:12 am »
The entitlement and smugness of these Arsenal fans!
Logged

Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9123 on: Today at 09:58:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:40:45 am
Do those fringe players include the likes of Jesus and Zinchenko he spent big on and now has the luxury of deciding he can live on and replace? Tough gig.

No. It will be academy players Nelson, Nketiah, Smith-Rowe. Ramsdale will be sold, maybe Partey. Cedric and Elneny will leave on frees. Zinchenko maybe sold. Although he cost 35m, which is expensive by our standards.

We haven't really spent big on our backline. Raya 30m, Saliba 25m, Gabriel 25m, Tomiyasu 16m, Kiwior 20m, White 50m. Thats actually very modest by current standards. Infact we probably have the cheapest defenders/goalkeeper among the traditional big 6. And yet we have conceded the least goals. So no luxury involved at all, Arteta is just a good manager, showing a real knack for the defensive side of the game.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,173
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9124 on: Today at 09:59:51 am »
I'm getting Jed Maxwell vibes.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,302
  • RedOrDead
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9125 on: Today at 10:04:55 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:55:28 am
Not dismissing his achievement, just has to be put in a different context as its in an easier league. And hes not up against the most corrupt club in world football.

Yeah all hes done is stop a team whove just won it the prior 11 years, the same team who also outplayed and knocked out your beloved Arsenal team in the champions league but hey at least its an easier league  ::)
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9126 on: Today at 10:10:00 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:04:55 am
Yeah all hes done is stop a team whove just won it the prior 11 years, the same team who also outplayed and knocked out your beloved Arsenal team in the champions league but hey at least its an easier league  ::)

Would love to see what he can do in the premier league, unfortunately hes destined to end up at real.
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,396
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9127 on: Today at 10:12:05 am »
> Mikel Arteta on if he can complain about Tottenhams application against Man City: No, you can never complain about an opponent. I can complain about what we havent done to have 91, 93 or 95 points. Thats the only thing that we can do.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9128 on: Today at 10:16:31 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 10:12:05 am
> Mikel Arteta on if he can complain about Tottenhams application against Man City: No, you can never complain about an opponent. I can complain about what we havent done to have 91, 93 or 95 points. Thats the only thing that we can do.
Ofcourse hes not going to complain about his masters and future employers
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9129 on: Today at 10:33:20 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:16:31 am
Ofcourse hes not going to complain about his masters and future employers

Eh? The question was about Spurs, not Man City.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,940
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9130 on: Today at 10:36:18 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:41:25 am
His achievements in germany dont necessarily make him a better manager than one that can get high 80s points in england.

High 80s is not the standard anymore, and that's probably not going to change this year. I don't think that makes him special if Arteta finishes second again next year on 89 points. What would make him special is finishing on 90+ points in first place.

Essentially, Leverkusen are up against an equivalent of City. As soon as a team starts to break through, Bayern comes along and buys up their players. They have the league to ransom. How many years in a row have they won the league before this year? I think you're overselling Arteta and underselling Alonso.

Unfortunately, it's tough at the top, but that's the new footballing world with cheats in it.
Logged

Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,827
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9131 on: Today at 10:37:34 am »
Alonso is unbeaten and about to win two or three trophies in just his first full season managing at the top, overcoming the likes of a behemoth like Bayern, but Arteta is the better manager because he has spent tons of money only to finish second to City twice. Go figure. Now I have heard it all, the delusion here is strong.
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9132 on: Today at 10:38:38 am »
Quote from: Achilles Heel on Today at 08:55:50 am
If they lose and finish on 86 points they will add to the 26 other occasions it has been achieved or higher in the Premier League.

In the likely event they win and finish on 89 they will join a group of 17.

Excellent yes but no where near one of the best seasons ever.

Sorry should have been their not the. 2nd best Arsenal points ever
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9133 on: Today at 10:40:03 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:33:20 am
Eh? The question was about Spurs, not Man City.
By saying spurs didnt try he would be devaluing what Abu Dhabi have done
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9134 on: Today at 11:14:50 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 10:36:18 am
High 80s is not the standard anymore, and that's probably not going to change this year. I don't think that makes him special if Arteta finishes second again next year on 89 points. What would make him special is finishing on 90+ points in first place.

Essentially, Leverkusen are up against an equivalent of City. As soon as a team starts to break through, Bayern comes along and buys up their players. They have the league to ransom. How many years in a row have they won the league before this year? I think you're overselling Arteta and underselling Alonso.

Unfortunately, it's tough at the top, but that's the new footballing world with cheats in it.

Pointless argument, i prefer Arteta. Hes finished above Klopp 2 years running, I dont see Alonso doing that. I can understand why others think Alonso is better, i just have my reservations whether he can transfer this success to a higher level, Arteta is more proven.

All in my opinion of course
« Last Edit: Today at 11:17:23 am by The North Bank »
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9135 on: Today at 11:17:55 am »
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 10:37:34 am
Alonso is unbeaten and about to win two or three trophies in just his first full season managing at the top, overcoming the likes of a behemoth like Bayern, but Arteta is the better manager because he has spent tons of money only to finish second to City twice. Go figure. Now I have heard it all, the delusion here is strong.
Imagine criticising a manager who is potentially about to complete one of the greatest ever seasons, not losing a single game! Has it ever been done before?
And saying someone who hasnt won anything other than a solitary FA cup is definitely better. Again, such entitlement.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,940
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9136 on: Today at 11:25:42 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:14:50 am
Pointless argument, i prefer Arteta. Hes finished above Klopp 2 years running, I dont see Alonso doing that. I can understand why others think Alonso is better, i just have my reservations whether he can transfer this success to a higher level, Arteta is more proven.

All in my opinion of course

New trophy unlocked.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9137 on: Today at 11:30:56 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 11:25:42 am
New trophy unlocked.

One more day

Go on moysie
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9138 on: Today at 11:33:19 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:31:18 pm
I dont think Arsenal are guaranteed top 4. Theyve peaked this season and will still end up empty handed. Theyve had incredible luck with injuries( Saka might actually ,genuinely get injured next season) and referees. Next year the refs might not be so tolerant of them and other teams will be a bit more wary and prepared for Arsenals on pitch cheating.  Chelsea will improve , Saudi will likely spend . Liverpool, with a couple of additions should be a lot stronger too. Ange mate seems to be improving Spurs too. With a bit of luck, Arsenal will struggle for top 4.

That is a carbon copy of the posts seen at the end of last season.

I'm sorry but if you think Arsenal won't make top 4 next season then football isn't for you. Mind boggling to think the likes of Newcastle and Spurs should be seen as a threat to Arsenal. Newcastle have to sell to buy due to FFP. On top of that their squad is a mish mash of bog standard players. Spurs have had a horrid end to the season and are a long way off.

Let me break something to you when a team is so well coached and a functional system is set then injuries don't usually impact them as much as you would imagine. Unless it is an injury crisis which is off the scale.

City, Liverpool and even United under Ferguson were a demonstration of that.

Arsenal are now in a similar place with how well coached they are under Arteta. The principles of play are set. Besides I'm assuming they will beef up the squad in the summer to deal with any potential injuries.

Teams will wise up to their on-pitch cheating? Not sure what cheating that is. How many points has that earned them this season? Has that factor earned more points than 'Opposition players are always injured' and 'Injury free'?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:34:52 am by Andar »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9139 on: Today at 11:33:58 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 11:33:19 am
That is a carbon copy of the posts seen at the end of last season.

I'm sorry but if you think Arsenal won't make top 4 next season then football isn't for you. Mind boggling to think the likes of Newcastle and Spurs should be seen as a threat to Arsenal. Newcastle have to sell to buy due to FFP. Spurs have had a horrid end to the season and are a long way off.

Let me break something to you when a team is so well coached and a functional system is set then injuries don't usually impact them as much as you would imagine. Unless it is an injury crisis which is off the scale.

City, Liverpool and even United under Ferguson were a demonstration of that.

Arsenal are now in a similar place with how well coached they are under Arteta. The principles of play are set. Besides I'm assuming they will beef up the squad in the summer to deal with any potential injuries.

Teams will wise up to their on-pitch cheating? Not sure what cheating that is. How many points has that earned them this season? Has that factor earned more points than 'Opposition players are always injured' and 'Injury free'?
;D ;D Who do you support fella?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,319
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9140 on: Today at 11:36:43 am »
Since we dropped out of the title race, I was hoping these will beat the cheats to the title. Now I am glad they won't. Their fan base is obnoxious, the same as their manager ...
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9141 on: Today at 11:37:33 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 11:33:19 am
That is a carbon copy of the posts seen at the end of last season.

I'm sorry but if you think Arsenal won't make top 4 next season then football isn't for you. Mind boggling to think the likes of Newcastle and Spurs should be seen as a threat to Arsenal. Newcastle have to sell to buy due to FFP. On top of that their squad is a mish mash of bog standard players. Spurs have had a horrid end to the season and are a long way off.

Let me break something to you when a team is so well coached and a functional system is set then injuries don't usually impact them as much as you would imagine. Unless it is an injury crisis which is off the scale.

City, Liverpool and even United under Ferguson were a demonstration of that.

Arsenal are now in a similar place with how well coached they are under Arteta. The principles of play are set. Besides I'm assuming they will beef up the squad in the summer to deal with any potential injuries.

Teams will wise up to their on-pitch cheating? Not sure what cheating that is. How many points has that earned them this season? Has that factor earned more points than 'Opposition players are always injured' and 'Injury free'?

Tyson Fury will have to go some way to deliver a better knock out punch tonight!
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9142 on: Today at 11:47:21 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 11:33:19 am
That is a carbon copy of the posts seen at the end of last season.

I'm sorry but if you think Arsenal won't make top 4 next season then football isn't for you. Mind boggling to think the likes of Newcastle and Spurs should be seen as a threat to Arsenal. Newcastle have to sell to buy due to FFP. On top of that their squad is a mish mash of bog standard players. Spurs have had a horrid end to the season and are a long way off.

Let me break something to you when a team is so well coached and a functional system is set then injuries don't usually impact them as much as you would imagine. Unless it is an injury crisis which is off the scale.

City, Liverpool and even United under Ferguson were a demonstration of that.

Arsenal are now in a similar place with how well coached they are under Arteta. The principles of play are set. Besides I'm assuming they will beef up the squad in the summer to deal with any potential injuries.

Teams will wise up to their on-pitch cheating? Not sure what cheating that is. How many points has that earned them this season? Has that factor earned more points than 'Opposition players are always injured' and 'Injury free'?

:lmao

That you Dekkers?
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9143 on: Today at 11:49:49 am »
89 points would be super impressive. If you take out Citys 90+ totals (which you should given there cheats) there arent many whove done that.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,432
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9144 on: Today at 11:51:54 am »
Thats nauseating. :D

I think they will certainly make top 4 but Im not sure Id ever go to that trouble to talk them up.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9145 on: Today at 11:56:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:51:54 am
Thats nauseating. :D

I think they will certainly make top 4 but Im not sure Id ever go to that trouble to talk them up.
They likely will do, but its certainly not as guaranteed as the Arsenal fans think.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,605
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9146 on: Today at 11:57:08 am »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 11:33:19 am
Let me break something to you when a team is so well coached and a functional system is set then injuries don't usually impact them as much as you would imagine. Unless it is an injury crisis which is off the scale.

City, Liverpool and even United under Ferguson were a demonstration of that.

Arsenal are now in a similar place with how well coached they are under Arteta.
Fucking hell ;D Should stick Wigan in there too. They were well coached under Bobby Brown Shoes and won the same amount of trophies as Arteta.


All on a par.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9147 on: Today at 11:58:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:51:54 am
Thats nauseating. :D

I think they will certainly make top 4 but Im not sure Id ever go to that trouble to talk them up.

Andar is one of your own. Hes as die hard lfc as it gets. The lad just knows ball.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,605
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9148 on: Today at 12:04:29 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:58:12 am
Andar is one of your own. Hes as die hard lfc as it gets. The lad just knows ball.
True. As the famous maxim goes "Liverpool exist to be well coached".
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,016
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9149 on: Today at 12:32:37 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:27:49 pm
You planning on finishing in 2nd for a 3rd consecutive year?

This is where sportswashing gets us. We are beating arsenal / arteta with a stick of not winning when his focus is on a league chasing Lance Armstrong into the final straight.

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,305
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9150 on: Today at 12:45:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:32:37 pm
This is where sportswashing gets us. We are beating arsenal / arteta with a stick of not winning when his focus is on a league chasing Lance Armstrong into the final straight.



Have you seen the shit about Klopp not being that good if he's only won one title?
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9151 on: Today at 01:38:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:30:56 am
One more day

Go on moysie

I hope for your sake city go 4 up in half hour tomorrow. The real pain is if WHU take a 2 goal lead and lose 3-2, as happened to us on the final day couple of years back when villa fell late on v city
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9152 on: Today at 02:14:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:45:42 pm
Have you seen the shit about Klopp not being that good if he's only won one title?

Yes, and if you think it's utter nonsense, which you do because it is, then the same thing has to apply to Arteta and Arsenal. Without the cheats, they'd be about to win a second title, and rightly so.

I would add, though, that without the cheats, not only would Liverpool have won 3 more league titles, there's a good case that we'd have won more CLs, bought a couple more top players from the proceeds, and that Klopp wouldn't be as burnt out by it all as he is and might not be about to leave us. Arsenal's rise to some extent coincides with Klopp's running out of energy, allowing them to come through as City's main challenger. And that running out of energy is entirely due to giving everything to compete with state-funded cheats who post ridiculous points totals every season and buy top players suspiciously cheaply...
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9153 on: Today at 02:50:23 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:38:07 pm
I hope for your sake city go 4 up in half hour tomorrow. The real pain is if WHU take a 2 goal lead and lose 3-2, as happened to us on the final day couple of years back when villa fell late on v city

That might be the best thing, at the moment i feel theres zero chance and im already thinking of next season. If city go behind then come back to win itll just fuck me off .
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9154 on: Today at 02:52:14 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 02:14:05 pm
Yes, and if you think it's utter nonsense, which you do because it is, then the same thing has to apply to Arteta and Arsenal. Without the cheats, they'd be about to win a second title, and rightly so.

I would add, though, that without the cheats, not only would Liverpool have won 3 more league titles, there's a good case that we'd have won more CLs, bought a couple more top players from the proceeds, and that Klopp wouldn't be as burnt out by it all as he is and might not be about to leave us. Arsenal's rise to some extent coincides with Klopp's running out of energy, allowing them to come through as City's main challenger. And that running out of energy is entirely due to giving everything to compete with state-funded cheats who post ridiculous points totals every season and buy top players suspiciously cheaply...

Agreed, its not as simple as second place wins title, liverpools dominance might have been more prominent if they didnt have the robotic cheats to deal with.
Logged

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,133
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9155 on: Today at 03:03:31 pm »
Arteta helped Ped reach the heights he aspires to. Shame.



Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,305
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9156 on: Today at 03:14:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:50:23 pm
That might be the best thing, at the moment i feel theres zero chance and im already thinking of next season. If city go behind then come back to win itll just fuck me off .

They've done it us twice, they went 1 down v Brighton in 2014 as well as that Villa game when Martinez pulled out of playing the day of the game, just like this season...
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #9157 on: Today at 03:25:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:14:36 pm
They've done it us twice, they went 1 down v Brighton in 2014 as well as that Villa game when Martinez pulled out of playing the day of the game, just like this season...

I remember the villa game when they were 2-0 down. I didnt know they were down 2-0 ad late as 75 mins till someone mentioned it the other day, so they scored 3 times in 15 mins, i dont think i can recover from something like that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Up
« previous next »
 