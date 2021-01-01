I dont think Arsenal are guaranteed top 4. Theyve peaked this season and will still end up empty handed. Theyve had incredible luck with injuries( Saka might actually ,genuinely get injured next season) and referees. Next year the refs might not be so tolerant of them and other teams will be a bit more wary and prepared for Arsenals on pitch cheating. Chelsea will improve , Saudi will likely spend . Liverpool, with a couple of additions should be a lot stronger too. Ange mate seems to be improving Spurs too. With a bit of luck, Arsenal will struggle for top 4.



That is a carbon copy of the posts seen at the end of last season.I'm sorry but if you think Arsenal won't make top 4 next season then football isn't for you. Mind boggling to think the likes of Newcastle and Spurs should be seen as a threat to Arsenal. Newcastle have to sell to buy due to FFP. On top of that their squad is a mish mash of bog standard players. Spurs have had a horrid end to the season and are a long way off.Let me break something to you when a team is so well coached and a functional system is set then injuries don't usually impact them as much as you would imagine. Unless it is an injury crisis which is off the scale.City, Liverpool and even United under Ferguson were a demonstration of that.Arsenal are now in a similar place with how well coached they are under Arteta. The principles of play are set. Besides I'm assuming they will beef up the squad in the summer to deal with any potential injuries.Teams will wise up to their on-pitch cheating? Not sure what cheating that is. How many points has that earned them this season? Has that factor earned more points than 'Opposition players are always injured' and 'Injury free'?