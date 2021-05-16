« previous next »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:34:25 pm
Arsenal are the equivalent of Roma and Atletico Madrid, based in the capital, they win things and always there or thereabouts but without that win at the top table that seperate them from United, Liverpool, Real, Milan, Inter, Juventus, Barca, Bayern etc  (I don't include City in that because they cheated, Chelsea because they used a criminal's money to get there and PSG because they have not done it either, despite the money)
They are definitely not "European Royalty" (as we are and always will be) just yet and probably won't be for a good while.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:34:25 pm
Arsenal are the equivalent of Roma and Atletico Madrid, based in the capital, they win things and always there or thereabouts but without that win at the top table that seperate them from United, Liverpool, Real, Milan, Inter, Juventus, Barca, Bayern etc  (I don't include City in that because they cheated, Chelsea because they used a criminal's money to get there and PSG because they have not done it either, despite the money)

Atletico Madrid arent the biggest team in their capital and Roma only won 3 league titles so id say Arsenal are far bigger
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: justsean on Yesterday at 11:35:02 pm
Genuinely interested to see how they handle the having to go toe to toe with City year after year. Its hard work. We often had one great season and then a recovery one and then a great one again etc. once European football becomes a full time fixture to think about.

Not saying they wont do it but its a whole different expectation on the players and v hard to ask them to keep going year after year against this club who have two full squads that would both challenge for the league.

Were gona smash them next season!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
Were gona smash them next season!

To be fair to you they might start the season on -20, so its possible
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: justsean on Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm
To be fair to you they might start the season on -20, so its possible

League 2 ! And then we draw them in the cup..dream scenario
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
Atletico Madrid arent the biggest team in their capital
Neither are Arsenal when it comes to European success, so...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:54:01 pm
League 2 ! And then we draw them in the cup..dream scenario

Youll get my unconditional support in that scenario !

Seriously though, what Im getting at with my original post is how much of our up and down was due to how Klopps teams played football (along with lack of squad depth) versus how much of it was trying to go toe to toe with City all the time and just being exhausted from it.

It could well be that Arsenals style which in my view is more about being incredibly solid will make their ability to compete year over year more sustainable.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm
Neither are Arsenal when it comes to European success, so...

I think Arsenal are the fourth biggest team in London when it comes to Europe. Chelsea are first, Spurs second, West Ham third and then Arsenal.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: justsean on Yesterday at 11:58:25 pm
Youll get my unconditional support in that scenario !

Seriously though, what Im getting at with my original post is how much of our up and down was due to how Klopps teams played football (along with lack of squad depth) versus how much of it was trying to go toe to toe with City all the time and just being exhausted from it.

It could well be that Arsenals style which in my view is more about being incredibly solid will make their ability to compete year over year more sustainable.

I get you, i think we ll be ok mentally for another season because last season was totally unexpected and this season was a new reality of us being challengers. The age of the squad and the hunger and the feeling that peak level hasnt been reached yet will keep us in good shape for next season, beyond that if we dont get over the line, itll be tough,for everyone, fans included.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm
Neither are Arsenal when it comes to European success, so...

Overall the biggest club in the capital by far
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:14:52 am
I think Arsenal are the fourth biggest team in London when it comes to Europe. Chelsea are first, Spurs second, West Ham third and then Arsenal.
Specialists in failure? Wenger the only coach to lose a final in all three of Uefa's traditional tournaments, albeit the first one with Monaco, but then again Arsenal blew it in the same competition in 1995, the year before he joined them. Add the 2019 debacle and maybe Mourinho was onto something after all.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 12:36:12 am
Specialists in failure? Wenger the only coach to lose a final in all three of Uefa's traditional tournaments, albeit the first one with Monaco, but then again Arsenal blew it in the same competition in 1995, the year before he joined them. Add the 2019 debacle and maybe Mourinho was onto something after all.

We won it in 1994 and got to the final in 1995

Weve lost our last 4 European finals but won our last 8 fa cup finals.

Wenger won 3 league titles and 7 fa cups, if he was a football club hed only be behind arsenal and chelsea in london, and chelsea cheated their way to success. So its arguable that Wenger fc would be the second biggest club in london.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:25:14 am
Overall the biggest club in the capital by far
Without doubt.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
Atletico Madrid arent the biggest team in their capital and Roma only won 3 league titles so id say Arsenal are far bigger
mmm.....Chelsea or Arsenal......Arsenal at the moment but no CL and way behind the last 20 years or so
Either way, Arsenal are in no more than the second rank although I would agree bigger than Roma or Atletico (domestically)
That said, we are the biggest club in Liverpool but that means nothing. Manchester United are even not the biggest club in Manchester but they are bigger than any club in London.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:59:49 am
mmm.....Chelsea or Arsenal......Arsenal at the moment but no CL and way behind the last 20 years or so
Either way, Arsenal are in no more than the second rank although I would agree bigger than Roma or Atletico (domestically)
That said, we are the biggest club in Liverpool but that means nothing. Manchester United are even not the biggest club in Manchester but they are bigger than any club in London.

Man utd are easily the biggest club in Manchester, its not even up for debate.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Just thinking about the points total for Arsenal, its superb. No doubt one of the best seasons ever. If they can strengthen just a little bit - and take this form into next season. An improvement on Jesus for example might do that.
Does Arteta get the credit from the pundits in the UK? My feeling in no because they are a bit blinkered in how they rate managers - Im sure like with Klopp the very lazy should have won more label will be applied but I hope the Arsenal fans recognize him as a top manager. Maybe the best young manager right now.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:04:18 am
Just thinking about the points total for Arsenal, its superb. No doubt one of the best seasons ever. If they can strengthen just a little bit - and take this form into next season. An improvement on Jesus for example might do that.
Does Arteta get the credit from the pundits in the UK? My feeling in no because they are a bit blinkered in how they rate managers - Im sure like with Klopp the very lazy should have won more label will be applied but I hope the Arsenal fans recognize him as a top manager. Maybe the best young manager right now.

The best young manager is Alonso. He is 4 games away from immortality.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:47:54 am
The best young manager is Alonso. He is 4 games away from immortality.


Bundesliga, less games, easier games. Done incredibly well but hes not up against Pep or Klopp teams
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:04:18 am
Just thinking about the points total for Arsenal, its superb. No doubt one of the best seasons ever. If they can strengthen just a little bit - and take this form into next season. An improvement on Jesus for example might do that.
Does Arteta get the credit from the pundits in the UK? My feeling in no because they are a bit blinkered in how they rate managers - Im sure like with Klopp the very lazy should have won more label will be applied but I hope the Arsenal fans recognize him as a top manager. Maybe the best young manager right now.

We love him, but so far its been about the journey more than the destination. We used to play Liverpool and city and get smashed and hed say at full time yeh we need to be like them, you could see how far behind we are, they have defenders like Van Dijk and can score 90 goals a season, they can get 90 points a season, thats what it takes to win the league, we ll get there, its going to take time, a few more windows
Thats his biggest achievement so far, actually talking about these targets that seemed like fantasy and then getting us there.
Unfortunately he ll still be  judged on trophies, and hes got a solitary fa cup. Klopp shouldve won more but he still won everything. You see it on here with Arteta won fuck all again ultimately very few people will look at why hes not won the league this season and last, so we need to win things as the next step.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
On the one hand you concede that Arteta has to be judged on trophies...

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:25:50 am
Bundesliga, less games, easier games. Done incredibly well but hes not up against Pep or Klopp teams
... but try to dismiss the fact that Alonso actually won his league for the first time ever for Leverkusen
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:04:18 am
Just thinking about the points total for Arsenal, its superb. No doubt one of the best seasons ever. If they can strengthen just a little bit - and take this form into next season. An improvement on Jesus for example might do that.
Does Arteta get the credit from the pundits in the UK? My feeling in no because they are a bit blinkered in how they rate managers - Im sure like with Klopp the very lazy should have won more label will be applied but I hope the Arsenal fans recognize him as a top manager. Maybe the best young manager right now.
Hes done ok but what has he won? We keep hearing that Arsenal are a massive club;  theyve spent obscene amounts of money , but have nothing to show for it. Klopp got a lot of credit early on before we started winning trophies because aswell as being a great manager, he is a likeable guy who sends his teams out to play the right way. Like Jürgen said recently, we dont go out to cheat our way to success, we do it the right way.
Arteta is a horrible snide little c*nt, and he sends out his teams to play in his image, so he and the team will never be liked.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 07:23:43 am
On the one hand you concede that Arteta has to be judged on trophies...
... but try to dismiss the fact that Alonso actually won his league for the first time ever for Leverkusen

Not dismissing his achievement, just has to be put in a different context as its in an easier league. And hes not up against the most corrupt club in world football.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:55:28 am
Not dismissing his achievement, just has to be put in a different context as its in an easier league.
There's no context when it comes to league title wins, unless it's won by the dominant team in the league like PSG or BM. Bayern Munich win the league every year, but the year they don't it's because BM are shit. Same was said about Klopp's wins with Dortmund too. BM looked pretty tasty when they were knocking you out of the CL.

It's a less affluent league. Alonso has to contend with having his best players picked off by the PL, something that Arteta doesn't have to contend with. Alonso had to build his team with one of your cast offs. Each league has it's own challenges, and nobody was saying the Bundesliga was an easy league (except for BM) until Alonso won it by destroying all comers.


EDIT: As you've edited your post (which I agree with), the financial disparity between BM and Leverkusen is bigger than that between 115 and ourselves.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:16:42 am
There's no context when it comes to league title wins, unless it's won by the dominant team in the league like PSG or BM. Bayern Munich win the league every year, but the year they don't it's because BM are shit. Same was said about Klopp's wins with Dortmund too. BM looked pretty tasty when they were knocking you out of the CL.

It's a less affluent league. Alonso has to contend with having his best players picked off by the PL, something that Arteta doesn't have to contend with. Alonso had to build his team with one of your cast offs. Each league has it's own challenges, and nobody was saying the Bundesliga was an easy league (except for BM) until Alonso won it by destroying all comers.

So you dont think Klopp was cheated out of at least 2 more league titles because city cheated? If you dont then thats fair enough, we ll agree to disagree. If you do then the same applies for Arteta. 
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:16:42 am
There's no context when it comes to league title wins, unless it's won by the dominant team in the league like PSG or BM. Bayern Munich win the league every year, but the year they don't it's because BM are shit. Same was said about Klopp's wins with Dortmund too. BM looked pretty tasty when they were knocking you out of the CL.

It's a less affluent league. Alonso has to contend with having his best players picked off by the PL, something that Arteta doesn't have to contend with. Alonso had to build his team with one of your cast offs. Each league has it's own challenges, and nobody was saying the Bundesliga was an easy league (except for BM) until Alonso won it by destroying all comers.


EDIT: As you've edited your post (which I agree with), the financial disparity between BM and Leverkusen is bigger than that between 115 and ourselves.


Theres at least 115 reasons why you cant possibly know that. What city have paid in envelopes could be billions.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:20:47 am
So you dont think Klopp was cheated out of at least 2 more league titles because city cheated? If you dont then thats fair enough, we ll agree to disagree.
Klopp said it quite nicely in an interview with The Anfield Wrap. When you lose the league by a point, it's painful of course, but you don't dismiss the entire season because the league win hinged on the outcome of a single game. Just one draw to be a win. So, in that sense it was in our hands. Instead we failed beautifully. 115 are cheats, but "That's how it is"as Klopp would say.. Klopp proved it possible to beat them even with the cheating. Absolutely destroy them. And whilst being reigning European and World champions at the time. 
Quote
If you do then the same applies for Arteta. 
We were discussing your diminishing of Alonso's achievements
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:22:59 am
Theres at least 115 reasons why you cant possibly know that. What city have paid in envelopes could be billions.
True. Was 115 off-the-books payments the reason you lost five games this season?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:47:22 am
True. Was 115 off-the-books payments the reason you lost five games this season?

No but they're the reason we are not champions
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:48:36 am
No but they're the reason we are not champions
What about all those losses? Not a factor?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:31:18 pm
I dont think Arsenal are guaranteed top 4. Theyve peaked this season and will still end up empty handed. Theyve had incredible luck with injuries( Saka might actually ,genuinely get injured next season) and referees. Next year the refs might not be so tolerant of them and other teams will be a bit more wary and prepared for Arsenals on pitch cheating.  Chelsea will improve , Saudi will likely spend . Liverpool, with a couple of additions should be a lot stronger too. Ange mate seems to be improving Spurs too. With a bit of luck, Arsenal will struggle for top 4.

This is cut and paste every year.

And no. Arsenal have not peaked at all. Key players all 25 or under, and we will have another window cycling out fringe players and loading up the squd again. Were not even close to peaking.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 08:53:40 am
This is cut and paste every year.


And you win fuck all most years.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:04:18 am
Just thinking about the points total for Arsenal, its superb. No doubt one of the best seasons ever. If they can strengthen just a little bit - and take this form into next season. An improvement on Jesus for example might do that.
Does Arteta get the credit from the pundits in the UK? My feeling in no because they are a bit blinkered in how they rate managers - Im sure like with Klopp the very lazy should have won more label will be applied but I hope the Arsenal fans recognize him as a top manager. Maybe the best young manager right now.

If they lose and finish on 86 points they will add to the 26 other occasions it has been achieved or higher in the Premier League.

In the likely event they win and finish on 89 they will join a group of 17.

Excellent yes but no where near one of the best seasons ever.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:44:13 am
Klopp said it quite nicely in an interview with The Anfield Wrap. When you lose the league by a point, it's painful of course, but you don't dismiss the entire season because the league win hinged on the outcome of a single game. Just one draw to be a win. So, in that sense it was in our hands. Instead we failed beautifully. 115 are cheats, but "That's how it is"as Klopp would say.. Klopp proved it possible to beat them even with the cheating. Absolutely destroy them. And whilst being reigning European and World champions at the time.  We were discussing your diminishing of Alonso's achievements

We disagree massively on this one, its not a legitimate sporting competition so points differences with the cheats and having it in your hands at some stage dont come into it for me.


Not diminishing alonso, just comparing him to Arteta, City cheating has to feature in any discussion of Arteta's trophies.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:50:54 am
What about all those losses? Not a factor?

No unless they made us finish below Liverpool, the next legitimate club in the table.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 08:53:40 am
This is cut and paste every year.

And no. Arsenal have not peaked at all. Key players all 25 or under, and we will have another window cycling out fringe players and loading up the squd again. Were not even close to peaking.
And still end up with fuck all.
Arsenal are definitely not guaranteed top 4. It would be nice if they missed out, if only to bring their insufferable fans down a peg or two. Imagine being that smug and gloating before youve actually won anything. Its weird.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:56:00 am
We disagree massively on this one, its not a legitimate sporting competition so points differences with the cheats and having it in your hands at some stage dont come into it for me.
Was it a legitimate sporting competition when we won the league?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:05:24 am
Was it a legitimate sporting competition when we won the league?

No, you won it despite it being illegetimate . Like running against a doped up athlete and beating them, its not a fair race regardless of the result, if you accept their doping because you beat them then you cant claim they are cheats when they beat you.

Im not saying you're claiming they are cheats, I am. Every trophy they won, every 3 points they got, every goal they scored, illegitimate. Until they get dealt with its not a fair competition, that wont change if we win the league tomorrow.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 08:53:40 am
And no. Arsenal have not peaked at all. Key players all 25 or under, and we will have another window cycling out fringe players and loading up the squd again. Were not even close to peaking.
Does Arteta know how to use a squad? In the sense of keeping fringe players involved so that they are ready to step in when needed.

For two years now he's being able to stick to a core of players. The fringe players didn't seem to get a look in. Is it because Arteta didn't really trust them. Presumably that will change next season with better quality players brought in.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:11:39 am
No, you won it despite it being illegetimate . Like running against a doped up athlete and beating them, its not a fair race regardless of the result, if you accept their doping because you beat them then you cant claim they are cheats when they beat you.

Im not saying you're claiming they are cheats, I am. Every trophy they won, every 3 points they got, every goal they scored, illegitimate. Until they get dealt with its not a fair competition, that wont change if we win the league tomorrow.
I don't accept 115's cheating. I accept they are a doped up club. I also accept we have to beat what's in front of us. "That's how it is".

Is it time for Arteta to win something next year with your best team in twenty years? Or is the league you only focus and the rest is just noise? Every year we have the same debate here with some fans believing we should bin off certain competitions to focus on the league and others who think that winning trophies is a good habit to have. If you don't win tomorrow where do you stand?
