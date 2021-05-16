Just thinking about the points total for Arsenal, its superb. No doubt one of the best seasons ever. If they can strengthen just a little bit - and take this form into next season. An improvement on Jesus for example might do that.

Does Arteta get the credit from the pundits in the UK? My feeling in no because they are a bit blinkered in how they rate managers - Im sure like with Klopp the very lazy should have won more label will be applied but I hope the Arsenal fans recognize him as a top manager. Maybe the best young manager right now.



We love him, but so far its been about the journey more than the destination. We used to play Liverpool and city and get smashed and hed say at full time yeh we need to be like them, you could see how far behind we are, they have defenders like Van Dijk and can score 90 goals a season, they can get 90 points a season, thats what it takes to win the league, we ll get there, its going to take time, a few more windowsThats his biggest achievement so far, actually talking about these targets that seemed like fantasy and then getting us there.Unfortunately he ll still be judged on trophies, and hes got a solitary fa cup. Klopp shouldve won more but he still won everything. You see it on here with Arteta won fuck all again ultimately very few people will look at why hes not won the league this season and last, so we need to win things as the next step.