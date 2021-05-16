Atletico Madrid arent the biggest team in their capital and Roma only won 3 league titles so id say Arsenal are far bigger
mmm.....Chelsea or Arsenal......Arsenal at the moment but no CL and way behind the last 20 years or so
Either way, Arsenal are in no more than the second rank although I would agree bigger than Roma or Atletico (domestically)
That said, we are the biggest club in Liverpool but that means nothing. Manchester United are even not the biggest club in Manchester but they are bigger than any club in London.