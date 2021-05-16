« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:34:25 pm
Arsenal are the equivalent of Roma and Atletico Madrid, based in the capital, they win things and always there or thereabouts but without that win at the top table that seperate them from United, Liverpool, Real, Milan, Inter, Juventus, Barca, Bayern etc  (I don't include City in that because they cheated, Chelsea because they used a criminal's money to get there and PSG because they have not done it either, despite the money)
They are definitely not "European Royalty" (as we are and always will be) just yet and probably won't be for a good while.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:34:25 pm
Arsenal are the equivalent of Roma and Atletico Madrid, based in the capital, they win things and always there or thereabouts but without that win at the top table that seperate them from United, Liverpool, Real, Milan, Inter, Juventus, Barca, Bayern etc  (I don't include City in that because they cheated, Chelsea because they used a criminal's money to get there and PSG because they have not done it either, despite the money)

Atletico Madrid arent the biggest team in their capital and Roma only won 3 league titles so id say Arsenal are far bigger
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: justsean on Yesterday at 11:35:02 pm
Genuinely interested to see how they handle the having to go toe to toe with City year after year. Its hard work. We often had one great season and then a recovery one and then a great one again etc. once European football becomes a full time fixture to think about.

Not saying they wont do it but its a whole different expectation on the players and v hard to ask them to keep going year after year against this club who have two full squads that would both challenge for the league.

Were gona smash them next season!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm
Were gona smash them next season!

To be fair to you they might start the season on -20, so its possible
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: justsean on Yesterday at 11:50:28 pm
To be fair to you they might start the season on -20, so its possible

League 2 ! And then we draw them in the cup..dream scenario
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
Atletico Madrid arent the biggest team in their capital
Neither are Arsenal when it comes to European success, so...
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:54:01 pm
League 2 ! And then we draw them in the cup..dream scenario

Youll get my unconditional support in that scenario !

Seriously though, what Im getting at with my original post is how much of our up and down was due to how Klopps teams played football (along with lack of squad depth) versus how much of it was trying to go toe to toe with City all the time and just being exhausted from it.

It could well be that Arsenals style which in my view is more about being incredibly solid will make their ability to compete year over year more sustainable.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm
Neither are Arsenal when it comes to European success, so...

I think Arsenal are the fourth biggest team in London when it comes to Europe. Chelsea are first, Spurs second, West Ham third and then Arsenal.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: justsean on Yesterday at 11:58:25 pm
Youll get my unconditional support in that scenario !

Seriously though, what Im getting at with my original post is how much of our up and down was due to how Klopps teams played football (along with lack of squad depth) versus how much of it was trying to go toe to toe with City all the time and just being exhausted from it.

It could well be that Arsenals style which in my view is more about being incredibly solid will make their ability to compete year over year more sustainable.

I get you, i think we ll be ok mentally for another season because last season was totally unexpected and this season was a new reality of us being challengers. The age of the squad and the hunger and the feeling that peak level hasnt been reached yet will keep us in good shape for next season, beyond that if we dont get over the line, itll be tough,for everyone, fans included.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm
Neither are Arsenal when it comes to European success, so...

Overall the biggest club in the capital by far
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:14:52 am
I think Arsenal are the fourth biggest team in London when it comes to Europe. Chelsea are first, Spurs second, West Ham third and then Arsenal.
Specialists in failure? Wenger the only coach to lose a final in all three of Uefa's traditional tournaments, albeit the first one with Monaco, but then again Arsenal blew it in the same competition in 1995, the year before he joined them. Add the 2019 debacle and maybe Mourinho was onto something after all.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 12:36:12 am
Specialists in failure? Wenger the only coach to lose a final in all three of Uefa's traditional tournaments, albeit the first one with Monaco, but then again Arsenal blew it in the same competition in 1995, the year before he joined them. Add the 2019 debacle and maybe Mourinho was onto something after all.

We won it in 1994 and got to the final in 1995

Weve lost our last 4 European finals but won our last 8 fa cup finals.

Wenger won 3 league titles and 7 fa cups, if he was a football club hed only be behind arsenal and chelsea in london, and chelsea cheated their way to success. So its arguable that Wenger fc would be the second biggest club in london.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:25:14 am
Overall the biggest club in the capital by far
Without doubt.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm
Atletico Madrid arent the biggest team in their capital and Roma only won 3 league titles so id say Arsenal are far bigger
mmm.....Chelsea or Arsenal......Arsenal at the moment but no CL and way behind the last 20 years or so
Either way, Arsenal are in no more than the second rank although I would agree bigger than Roma or Atletico (domestically)
That said, we are the biggest club in Liverpool but that means nothing. Manchester United are even not the biggest club in Manchester but they are bigger than any club in London.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:59:49 am
mmm.....Chelsea or Arsenal......Arsenal at the moment but no CL and way behind the last 20 years or so
Either way, Arsenal are in no more than the second rank although I would agree bigger than Roma or Atletico (domestically)
That said, we are the biggest club in Liverpool but that means nothing. Manchester United are even not the biggest club in Manchester but they are bigger than any club in London.

Man utd are easily the biggest club in Manchester, its not even up for debate.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Just thinking about the points total for Arsenal, its superb. No doubt one of the best seasons ever. If they can strengthen just a little bit - and take this form into next season. An improvement on Jesus for example might do that.
Does Arteta get the credit from the pundits in the UK? My feeling in no because they are a bit blinkered in how they rate managers - Im sure like with Klopp the very lazy should have won more label will be applied but I hope the Arsenal fans recognize him as a top manager. Maybe the best young manager right now.
