Arsenal: Top of the divers league

RedSince86

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 01:54:24 pm
RIP to that little Gooner.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 03:17:24 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:01:29 am
You read what he said and that's your take away from it? Something the majority of Liverpool fans on the forum already has said?
Yes. Maybe because Ive noticed quite a lot of subtle digs in their posts lately.

Its one thing Liverpool fans voicing their concerns on a Liverpool fc board. Going on a rival clubs board and saying they wont challenge is quite another, especially when youve already put a few subtle digs in.
Dim Glas

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:13:34 pm
Love Kloppos parting dig at arsenal (and all other serial-cheaters)  ;D

"We didn't waste time, we didn't invent new cheeky things for set pieces. Getting rid of gloves or whatever and these kind of things. We didn't do that.

"We just tried to fight harder than other teams. It was an incredible time."
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:17:19 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:13:34 pm
Love Kloppos parting dig at arsenal (and all other serial-cheaters)  ;D

"We didn't waste time, we didn't invent new cheeky things for set pieces. Getting rid of gloves or whatever and these kind of things. We didn't do that.

"We just tried to fight harder than other teams. It was an incredible time."

My manager.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:18:44 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:13:34 pm
Love Kloppos parting dig at arsenal (and all other serial-cheaters)  ;D

"We didn't waste time, we didn't invent new cheeky things for set pieces. Getting rid of gloves or whatever and these kind of things. We didn't do that.

"We just tried to fight harder than other teams. It was an incredible time."
Jürgen always knows exactly what to say.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:24:37 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:51:35 pm
City and Arsenal are the only two teams guaranteed top 4 next season.

Now I personally think Liverpool and Chelsea will be the other two (mainly because Spurs and United are too far back and Spurs will have Europe next season), but Chelsea are still a basket-case for now, and we have no idea at all how Liverpool will look next season. We've lost two of our most experienced (although injury prone) players today, and a full bus load of backroom staff and our manager are all leaving. There is 100% no guarantee we will even have another 80-point season let alone challenge for the title and I would personally take 3rd and another domestic cup now so long as it was clear to see Slot was settling and we were making progress.

One thing I will say despite how pointless it is, if we had Rice or Rodri in our team we would have won the league this season. We badly need a player like that and I just don't see one out there.

Agreed, i also see chelsea getting in 4th
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:28:45 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:17:24 pm
Yes. Maybe because Ive noticed quite a lot of subtle digs in their posts lately.

Its one thing Liverpool fans voicing their concerns on a Liverpool fc board. Going on a rival clubs board and saying they wont challenge is quite another, especially when youve already put a few subtle digs in.

Thats ridiculous, i should change my prediction on how i see next season panning out because im on a liverpool forum?  Thats not a prediction, thats sucking up.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 04:31:18 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:51:35 pm
City and Arsenal are the only two teams guaranteed top 4 next season.

Now I personally think Liverpool and Chelsea will be the other two (mainly because Spurs and United are too far back and Spurs will have Europe next season), but Chelsea are still a basket-case for now, and we have no idea at all how Liverpool will look next season. We've lost two of our most experienced (although injury prone) players today, and a full bus load of backroom staff and our manager are all leaving. There is 100% no guarantee we will even have another 80-point season let alone challenge for the title and I would personally take 3rd and another domestic cup now so long as it was clear to see Slot was settling and we were making progress.

One thing I will say despite how pointless it is, if we had Rice or Rodri in our team we would have won the league this season. We badly need a player like that and I just don't see one out there.
I dont think Arsenal are guaranteed top 4. Theyve peaked this season and will still end up empty handed. Theyve had incredible luck with injuries( Saka might actually ,genuinely get injured next season) and referees. Next year the refs might not be so tolerant of them and other teams will be a bit more wary and prepared for Arsenals on pitch cheating.  Chelsea will improve , Saudi will likely spend . Liverpool, with a couple of additions should be a lot stronger too. Ange mate seems to be improving Spurs too. With a bit of luck, Arsenal will struggle for top 4.
deano2727

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 05:01:41 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:31:18 pm
I dont think Arsenal are guaranteed top 4. Theyve peaked this season and will still end up empty handed. Theyve had incredible luck with injuries( Saka might actually ,genuinely get injured next season) and referees. Next year the refs might not be so tolerant of them and other teams will be a bit more wary and prepared for Arsenals on pitch cheating.  Chelsea will improve , Saudi will likely spend . Liverpool, with a couple of additions should be a lot stronger too. Ange mate seems to be improving Spurs too. With a bit of luck, Arsenal will struggle for top 4.

While I think it's likely they'll finish in the top 4, I mentioned the other day that I wouldn't be surprised if they finished with fewer points next season. I don't think there is any guarantee they'll be challenging for the title next year as many seem to think.

They're a very good team without being exceptional. Stronger teams than this Arsenal side have had a poor season after a few gruelling seasons (peak City & Liverpool).
Egyptian36

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 05:33:09 pm

Is Arsenal a big club ? argued with an Arsenal fan today who kept saying they are
rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 05:36:05 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:33:09 pm
Is Arsenal a big club ? argued with an Arsenal fan today who kept saying they are

Oh yes, deffo. Honours wise, its 13 leagues, 14 FA Cups, long history, they're 100% a big club (whisper it, but Everton were once too)

They're huge in Nigeria, I used to work with a lad from there, him and all his mates followed Arsenal.
Coolie High

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 05:36:31 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 05:01:41 pm
While I think it's likely they'll finish in the top 4, I mentioned the other day that I wouldn't be surprised if they finished with fewer points next season. I don't think there is any guarantee they'll be challenging for the title next year as many seem to think.

They're a very good team without being exceptional. Stronger teams than this Arsenal side have had a poor season after a few gruelling seasons (peak City & Liverpool).

People said the exact same thing this season, I think I might have even been one of them. Whether theyre exceptional or not personnel wise Im not sure, but one thing they are is exceptionally coached I dont see them just fading away when theyre best players, some of the better players in the league are 25 and under, Saliba,  Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Rice is a good core to build on.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:11:52 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:36:31 pm
People said the exact same thing this season, I think I might have even been one of them. Whether theyre exceptional or not personnel wise Im not sure, but one thing they are is exceptionally coached I dont see them just fading away when theyre best players, some of the better players in the league are 25 and under, Saliba,  Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Rice is a good core to build on.

Last season was down to luck
This season is down to luck
Next season will be down to luck

Were not very good, but the luckiest team around and I dont see that changing any time soon
spartan2785

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:37:42 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:11:52 pm
Last season was down to luck
This season is down to luck
Next season will be down to luck

Were not very good, but the luckiest team around and I dont see that changing any time soon

Arsenal are a very good team, completely deserve to be where they are, but let's not act like they've not been extremely lucky with injuries the last two seasons, at no point have Arsenal to had deal with a playing a second string team like Liverpool, or multiple other clubs. 

If I'm being fair, the best teams that Liverpool have had in the last few years have also been lucky with injuries for the most part.  Mane, Firmino, and Salah had a spell where they were basically injury free for years, the year we won the league we were relatively healthy the entire year, you need that luck against Abu Dhabi to stay in it, since they basically get lucky every year not having a injury crisis.

Arsenal will be very good next year, but it will be interesting to see how Arteta might deal with a injury crisis since he hasn't had to deal with one in the last two years (and no having one player out in Saliba is not a crisis).  All of this isn't new, it's been talked about to death on here and outside as well. 

I am most interested to see how Liverpool will do if they have an injury free season, the last time they did we almost won the lot, and the time before that we won the league, so while it will of course be different and extremely tough to do without Klopp, it would be nice to see us not be devestated as per usual by injuries.
koptommy93

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:41:01 pm
I have a feeling this lot are winning the league on Sunday.
deano2727

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:48:53 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:36:31 pm
People said the exact same thing this season, I think I might have even been one of them. Whether theyre exceptional or not personnel wise Im not sure, but one thing they are is exceptionally coached I dont see them just fading away when theyre best players, some of the better players in the league are 25 and under, Saliba,  Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Rice is a good core to build on.

That's all true, but again, better teams than this Arsenal side have had poor seasons in recent years. Would it really be that much of a shock if they didn't push on and get 90+ points?

I agree though, a solid side that are coached very well. I'm just not sold that they're guaranteed to be up there next year. They may well still finish second, but would it be so surprising if it was on 84 points?
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:54:15 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:36:31 pm
People said the exact same thing this season, I think I might have even been one of them. Whether theyre exceptional or not personnel wise Im not sure, but one thing they are is exceptionally coached I dont see them just fading away when theyre best players, some of the better players in the league are 25 and under, Saliba,  Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Rice is a good core to build on.
You cant guarantee any team will finish top 4. Look what happened to us after nearly winning the quadruple.
They could get their first injury crisis, they could get a season of ref decisions that weve just had. Other teams might improve. They might not deal with successive failures very well.
Odourgard might lose his camera. Anything could happen.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 06:55:24 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 06:41:01 pm
I have a feeling this lot are winning the league on Sunday.

Parade starts Monday at 5pm, Islington council
Andar

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:13:36 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:11:52 pm
Last season was down to luck
This season is down to luck
Next season will be down to luck

Were not very good, but the luckiest team around and I dont see that changing any time soon

Always seem to face opposition with injured players. That is my favourite one. Staying injury free is just behind in 2nd.
smicer07

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:16:29 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 07:13:36 pm
Always seem to face opposition with injured players. That is my favourite one. Staying injury free is just behind in 2nd.

How do you feel about losing the league to City, Dan?
deano2727

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:18:50 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 07:13:36 pm
Always seem to face opposition with injured players. That is my favourite one. Staying injury free is just behind in 2nd.


Don't worry Andar lad, there's always next year. Or the year after that.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:20:07 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 07:18:50 pm

Don't worry Andar lad, there's always next year. Or the year after that.
Next year will be their year
newterp

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:27:49 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:11:52 pm
Last season was down to luck
This season is down to luck
Next season will be down to luck

Were not very good, but the luckiest team around and I dont see that changing any time soon

You planning on finishing in 2nd for a 3rd consecutive year?
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:28:42 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:27:49 pm
You planning on finishing in 2nd for a 3rd consecutive year?
Theyre happy with 2nd arent they?
AthleticClub

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:30:40 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:11:52 pm
Last season was down to luck
This season is down to luck
Next season will be down to luck

Were not very good, but the luckiest team around and I dont see that changing any time soon

And won the sum total of fuck all
Tobelius

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:33:02 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:27:49 pm
You planning on finishing in 2nd for a 3rd consecutive year?

It'd beat Spurs 3 year stint when they came 2nd or 3rd for sure  :D

Would need to beat that runner-up in CL still
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 07:52:05 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:33:02 pm
It'd beat Spurs 3 year stint when they came 2nd or 3rd for sure  :D

Would need to beat that runner-up in CL still
Yeah they just cant quite hit the heights of CL runner up
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:52:27 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 07:13:36 pm
Always seem to face opposition with injured players. That is my favourite one. Staying injury free is just behind in 2nd.

Yeh i dont know why people expect it to change next season. Surely luck explains all.
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:55:30 pm
Unless the cheats are dealt with severely, and I very much doubt that they will be.
The rest of the pack will just have to get used to them hoovering up trophy after trophy. zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Samie

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:57:04 pm
I cannot wait for this thread to die over the summer.
Terry de Niro

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 08:58:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:57:04 pm
I cannot wait for this thread to die over the summer.
TNB doesn't do holidays.
slaphead

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:00:59 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:58:35 pm
TNB doesn't do holidays.

Not even Skiing ?
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:01:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:57:04 pm
I cannot wait for this thread to die over the summer.

This thread will never die !
child-in-time

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:02:35 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:58:35 pm
TNB doesn't do holidays.
Unless he goes skiing.
Son of Spion

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:38:38 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:33:09 pm
Is Arsenal a big club ? argued with an Arsenal fan today who kept saying they are
Third biggest in England behind Liverpool and Man United. Biggest club in London by far.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 09:43:33 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:33:09 pm
Is Arsenal a big club ? argued with an Arsenal fan today who kept saying they are

Yep, massive to be honest.  Sadly, their fan-base is a tad overbearing and that sours their status.
Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Today at 10:40:30 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 09:43:33 pm
Yep, massive to be honest.  Sadly, their fan-base is a tad overbearing and that sours their status.

It's definitely a big club in England. It's not top tier. Top tier is obviously us and the Mancs. And it's a minnow in Europe - there to make up the numbers and be gobbled up. But in England, yes, definitely a fairly big club.   
