Last season was down to luck

This season is down to luck

Next season will be down to luck



Were not very good, but the luckiest team around and I dont see that changing any time soon



Arsenal are a very good team, completely deserve to be where they are, but let's not act like they've not been extremely lucky with injuries the last two seasons, at no point have Arsenal to had deal with a playing a second string team like Liverpool, or multiple other clubs.If I'm being fair, the best teams that Liverpool have had in the last few years have also been lucky with injuries for the most part. Mane, Firmino, and Salah had a spell where they were basically injury free for years, the year we won the league we were relatively healthy the entire year, you need that luck against Abu Dhabi to stay in it, since they basically get lucky every year not having a injury crisis.Arsenal will be very good next year, but it will be interesting to see how Arteta might deal with a injury crisis since he hasn't had to deal with one in the last two years (and no having one player out in Saliba is not a crisis). All of this isn't new, it's been talked about to death on here and outside as well.I am most interested to see how Liverpool will do if they have an injury free season, the last time they did we almost won the lot, and the time before that we won the league, so while it will of course be different and extremely tough to do without Klopp, it would be nice to see us not be devestated as per usual by injuries.