That’s mad. Even in our pomp, it was Virg plus one with Lovren, Matip and Gomez all having spells alongside.I imagine Rice has started almost every game too. And maybe White and Saka too.



Again at our best we were ‘lucky’ that our key players were generally always available too. Getting the right type of players is imoortant, but there’s still an element of fortune needed to keep them all fit.



I am very intrigued to see how Arteta will cope with an injury or loss of form with his center-back pairing next season. Arsenal have not needed to deploy Plan-B at any stage of this season with respect to their defense. Their weak point appears to be the left back position, which also happens to be the position that is under the greatest flux this season. Their Plan-A has been great.. boring perhaps, but extremely effective.I don't subsrcibe to the view that they will be challenging for sure next season. That will depend entirely on the final day (in my opinion). Win the title, and I can see them possibly winning another few trophies in the next few years. Lose on Sunday, and I think the mental wheels may fall off. And once that does, the physical wheels (i.e. injuries) isn't usually far off.