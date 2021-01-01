Wasn't good enough for us when we got 97 points!



I get the feeling Pep might be winging down. He is 53 and has spent almost a decade in Manchester. Its a long time to spend away from home. Its also one of the reasons I think Klopp is leaving Liverpool - almost a decade in a foreign country is a long time. I also think Pep might want to get out before any FFP shit happens.So in that regard, Arsenal might be lucky, that we didn't have to face peak City for so long, and Arteta might get to face a Post Pep City, maybe even a City that had its wings clipped due to FFP rigging. Had Liverpool's peak Klopp cycle came a few years later, or earlier, Klopp could have really cleaned up.That's why I caution nervous Arsenal fans who think we need to nosebleed a 'proven' manager who has 'won sumthin', as Arteta is only 42, and the worst thing we could do is bin this elite manager in the making, on the basis he 'cant get it over the line' then the line is the highest hurdle in world football. As I reckon finishing ahead of City over 38 games is the highest achievement in the modern game. Only Klopp has done it, it about 6 attempts. I dont count Conte, as he did it in Peps first year when Pep had not yet moulded City in his image.Thats what some melt Arsenal fans say - 'get me a manager who can 'get it done'', then they shit out names like Tuchel, Conte, Flick, even that overrated Simeone. None of those managers could take a PL club and beat City and Pep over 38 games.