Firstly you dont have to come on here and defend Arsenal, this is an Arsenal piss take thread on a Liverpool forum. That said, you are most welcome.



I think you just underestimate how disliked Arsenals current players and Manager are. They are a proper gang of horrible, cheating, diving, cry arsing c*nts. I said months ago that Saka is fast becoming one of the most detestable players in the league, few people agreed then but a lot more do now.



As said earlier, you are most welcome on here, youre not as Arsenalish as the other gooners on here, but I think you do have to realise how other fans see Arsenal now.



This is a thread where the Arsenal supporters take the piss out of themselves frequently as well. It's currently the only thread involving the supporters of another team where there is actually any decent content as far as I can see.They are our rivals now as well. For sure they have some tactics that irritate us, the players dive, push the rules to the max, get away with what they can. To be honest I wouldn't mind if we were a bit more versed in the dark arts ourselves. I'm a bit sick of how passive we are in many situations. Anyway, fair criticism, could be levelled at most clubs in the EPL I'd say.I don't personally dislike or like Arteta, I find him a bit clichéd, robotic and bland, but I respect the job he's done. It more than reminds me of the goals that Jurgan set for himself, the club and the supporters 9 years ago.I don't think Arsenal are a disliked "hated" club beyond their local rivals. They are a proper club unlike 115fc, the plastics, Saudi's etc...Fair enough if you "hate" them, that's your choice.All the regular Arsenal posters here are generally very respectful and often quite funny so live and let live I say.Saying that I hope we hammer them home and away next season and leave them in the dust, knock them out of the CL for good measure. Send TNB skiing I say.