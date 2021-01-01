« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8920 on: Today at 03:55:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:32:37 pm
bet there's some big bonuses on offer too..................
You mean Everton players or the officials?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8921 on: Today at 03:58:30 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 03:08:33 pm
I'm a bit defensive mate, When you come on here, and have to reply to posts constantly about the Lego Prick, Saka diving, Saka being injured, Odourgard over celebrating being a small time prick, getting told the fans are the worst in the league, try and defend something to be told that's why arsenal and their fans are so disliked on here,  it's kind of hard to just roll with the punches all the time.

I probably should just f*ck off to Arsenal Mania or something, trouble is they are actually worse over there!
Firstly you dont have to come on here and defend Arsenal, this is an Arsenal piss take thread on a Liverpool forum. That said, you are most welcome.

I think you just underestimate how disliked Arsenals current players and Manager are. They are a proper gang of horrible, cheating, diving, cry arsing c*nts. I said months ago that Saka is fast becoming one of the most detestable players in the league, few people agreed then but a lot more do now.

As said earlier, you are most welcome on here, youre not as Arsenalish as the other gooners on here, but I think you do have to realise how other fans see Arsenal now.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8922 on: Today at 04:08:20 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:55:15 pm
You mean Everton players or the officials?

Both ;)
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8923 on: Today at 04:11:47 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:58:30 pm
Firstly you dont have to come on here and defend Arsenal, this is an Arsenal piss take thread on a Liverpool forum. That said, you are most welcome.

I think you just underestimate how disliked Arsenals current players and Manager are. They are a proper gang of horrible, cheating, diving, cry arsing c*nts. I said months ago that Saka is fast becoming one of the most detestable players in the league, few people agreed then but a lot more do now.

As said earlier, you are most welcome on here, youre not as Arsenalish as the other gooners on here, but I think you do have to realise how other fans see Arsenal now.


For me, Everton, United, Newcastle, City, Chelsea are still some distance ahead (possibly Spurs as well, close thing), I only have so much hate in me.


I agree about the 'professionalism' though but then that's pretty much endemic in football these days
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8924 on: Today at 04:26:32 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:11:47 pm

For me, Everton, United, Newcastle, City, Chelsea are still some distance ahead (possibly Spurs as well, close thing), I only have so much hate in me.


I agree about the 'professionalism' though but then that's pretty much endemic in football these days
Same for me. I've always felt that Arsenal and ourselves had more in common than what divides us and I just hope the manager has a word with one or two about their on-field theatrics. It's always a shame when some of the more talented players feel a need to do it. I'd have to add Leicester to that list however - truly awful fans.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8925 on: Today at 04:31:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:24:21 pm
Why the fuck not? We've been left with a great squad that were right up there until late on, they're a year more experienced and settled, Slots footy isn't miles away from Jurgens and what the players know/are used to, so pre season should just be tweaks, likely to be more solid in defence as previous seasons under Klopp. There will be a couple of new signings that were identified last summer to bed in, but there is absolutely no reason not to fancy our chances (PGMOL goons aside)
My expectations for us next season is a PL place and maybe a cup again. My hopes, of course, are higher.

Abu Dhabi are Abu Dhabi. Arsenal are a good side with a potential ceiling as yet  unreached. Thing is though, we aren't far behind at all, despite our flaws. My guess is that if we can become solid at the back and be more clinical up front then we'll have a great chance of being in the mix right go the end next term.

As it stands, Arsenal are there, if you remove the asterisk in the room. They are this year's worthy champions regardless of the 115* probably getting their two bus stop parade. We are right up there with them if we get our tweaks right in the summer. We have plenty to look forward to. Abu Dhabi can only do one of two things now. Maintain their current standard or start to slide back somewhat. Arsenal are not at their potential ceiling yet. Liverpool are way off ours. Despite this, we are both only a whisker away from the 115*.

There's plenty of reason for optimism. For both clubs.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8926 on: Today at 04:34:20 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:31:50 pm
My expectations for us next season is a PL place and maybe a cup again. My hopes, of course, are higher.

Abu Dhabi are Abu Dhabi. Arsenal are a good side with a potential ceiling as yet  unreached. Thing is though, we aren't far behind at all, despite our flaws. My guess is that if we can become solid at the back and be more clinical up front then we'll have a great chance of being in the mix right go the end next term.

As it stands, Arsenal are there, if you remove the asterisk in the room. They are this year's worthy champions regardless of the 115* probably getting their two bus stop parade. We are right up there with them if we get our tweaks right in the summer. We have plenty to look forward to. Abu Dhabi can only do one of two things now. Maintain their current standard or start to slide back somewhat. Arsenal are not at their potential ceiling yet. Liverpool are way off ours. Despite this, we are both only a whisker away from the 115*.

There's plenty of reason for optimism. For both clubs.

If we don't get a PL place - Agent Slot is GONE!!!

:D
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8927 on: Today at 04:41:52 pm
SOS setting the bar low there!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8928 on: Today at 04:47:16 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:41:52 pm
SOS setting the bar low there!
I like the under-promise and over-deliver approach.  ;)
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8929 on: Today at 04:51:22 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:26:32 pm
Same for me. I've always felt that Arsenal and ourselves had more in common than what divides us and I just hope the manager has a word with one or two about their on-field theatrics. It's always a shame when some of the more talented players feel a need to do it. I'd have to add Leicester to that list however - truly awful fans.

They'd have to change the manager first for that to happen.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8930 on: Today at 04:55:26 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:31:50 pm
My expectations for us next season is a PL place and maybe a cup again. My hopes, of course, are higher.

Abu Dhabi are Abu Dhabi. Arsenal are a good side with a potential ceiling as yet  unreached. Thing is though, we aren't far behind at all, despite our flaws. My guess is that if we can become solid at the back and be more clinical up front then we'll have a great chance of being in the mix right go the end next term.

As it stands, Arsenal are there, if you remove the asterisk in the room. They are this year's worthy champions regardless of the 115* probably getting their two bus stop parade. We are right up there with them if we get our tweaks right in the summer. We have plenty to look forward to. Abu Dhabi can only do one of two things now. Maintain their current standard or start to slide back somewhat. Arsenal are not at their potential ceiling yet. Liverpool are way off ours. Despite this, we are both only a whisker away from the 115*.

There's plenty of reason for optimism. For both clubs.

Without putting much pressure on a new manager, you really shouldnt be finishing below third. I mean gareth southgate could take over at united and lead them to the treble, but as things stand now, I see you closer to the top 2 than to 4th place, but the question is how close to the top 2 can you get .
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8931 on: Today at 04:56:44 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:26:32 pm
Same for me. I've always felt that Arsenal and ourselves had more in common than what divides us and I just hope the manager has a word with one or two about their on-field theatrics. It's always a shame when some of the more talented players feel a need to do it. I'd have to add Leicester to that list however - truly awful fans.

Love Liverpool, wouldnt be here otherwise. It goes beyond football too. Great city, great people.
The football team cant defend, the midfield dont track runners, but you cant have everything .
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8932 on: Today at 05:22:04 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:26:32 pm
Same for me. I've always felt that Arsenal and ourselves had more in common than what divides us and I just hope the manager has a word with one or two about their on-field theatrics. It's always a shame when some of the more talented players feel a need to do it. I'd have to add Leicester to that list however - truly awful fans.
I think you'll find this comes from the manager.  Part of their game plan is built around set pieces and they shithouse to "earn" those set pieces in the first place and then shithouse within the set piece to gain any advantage they can.  It's a distinct tactic.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8933 on: Today at 05:27:17 pm
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 05:22:04 pm
I think you'll find this comes from the manager.  Part of their game plan is built around set pieces and they shithouse to "earn" those set pieces in the first place and then shithouse within the set piece to gain any advantage they can.  It's a distinct tactic.

They're Fat Sams Bolton with better players.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8934 on: Today at 05:32:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:27:17 pm
They're Fat Sams Bolton with better players.

We play great football. Set pieces is only a small part.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8935 on: Today at 05:39:54 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:58:30 pm
Firstly you dont have to come on here and defend Arsenal, this is an Arsenal piss take thread on a Liverpool forum. That said, you are most welcome.

I think you just underestimate how disliked Arsenals current players and Manager are. They are a proper gang of horrible, cheating, diving, cry arsing c*nts. I said months ago that Saka is fast becoming one of the most detestable players in the league, few people agreed then but a lot more do now.

As said earlier, you are most welcome on here, youre not as Arsenalish as the other gooners on here, but I think you do have to realise how other fans see Arsenal now.


Dont mind Arsenal, and I say that having stood on the kop in the 89 game when Arsenal won the title.  Only thing that wound me up this term when watching Arsenal games on the box was Odegaard cheerleading (or attempting to) the crowd.  Seemed to be doing it every game I caught, albeit thats only a few.  Maybe that speaks to the atmosphere at the Emirates.

If its not us, then whoever wins the league matters little, as long as it doesnt end up in Manchester 😁. At least its not going to the red side and the fortunes of city now sit with the PL. 
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8936 on: Today at 05:42:48 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:49:06 am
I'd be a bit worried as an Arsenal fan about Saka

Moving on.  He'll want to be winning trophies.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8937 on: Today at 05:47:36 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:58:30 pm
Firstly you dont have to come on here and defend Arsenal, this is an Arsenal piss take thread on a Liverpool forum. That said, you are most welcome.

I think you just underestimate how disliked Arsenals current players and Manager are. They are a proper gang of horrible, cheating, diving, cry arsing c*nts. I said months ago that Saka is fast becoming one of the most detestable players in the league, few people agreed then but a lot more do now.

As said earlier, you are most welcome on here, youre not as Arsenalish as the other gooners on here, but I think you do have to realise how other fans see Arsenal now.

This is a thread where the Arsenal supporters take the piss out of themselves frequently as well. It's currently the only thread involving the supporters of another team where there is actually any decent content as far as I can see.

They are our rivals now as well. For sure they have some tactics that irritate us, the players dive, push the rules to the max, get away with what they can. To be honest I wouldn't mind if we were a bit more versed in the dark arts ourselves. I'm a bit sick of how passive we are in many situations. Anyway, fair criticism, could be levelled at most clubs in the EPL I'd say.
I don't personally dislike or like Arteta, I find him a bit clichéd, robotic and bland, but I respect the job he's done. It more than reminds me of the goals that Jurgan set for himself, the club and the supporters 9 years ago.
I don't think Arsenal are a disliked "hated" club beyond their local rivals. They are a proper club unlike 115fc, the plastics, Saudi's etc...
Fair enough if you "hate" them, that's your choice.
All the regular Arsenal posters here are generally very respectful and often quite funny so live and let live I say.
Saying that I hope we hammer them home and away next season and leave them in the dust, knock them out of the CL for good measure. Send TNB skiing I say.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8938 on: Today at 05:47:54 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:32:10 pm
We play great football. Set pieces is only a small part.
You do play some great football.  Set pieces and diving are a much bigger part of that than you're admitting to though.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8939 on: Today at 06:28:11 pm
surprised to see Arsenal labelled set-piece specialists to be honest.

do the stats bear that out?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8940 on: Today at 06:29:34 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:28:11 pm
surprised to see Arsenal labelled set-piece specialists to be honest.

do the stats bear that out?
Their set piece guru is player of the season.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8941 on: Today at 06:34:12 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:29:34 pm
Their set piece guru is player of the season.
that's nice but doesn't answer my question  :)

how many set-piece goals did they score this year compare to rivals?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8942 on: Today at 06:35:17 pm
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 05:47:36 pm
This is a thread where the Arsenal supporters take the piss out of themselves frequently as well. It's currently the only thread involving the supporters of another team where there is actually any decent content as far as I can see.

They are our rivals now as well. For sure they have some tactics that irritate us, the players dive, push the rules to the max, get away with what they can. To be honest I wouldn't mind if we were a bit more versed in the dark arts ourselves. I'm a bit sick of how passive we are in many situations. Anyway, fair criticism, could be levelled at most clubs in the EPL I'd say.
I don't personally dislike or like Arteta, I find him a bit clichéd, robotic and bland, but I respect the job he's done. It more than reminds me of the goals that Jurgan set for himself, the club and the supporters 9 years ago.
I don't think Arsenal are a disliked "hated" club beyond their local rivals. They are a proper club unlike 115fc, the plastics, Saudi's etc...
Fair enough if you "hate" them, that's your choice.
All the regular Arsenal posters here are generally very respectful and often quite funny so live and let live I say.
Saying that I hope we hammer them home and away next season and leave them in the dust, knock them out of the CL for good measure. Send TNB skiing I say.

I havent looked at ski resorts for ages to be fair.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8943 on: Today at 06:42:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:28:11 pm
surprised to see Arsenal labelled set-piece specialists to be honest.

do the stats bear that out?

Weve scored 20 goals from set pieces which is the most by any club (Everton 2nd with 18) . They make up 24% of our total goals,  whereas they make up 49% of evertons goals which is mental.
Liverpool have 13 goals in 7th place, %17 of your goals.

Overall We have scored 5 goals more than you so you could say thats the set piece difference
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8944 on: Today at 06:44:02 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:42:07 pm
Weve scored 20 goals from set pieces which is the most by any club (Everton 2nd with 18) . They make up 24% of our total goals,  whereas they make up 49% of evertons goals which is mental.
Liverpool have 13 goals in 7th place, %17 of your goals.

Overall We have scored 5 goals more than you so you could say thats the set piece difference

Yous probably defend them better than us as well. We've looked easy to get at, first and second balls from set pieces
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8945 on: Today at 06:50:56 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:28:11 pm
surprised to see Arsenal labelled set-piece specialists to be honest.

do the stats bear that out?

Think theyve scored 89 goals in the league this season.

Scored 56 from set pieces.

So I wouldnt say specialists but good to very good at set pieces.

Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8946 on: Today at 06:56:13 pm
I dont think Arsenal have a better squad than us.

I think the difference is they are more rounded from a coaching perspective. Thats probably a reflection of where this Arsenal team is in their evolution compared to Liverpools. Its also a reflection of how well drilled they are off the ball. Youd hope wed be able to close that gap next season.

I think the other factor is that Arsenals better players are all 23-27 type range. Ours are spread but older. We need our 23-25 year olds to realise their potential in the way Odergaard, White, Saka, Rice, Saliba, Gabriel have done in last 12-24 months.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8947 on: Today at 06:56:22 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:42:07 pm
Weve scored 20 goals from set pieces which is the most by any club (Everton 2nd with 18) . They make up 24% of our total goals,  whereas they make up 49% of evertons goals which is mental.
Liverpool have 13 goals in 7th place, %17 of your goals.

Overall We have scored 5 goals more than you so you could say thats the set piece difference
interesting.  ta.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8948 on: Today at 07:03:00 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:14:32 pm
The only way we dont challenge is if city get over 100 points.
Liverpool have lost the best manager in the world in the last decade
Spurs want their team to lose
United are a joke that wont be fixed in a summer
Chelsea will improve but cant defend and have major ffp troubles
Newcastle are likely to lose one of their best players for ffp
Villas ceiling is 4th and will struggle to do it again like Newcastle last season.

Weve finished above all these teams 2 years running and its likely that they wont improve. It's looking good for us.
I see, only Arsenal can improve.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8949 on: Today at 07:14:26 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if they ended up with fewer points next season.

Almost everything went right for them this season, and it still wasn't enough. Their best season in decades (that too following a huge bottle job the year before). That will take a toll on everyone. They likely won't be as lucky with injuries and key players missing for opposition teams next year.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8950 on: Today at 07:56:06 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 07:14:26 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if they ended up with fewer points next season.

Almost everything went right for them this season, and it still wasn't enough. Their best season in decades (that too following a huge bottle job the year before). That will take a toll on everyone. They likely won't be as lucky with injuries and key players missing for opposition teams next year.
Everyone's acting like they have no chance on Sunday. It's not over til it's over.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8951 on: Today at 08:01:32 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 06:56:13 pm
I dont think Arsenal have a better squad than us.

I think the difference is they are more rounded from a coaching perspective. Thats probably a reflection of where this Arsenal team is in their evolution compared to Liverpools. Its also a reflection of how well drilled they are off the ball. Youd hope wed be able to close that gap next season.

I think the other factor is that Arsenals better players are all 23-27 type range. Ours are spread but older. We need our 23-25 year olds to realise their potential in the way Odergaard, White, Saka, Rice, Saliba, Gabriel have done in last 12-24 months.
Their defence is miles better, Rice makes their midfield better than others and the forward lines are hard to pick between.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8952 on: Today at 08:08:41 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:01:32 pm
Their defence is miles better, Rice makes their midfield better than others and the forward lines are hard to pick between.

Your forward line is better, if you had declan rice he would transform your midfield/defence, to think some people here thought were getting excited over an average player wholl prove to be a waste of money, when we signed him.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8953 on: Today at 08:16:32 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:08:41 pm
Your forward line is better, if you had declan rice he would transform your midfield/defence, to think some people here thought were getting excited over an average player wholl prove to be a waste of money, when we signed him.

That what you pay the big bucks for. To elevate you from second to second.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8954 on: Today at 08:17:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:16:32 pm
That what you pay the big bucks for. To elevate you from second to second.

Standing still is falling behind
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8955 on: Today at 08:19:45 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:17:44 pm
Standing still is falling behind
You fell behind Abu Dhabi last night
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8956 on: Today at 08:20:10 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:08:41 pm
Your forward line is better, if you had declan rice he would transform your midfield/defence, to think some people here thought were getting excited over an average player wholl prove to be a waste of money, when we signed him.

He runs funny & looks like he was put together by Jim Henson.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8957 on: Today at 08:22:56 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:20:10 pm
He runs funny & looks like he was put together by Jim Henson.
Hes got a strange gait
