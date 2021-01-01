Arsenal's last few games have been really weird. They have played well and did the business, but didn't seem to compute that City were highly likely to play out their remaining games without dropping a point.Every Arsenal victory seemed to provoke celebrations like they had won the league.I honestly feel for Arsenal fans. That Son miss would have been painful. Kompany's 30-yard screamer against Leicester devastated me like no other goal in a neutral game has ever done (before or since). I was so pissed off I nearly jibbed Barca at home. I thankfully recovered and the rest is historyUnfortunately for Arsenal, they haven't got a Champions League trophy to win to ease the pain.