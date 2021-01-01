« previous next »
The logical, rational part of my brain wants Abu Dhabi to win another title, but my heart won't stop rooting for these, despite their annoying fans and loathsome manager.

It'll be another nail in the coffin of the sport this Sunday.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Odegaard with that camera has really upset you guys eh?
You have to admit that it was more than a tad small-time that he did that after your win against us?
Lies. Unlike you I was at the game and what you say isn't so. Coming on here and lying about match going Reds, you're a cheeky c*nt, you, lad.

We're not like Arsenal, we don't leave when we're needed and we don't boo when we don't get the results we wanted.
Lovely
Nah, just seems very Arsenal to celebrate that way and end up winning fuck all, again.  Its quite amusing really.

If i ever meet him, I'll need to tell him when he takes Stuart MacFarlanes camera off him in training and takes pics only to do so when you know you are going to get a trophy at the end of it.  ;D
If i ever meet him, I'll need to tell him when he takes Stuart MacFarlanes camera off him in training and takes pics only to do so when you know you are going to get a trophy at the end of it.  ;D
Nah, just tell him not to be a small time prick and just concentrate on winning trophies, rather than celebrating like a twat after winning one league game. It makes him look like a right daft twat when he ends up without a medal. Save the over the top celebrations for when you win a trophy.
If i ever meet him, I'll need to tell him when he takes Stuart MacFarlanes camera off him in training and takes pics only to do so when you know you are going to get a trophy at the end of it.  ;D
It was after a match
So, yet another season without a trophy for Arsenal, after so much money spent ...
Nah, just tell him not to be a small time prick and just concentrate on winning trophies, rather than celebrating like a twat after winning one league game. It makes him look like a right daft twat when he ends up without a medal. Save the over the top celebrations for when you win a trophy.

Still might win a medal. One more game to go
Arsenal's last few games have been really weird.  They have played well and did the business, but didn't seem to compute that City were highly likely to play out their remaining games without dropping a point.

Every Arsenal victory seemed to provoke celebrations like they had won the league.

I honestly feel for Arsenal fans.  That Son miss would have been painful.  Kompany's 30-yard screamer against Leicester devastated me like no other goal in a neutral game has ever done (before or since).  I was so pissed off I nearly jibbed Barca at home.   I thankfully recovered and the rest is history :)

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they haven't got a Champions League trophy to win to ease the pain.
Arsenal's last few games have been really weird.  They have played well and did the business, but didn't seem to compute that City were highly likely to play out their remaining games without dropping a point.

Every Arsenal victory seemed to provoke celebrations like they had won the league.

I honestly feel for Arsenal fans.  That Son miss would have been painful.  Kompany's 30-yard screamer against Leicester devastated me like no other goal in a neutral game has ever done (before or since).  I was so pissed off I nearly jibbed Barca at home.   I thankfully recovered and the rest is history :)

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they haven't got a Champions League trophy to win to ease the pain.

Celebrating victories is disgraceful. Should just shake hands and maybe give a little nod. Went way over the top.
Still might win a medal. One more game to go

Never write off the chosen one
Lucas Paqueta is going to ruin Citys season, theyll regret not signing him when they had a chance
Celebrating victories is disgraceful. Should just shake hands and maybe give a little nod. Went way over the top.

Don't celebrate like you've won the league when you haven't, ask Spurs ;D
