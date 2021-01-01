« previous next »
jillcwhomever

  Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8800 on: Today at 10:54:05 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:50:26 am
So stop whining now, your club were in the thick of it

Yet no effort to condemn the City fans who glorify in the blood money they receive from Abu Dhabi.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Craig S

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8801 on: Today at 10:54:42 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:49:50 am
Happens everywhere in modern football, Klopp applauding an anfield with 3 stands completely empty in his final home european game is one of the saddest things ive seen this season.


Not even close to being true.
The North Bank

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8802 on: Today at 10:56:19 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:50:26 am
So stop whining now, your club were in the thick of it

wenger called it financial doping, you were calling him a whinger back then.

We didnt want our players to leave those greedy traitors jumped ship after wenger made them
rob1966

  Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Jurgen YNWA
« Reply #8803 on: Today at 10:57:49 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:54:05 am
Yet no effort to condemn the City fans who glorify in the blood money they receive from Abu Dhabi.

I'm constantly reminding the city fans I know where the money comes from, might as well try to knit fog, they just don't care and some laugh that they are openly cheating
Bullet500

Online Bullet500

« Reply #8804 on: Today at 11:01:15 am »
« Reply #8804 on: Today at 11:01:15 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:32:48 am
Easy to say with hindsight. "People" had no idea what it meant when players like Shinawatra and Abramovich got involved with the PL.

Gives you no right to speak on behalf of any of us.

Yeah, I bet. My mates, season ticket holders, are gutted.
I guess you didn't have any idea. But many said it then and also say it now.

I am very likely on record here saying that I didn't enjoy Man City's first title win (PS: I somehow do have a soft spot for Mancini because of the player he was).

If I am consistent regarding Chelsea, Man City and even Newcastle when they were about to pip Man Utd for fourth* last season, I do have the right to speak. Missing out on a trophy has no bearing when it's about the game.

Edit: Third or whatever it was during the season.
jillcwhomever

  Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
« Reply #8805 on: Today at 11:04:08 am »
« Reply #8805 on: Today at 11:04:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:57:49 am
I'm constantly reminding the city fans I know where the money comes from, might as well try to knit fog, they just don't care and some laugh that they are openly cheating

I know I saw a City fan glorifying in all the charges against them, they wear it like an armour. Yet for some reason we and Arsenal fans argue amongst ourselves rather than take the battle to City and those fans who love their sports washing masters. It makes little sense to me any of this. But then as Klopp himself said in that interview nobody can take away what we achieved with him. He's entirely right, why do so many people refuse to accept this.
Gili Gulu

Online Gili Gulu

  « Reply #8806 on: Today at 11:04:16 am »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8806 on: Today at 11:04:16 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:53:28 am
Can't see how they improve on this season & they ended up with nothing.

I think they'd improve with a better no. 9.

I doubt they'll be as lucky with injuries again, and teams will have had a look at them and will be formulating counter-measures.
Plus also the mentality of the players will be tested, if they fall behind City early on.
Yorkykopite

Online Yorkykopite

  « Reply #8807 on: Today at 11:06:01 am »
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8807 on: Today at 11:06:01 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:49:50 am
Happens everywhere in modern football, Klopp applauding an anfield with 3 stands completely empty in his final home european game is one of the saddest things ive seen this season.


It doesn't. And you're wrong. We all know it.
The North Bank

Online The North Bank

  Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,834
  « Reply #8808 on: Today at 11:07:28 am »
zero zero
« Reply #8808 on: Today at 11:07:28 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:04:08 am
I know I saw a City fan glorifying in all the charges against them, they wear it like an armour. Yet for some reason we and Arsenal fans argue amongst ourselves rather than take the battle to City and those fans who love their sports washing masters. It makes little sense to me any of this. But then as Klopp himself said in that interview nobody can take away what we achieved with him. He's entirely right, why do so many people refuse to accept this.

Totally right.

Klopps 1 title is worth more than citys 7/8 whatever it is. If we win it once we ll celebrate it more than their entire trophy cabinet.
The problem is the rest of the country actually supports them because their own teams have no chance of winning, look at spurs yesterday, throwing their own manager and players under the bus, never seen a manager so angry post match. City are benefiting so much from club rivalry among proper clubs.
Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
zero zero
« Reply #8809 on: Today at 11:09:28 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:54:42 am
Not even close to being true.
Thank you.

Despite the stated fact that if it couldn't be us, I wanted Arsenal to win the league it's great to have it posted out that TNB isn't just a snide, but a bullshitting snide.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:49:50 am
Happens everywhere in modern football, Klopp applauding an anfield with 3 stands completely empty in his final home european game is one of the saddest things ive seen this season.
You didn't see it ;D
Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
Nick110581
« Reply #8810 on: Today at 11:10:05 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:54:05 am
Yet no effort to condemn the City fans who glorify in the blood money they receive from Abu Dhabi.
What are you blathering on about now, in the Arsenal thread?
Hearts Jurgen

  • Up the tricky reds
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8811 on: Today at 11:12:30 am »
Cant believe that Son chance.
The North Bank

Online The North Bank

  Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,834
  « Reply #8812 on: Today at 11:13:08 am »
The North Bank
« Reply #8812 on: Today at 11:13:08 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 11:09:28 am
Thank you.

Despite the stated fact that if it couldn't be us, I wanted Arsenal to win the league it's great to have it posted out that TNB isn't just a snide, but a bullshitting snide.You didn't see it ;D

No i watched it and when the camera panned out there were huge empty sections, entire upper sections of red seats . I felt sad about it. Nothing snide, I genuinely felt sad.
Online The North Bank

  Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,834
  « Reply #8813 on: Today at 11:14:32 am »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8813 on: Today at 11:14:32 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:12:30 am
Cant believe that Son chance.

Went to bed at 1-0, knew it was over when they scored. No need to prolong the agony, so i missed the drama, that always ends up falling citys way.
