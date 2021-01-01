Easy to say with hindsight. "People" had no idea what it meant when players like Shinawatra and Abramovich got involved with the PL.



Gives you no right to speak on behalf of any of us.



Yeah, I bet. My mates, season ticket holders, are gutted.



I guess you didn't have any idea. But many said it then and also say it now.I am very likely on record here saying that I didn't enjoy Man City's first title win (PS: I somehow do have a soft spot for Mancini because of the player he was).If I am consistent regarding Chelsea, Man City and even Newcastle when they were about to pip Man Utd for fourth* last season, I do have the right to speak. Missing out on a trophy has no bearing when it's about the game.Edit: Third or whatever it was during the season.