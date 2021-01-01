« previous next »
Egyptian36

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8760 on: Today at 09:02:24 am



Son of Spion

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8761 on: Today at 09:04:34 am
Quote from: Sat1 on Today at 07:48:10 am
Enjoyed watching Arsenal play. City on the other hand, put me to sleep.

Pep can talk all he wants about his net spend now, its what theyve done over the years he should be questioned about.

Lastnight brought back that Iniacho moment, which I 100% believe he purposely missed, and our only defeat in the season where I think Kompany should have gone off for fouling Salah and then that goal line clearance.

Son the fucker, why couldnt he have missed in 22

Guardiola is a very strange fella. I can't work out if he knows exactly what he is, or not.

What he is, is the perma-tannned, turkey-teethed, trout-pouted, plastic gangsters girlfriend with a 'beauty salon' that's being used as a supposed legitimate front for scumbags to launder their money. Or in Abu Dhabi's case, their odious reputation.

Guardiola is either fully complicit. Willfully ignorant or completely and stupidly naive. I honestly can't work out which it is.

He points to the 'legitimately run' business front, but fails to take into consideration who and what it's funded by.

The clown is a thief. His paymasters are parasites, leeching the lifeblood out of our game and killing it for their own gain. Arsenal will be their latest victims. The game is in a desperate state, while fans of the sport are gaslighted by those who's noses are deeply buried in the trough of dirty cash.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8762 on: Today at 09:05:24 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:59:25 am
Arsenal have huge net spend, so apparently weve fixed ours by selling Players to Saudi. His point, however, ignores entirely that very minimal fees were paid for those players.
Wenger did the same back in the day, btw.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8763 on: Today at 09:09:03 am
Where do Arsenal need to strengthen, not being a prick here just asking. Their first 11 is sound, Havertz has settled well into the false 9 so replacing him will affect everything. Realistically a new LB and then is it just some depth? I keep seeing Isak, but where then you're fucking with a good thing, cos he's not coming to be your Origi and coming off the bench.

I was one of the hoping City won at the time but then I grew up
BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8764 on: Today at 09:10:11 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:32:37 am
Arsenal fans really shouldn't think it's a 'given' that they'll challenge again next season. Yes, they are an excellent side with consecutive 80+ point campaigns and a near 90-point one. Also, their football is indeed less intense than ours under Klopp, which reduces the risk of burnout.

However, don't underestimate the mental side of things. They have been close twice now and have no trophies to show for it. They produced a near-legendary second half of the season only to lose out by a point to a side that's apparently not as good as before yet still gets 90+ and the title. We have to assume that the cheats will again be 90+ points next season.

Arsenal have only hit that mark once? in their history in a 38 game season and that's because it is a really hard target! Many things have to go in a team's favour to get there. Next season, Arsenal may strengthen but there's no guarantee that whoever they buy will play well or be a good fit. There's no guarantee they won't get injuries to key players. There's no guarantee that key players will continue to play to a high standard for a whole season. Players are human and the likes of Rice and Saka could go through a bad patch which may prove costly.

Also, Arsenal's game of control comes with a trade off; they are reliant on scoring first. They aren't particularly good when conceding first, and that's something they need to improve on to win the league IMO. Tbf, they are very good at scoring first, and I think they only conceded first in 8 league games which is phenomenal. However, by my count, they only won 1 of those games and lost 5. (Correct me if I am wrong).

In a nutshell, a title challenge next year is not 'guaranteed' at all. It is more likely than not but hardly a sure thing.


Your assuming our football is random. Its not, its by design.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8765 on: Today at 09:14:05 am
Some things happen that are outside of design though.injury risks can be managed but you cant do much about something like a Pickford on Van Dijk tackle. Certain things can happen during in a season that mean you cant just assume progress will be completely linear.

Obviously as things stand, Arsenal will be second favourites for the title and deservedly so.
zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8766 on: Today at 09:17:58 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:05:24 am
Wenger did the same back in the day, btw.
Yes. Arsenal (nice how you stick it on Wenger) sold to Man City when they were on their way up. So, knowing it that why did you throw that accusation at us?

You've been a snide all season. Happy to see you showing your true colours for all to see.
.adam

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8767 on: Today at 09:18:20 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:04:34 am
Guardiola is either fully complicit. Willfully ignorant or completely and stupidly naive. I honestly can't work out which it is.

For me, when you factor in the doping stuff in Italy, the Negreira scandal (Barcelona had the refs on the payroll during his tenure) and now the City financial cheating, this all suggests that he's clearly willing to do whatever to win.
kavah

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8768 on: Today at 09:20:07 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:43:18 am
If Arsenal will their final league game (and they should because Everton are fucking shit) their run-in form would be

Played 19
Won 17
Draw 1
Lost 1

and still likely to lose the league. That is what you are up against if you want to dethrone Pep's City.

Wow. Good effort that. Im still hoping for a west ham miracle but I know thats a 1 in 100 result. Need a freak red card and goal.

What was it we did? - something like 26 from 27 wasnt it. Its been the only way - mad really.
zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8769 on: Today at 09:22:53 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 09:10:11 am
Your assuming our football is random. Its not, its by design.
*You're

Spoken by a true disciple of the Guardiola. Arsenal have "controlled" themselves to no trophies again. And if your defence is so fantastic how did you manage to lose five games this season. Was that by design? 
AthleticClub

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8770 on: Today at 09:27:03 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 09:10:11 am

Your assuming our football is random. Its not, its by design.

No one gives a fuck what your thoughts are on Arsenal. You'll be legging Arteta by Christmas after a loss at home to Palace, the 5 thousand fans left in the ground will make their opinions clear. 5 years, tons of money spent and an FA Cup to show. Still probably done enough to get himself a run at the Barca job. Less than 12 months ago you were giving him abuse in the car park.
Sharado

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8771 on: Today at 09:27:52 am
I have to say, as much as I've moaned about City in the past, I'm genuinely pleased another club has had this experience. Stings doesn't it?
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8772 on: Today at 09:28:44 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:17:58 am
Yes. Arsenal (nice how you stick it on Wenger) sold to Man City when they were on their way up. So, knowing it that why did you throw that accusation at us?

You've been a snide all season. Happy to see you showing your true colours for all to see.
Read that post again.
spider-neil

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8773 on: Today at 09:31:03 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:27:52 am
I have to say, as much as I've moaned about City in the past, I'm genuinely pleased another club has had this experience. Stings doesn't it?

In 18/19 City won 18 of the final 19 games. Essentially, the won the second half of season games in a row.
Liverpool won 30 of 38 games and still lost the league.
zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8774 on: Today at 09:31:48 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:28:44 am
Read that post again.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:29:40 am
We all love sportswashers when we sell players to them to fix our net spend. ;)
Explain this post
DelTrotter

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8775 on: Today at 09:31:57 am
The fume in here is glorious I gotta say.
Sharado

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8776 on: Today at 09:32:07 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:32:37 am
Arsenal fans really shouldn't think it's a 'given' that they'll challenge again next season. Yes, they are an excellent side with consecutive 80+ point campaigns and a near 90-point one. Also, their football is indeed less intense than ours under Klopp, which reduces the risk of burnout.

However, don't underestimate the mental side of things. They have been close twice now and have no trophies to show for it. They produced a near-legendary second half of the season only to lose out by a point to a side that's apparently not as good as before yet still gets 90+ and the title. We have to assume that the cheats will again be 90+ points next season.

Arsenal have only hit that mark once? in their history in a 38 game season and that's because it is a really hard target! Many things have to go in a team's favour to get there. Next season, Arsenal may strengthen but there's no guarantee that whoever they buy will play well or be a good fit. There's no guarantee they won't get injuries to key players. There's no guarantee that key players will continue to play to a high standard for a whole season. Players are human and the likes of Rice and Saka could go through a bad patch which may prove costly.

Also, Arsenal's game of control comes with a trade off; they are reliant on scoring first. They aren't particularly good when conceding first, and that's something they need to improve on to win the league IMO. Tbf, they are very good at scoring first, and I think they only conceded first in 8 league games which is phenomenal. However, by my count, they only won 1 of those games and lost 5. (Correct me if I am wrong).

In a nutshell, a title challenge next year is not 'guaranteed' at all. It is more likely than not but hardly a sure thing.

I think the luck they've had with injuries - not just in their own squad but the timings they played other people - is the thing that's hardest to recreate. Us without trent and salah, chelsea without palmer, I know united are bobbins but playing them in one of the only games fernandes has missed in about 10 years! City had injuries when they played them too. Some luck you kind of earn or balance over the season maybe [that fucking pen against us, trent hitting the bar on the break etc]...but I've never known anything like the way injuries have fallen for them.

If they spend a bit of money,they'll compete next season. Depends who else is up for the challenge though.
Bullet500

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8777 on: Today at 09:33:11 am
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:31:48 am
Explain this post
"We" alludes to everyone.
1892tillforever

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8778 on: Today at 09:34:00 am
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Today at 09:10:11 am

Your assuming our football is random. Its not, its by design.
I don't assume that at all. On the contrary, I can see very clear patterns of play.

You seem to be assuming that your football is near perfect and that very little can disrupt it. That's not true. There is only so much that can be 'controlled' in football.
zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8779 on: Today at 09:34:52 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 09:33:11 am
"We" alludes to everyone.
So, you "loved" Man City when you were selling players to them on their way up?
