Enjoyed watching Arsenal play. City on the other hand, put me to sleep.



Pep can talk all he wants about his net spend now, its what theyve done over the years he should be questioned about.



Lastnight brought back that Iniacho moment, which I 100% believe he purposely missed, and our only defeat in the season where I think Kompany should have gone off for fouling Salah and then that goal line clearance.



Son the fucker, why couldnt he have missed in 22



Guardiola is a very strange fella. I can't work out if he knows exactly what he is, or not.What he is, is the perma-tannned, turkey-teethed, trout-pouted, plastic gangsters girlfriend with a 'beauty salon' that's being used as a supposed legitimate front for scumbags to launder their money. Or in Abu Dhabi's case, their odious reputation.Guardiola is either fully complicit. Willfully ignorant or completely and stupidly naive. I honestly can't work out which it is.He points to the 'legitimately run' business front, but fails to take into consideration who and what it's funded by.The clown is a thief. His paymasters are parasites, leeching the lifeblood out of our game and killing it for their own gain. Arsenal will be their latest victims. The game is in a desperate state, while fans of the sport are gaslighted by those who's noses are deeply buried in the trough of dirty cash.