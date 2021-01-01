Enjoyed watching Arsenal play. City on the other hand, put me to sleep.
Pep can talk all he wants about his net spend now, its what theyve done over the years he should be questioned about.
Lastnight brought back that Iniacho moment, which I 100% believe he purposely missed, and our only defeat in the season where I think Kompany should have gone off for fouling Salah and then that goal line clearance.
Son the fucker, why couldnt he have missed in 22
Guardiola is a very strange fella. I can't work out if he knows exactly what he is, or not.
What he is, is the perma-tannned, turkey-teethed, trout-pouted, plastic gangsters girlfriend with a 'beauty salon' that's being used as a supposed legitimate front for scumbags to launder their money. Or in Abu Dhabi's case, their odious reputation.
Guardiola is either fully complicit. Willfully ignorant or completely and stupidly naive. I honestly can't work out which it is.
He points to the 'legitimately run' business front, but fails to take into consideration who and what it's funded by.
The clown is a thief. His paymasters are parasites, leeching the lifeblood out of our game and killing it for their own gain. Arsenal will be their latest victims. The game is in a desperate state, while fans of the sport are gaslighted by those who's noses are deeply buried in the trough of dirty cash.