When he joined we were far worse than man utd are now, the job hes done is incredible. Unfortunately trophies are in short supply when there is one team cheating their way to clean up every season.

Essentially we have now replaced Liverpool as the cheats main challengers and we are being robbed the same way you were.

Klopp won one league title in 8 years because he was cheated out of many more.

The one person liverpool didnt question when you missed out on titles is klopp, because you wouldnt be challenging without him, ditto Arteta.

Confident we ll get over the line in the next couple of seasons, like Liverpool did. But city will keep sweeping up the trophies unfortunately.



On the transition thing, that was the same last season, and next season. Every time a team fails, its in transition.



Agreed. Dont be gaslighted by fans trying to tell us Arteta hasn't done a good job. He has literally changed the culture and took us form banter to competitive.I look forward the annual 'Arsenal need to be careful next year, because such and such will improve'.If teams improved every year, then football would in essence grow in quality every year, which just isnt the case. There also needs to be a catalyst for improvement, or regression, you cant just say it as a cliche.And when you look at the improvement expected from Chelsea, Newcastle, United ect, its only because they have been dogshit that its might be harder for them to be worse than last season.Think it will be us and City again next year. Although hopefully the 115 kick into action. Would enjoy a one horse race