Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 353419 times)

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8720 on: Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:14:23 pm
It's mental when you think about

Won the league by 11mm
I seem to be the only person who doesnt think its a given that wins us the league. It was the first half, theres no telling how either team would have reacted to it.

The handball that wasnt given in the dying moments against Everton in 2022? Thats the one I think about more.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8721 on: Yesterday at 11:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:31:07 pm
But a lot of things really went their way this season, such as having virtually no injuries or playing teams that had half their sides out due to injuries. If they lose someone like Saliba or Odegaard for an extended period of time it'll hit them hard.
This is true but theyve got the advantage of being able to make only 2 or 3 signings. Timber coming back too. If they get that bit right I think they might kick on.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8722 on: Yesterday at 11:39:14 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm
I seem to be the only person who doesnt think its a given that wins us the league. It was the first half, theres no telling how either team would have reacted to it.

The handball that wasnt given in the dying moments against Everton in 2022? Thats the one I think about more.
Theyd have missed the pen anyway.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8723 on: Yesterday at 11:40:13 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:39:14 pm
Theyd have missed the pen anyway.
Haha, fair point.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8724 on: Yesterday at 11:42:11 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:38:26 pm
I seem to be the only person who doesnt think its a given that wins us the league. It was the first half, theres no telling how either team would have reacted to it.

The handball that wasnt given in the dying moments against Everton in 2022? Thats the one I think about more.
That was the only game we lost. That goes in and we finish them on the counter.

If we'd avoided defeat, we'd have definitely gone on to win it because it was a do-or-die game for them psychologically. The next season showed how big the H2H is because we beat them in October? and they were done.

Those H2Hs are really important but we've just not won enough of those kind of games.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8725 on: Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:31:07 pm
But a lot of things really went their way this season, such as having virtually no injuries or playing teams that had half their sides out due to injuries. If they lose someone like Saliba or Odegaard for an extended period of time it'll hit them hard.
Last season's first choice striker, left back and holding midfielder - all had an injury ridden season. The only difference is that Saliba wasn't injured in the run in and Tomiyasu showed up for a few games as well. That's all.

Not to mention that Kiwior also did a good job.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8726 on: Today at 12:07:01 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:06:23 pm
Leicester only losing 3 all season is incredible. We beat them on Boxing Day and I think Arsenal did the double over them. No other defeats.

Leicester must have had a lot of draws as they won the title with only 81 points. Incredible achievement for them but it was a really poor league that year.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8727 on: Today at 12:08:29 am »
Quote from: danm77 on Today at 12:07:01 am
Leicester must have had a lot of draws as they won the title with only 81 points. Incredible achievement for them but it was a really poor league that year.

12 draws.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8728 on: Today at 12:09:32 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:08:29 am
12 draws.

There you go. Imagine drawing 12 times and winning the league now. Impossible.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8729 on: Today at 12:19:45 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:27:19 pm
They've had incredible luck with officiating, injuries and the health and form of the opposition. It was a perfect storm for them. But such luck is unsustainable. Other teams will improve in the summer. Wouldn't surprise me if the PL quietly clamps down on Arsenal's set-piece antics over the summer too. More wins and goals than The Invicibles this season and they will likely leave the season empty handed

Nothing about luck has us in our current position. We are the second-best team in the league. As for our set piece antics, whats that, a good in swinging delivery with our players attacking the ball in the air. Football is a contact sport.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8730 on: Today at 12:26:55 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:24:02 pm
You mean a usual amount of injuries. It's absolutely bizarre how lucky they've been this season. I can't ever remember the likes of it to be honest.

Thats because our football is controlled. Its less physically demanding and straining than the style of football Klopp prefers. If hard running, extreme pressing and end to end football is your thing, its taxing physically.

However Arteta does not like end-to-end football, we have patterns of play that revolve around keeping the ball for long periods and thus controlling the game; yes we press, however we also have a rest defence were we get 11 men behind the ball. By design were not burning extreme amounts of energy every game, nor are our players forced to sprint for large periods of the match.



Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8731 on: Today at 01:05:57 am »
We ll be even better next season, and not have to rely on useless spurs and fulham.

First half of this season was largely experimental. Started the season with Gabriel benched and Partey at right back, Havertz in midfield , Jesus and nketiah upfront, Timber injured for the season and Rice was leaving Moyes ball behind. 40 points from first 18 games( enough for  cl and 3rd place over a season) . 49 points from next 18 (if we win Sunday, over a season wins the title). Its a different team now to the first half of the season, and we can still improve on 2/3 starters. Big summer again and next season we might get over the line.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:52 am by The North Bank »
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8732 on: Today at 01:06:31 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 10:29:32 pm
They also have 5 defeats...no team should win this league with that many defeats imo.

Fair play to them for becoming a really competitive team but on the other hand this was a bit of a down year for City. Likelihood is they'll be back in the high 90s again. Let's see if Arsenal can make another step forward in their development to match that.

Yeah, I love all this talk about how much room Arsenal has to improve and that next year's going to be the year... as if City are just going to stay stagnant. They had one of their 'worst' seasons under Guardiola and still chased down and passed what is a pretty brilliant Arsenal squad. But yeah, next year will be different.  ::)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8733 on: Today at 04:47:29 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:42:11 pm
That was the only game we lost. That goes in and we finish them on the counter.

If we'd avoided defeat, we'd have definitely gone on to win it because it was a do-or-die game for them psychologically. The next season showed how big the H2H is because we beat them in October? and they were done.

Those H2Hs are really important but we've just not won enough of those kind of games.

If we'd won that game we'd have finished unbeaten and on 100 points
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8734 on: Today at 05:31:59 am »
5 seasons under Arteta, one of the biggest net spenders in the league over that period, and still yet to breach  the 90 point barrier. Youd think it shouldve happened this year given how many other of the top 6 or so are in transition, but even with the insane injury record Arsenal havent managed it.

They might yet win the league, but looking like another fruitless season for Arsenal. Presume it will be another big spend this summer for Arsenal, but will start to look a bit poor if they go without a major trophy yet again after that.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8735 on: Today at 06:16:11 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:31:59 am
5 seasons under Arteta, one of the biggest net spenders in the league over that period, and still yet to breach  the 90 point barrier. Youd think it shouldve happened this year given how many other of the top 6 or so are in transition, but even with the insane injury record Arsenal havent managed it.

They might yet win the league, but looking like another fruitless season for Arsenal. Presume it will be another big spend this summer for Arsenal, but will start to look a bit poor if they go without a major trophy yet again after that.
Net spend is a function of existing assets (if you sell). Arteta's per player spend is similar to Klopp's.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8736 on: Today at 06:26:09 am »
Quote from: QC on Today at 05:31:59 am
5 seasons under Arteta, one of the biggest net spenders in the league over that period, and still yet to breach  the 90 point barrier. Youd think it shouldve happened this year given how many other of the top 6 or so are in transition, but even with the insane injury record Arsenal havent managed it.

They might yet win the league, but looking like another fruitless season for Arsenal. Presume it will be another big spend this summer for Arsenal, but will start to look a bit poor if they go without a major trophy yet again after that.

When he joined we were far worse than man utd are now, the job hes done is incredible. Unfortunately trophies are in short supply when there is one team cheating their way to clean up every season.
Essentially we have now replaced Liverpool as the cheats main challengers and we are being robbed the same way you were.
Klopp won one league title in 8 years because he was cheated out of many more.
The one person liverpool didnt question when you missed out on titles is klopp, because you wouldnt be challenging without him, ditto Arteta.
Confident we ll get over the line in the next couple of seasons, like Liverpool did. But city will keep sweeping up the trophies unfortunately.

On the transition thing, that was the same last season, and next season. Every time a team fails, its in transition.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8737 on: Today at 06:29:40 am »
We all love sportswashers when we sell players to them to fix our net spend. ;)
