5 seasons under Arteta, one of the biggest net spenders in the league over that period, and still yet to breach the 90 point barrier. Youd think it shouldve happened this year given how many other of the top 6 or so are in transition, but even with the insane injury record Arsenal havent managed it.



They might yet win the league, but looking like another fruitless season for Arsenal. Presume it will be another big spend this summer for Arsenal, but will start to look a bit poor if they go without a major trophy yet again after that.



When he joined we were far worse than man utd are now, the job hes done is incredible. Unfortunately trophies are in short supply when there is one team cheating their way to clean up every season.Essentially we have now replaced Liverpool as the cheats main challengers and we are being robbed the same way you were.Klopp won one league title in 8 years because he was cheated out of many more.The one person liverpool didnt question when you missed out on titles is klopp, because you wouldnt be challenging without him, ditto Arteta.Confident we ll get over the line in the next couple of seasons, like Liverpool did. But city will keep sweeping up the trophies unfortunately.On the transition thing, that was the same last season, and next season. Every time a team fails, its in transition.