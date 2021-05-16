We ll be even better next season, and not have to rely on useless spurs and fulham.



First half of this season was largely experimental. Started the season with Gabriel benched and Partey at right back, Havertz in midfield , Jesus and nketiah upfront, Timber injured for the season and Rice was leaving Moyes ball behind. 40 points from first 18 games( enough for cl and 3rd place over a season) . 49 points from next 18 (if we win Sunday, over a season wins the title). Its a different team now to the first half of the season, and we can still improve on 2/3 starters. Big summer again and next season we might get over the line.