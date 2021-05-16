You mean a usual amount of injuries. It's absolutely bizarre how lucky they've been this season. I can't ever remember the likes of it to be honest.



Thats because our football is controlled. Its less physically demanding and straining than the style of football Klopp prefers. If hard running, extreme pressing and end to end football is your thing, its taxing physically.However Arteta does not like end-to-end football, we have patterns of play that revolve around keeping the ball for long periods and thus controlling the game; yes we press, however we also have a rest defence were we get 11 men behind the ball. By design were not burning extreme amounts of energy every game, nor are our players forced to sprint for large periods of the match.