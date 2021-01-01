« previous next »
Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,618
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8600 on: Today at 08:18:23 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:36:48 pm
Cant win the league losing home and away to these c*nts.


If you'd taken four points like we did you'd be a lot more relaxed right now.

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8601 on: Today at 08:27:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:09:57 am
Good point. Just looks like 2 banana skins. But city have anti slip footwear.  I feel Everton are an easier game than spurs or West ham. Not sure if the arsenal fans see it that way.
Nah, Spurs lost how many games in a row right now? 3 or 4? People are expecting it to suddenly win against City? West Ham same. So poor but we ofcourse made them better then they actually look. City will win the league comfortably. We as Liverpool fans should know this best. Every time we hope that they will drop a point and yet they win everything. It's the hope that kills you.
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,516
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8602 on: Today at 08:32:38 am »
It comes down to tonight because no way on this earth is City losing their home game.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8603 on: Today at 08:45:11 am »
All we can do is beat everton. Cant influence anything else.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8604 on: Today at 09:26:24 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:09:57 am
Good point. Just looks like 2 banana skins. But city have anti slip footwear.  I feel Everton are an easier game than spurs or West ham. Not sure if the arsenal fans see it that way.

West ham have the 4th worst defence conceding 71. Everton have only conceded 49 theyve got one of the best defences in the league. If it somehow goes to gd , city have a great chance with west ham at home last.
Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8605 on: Today at 09:26:41 am »
Funny being on the sidelines watching everyone try and cope. "If Villa get a result against Liverpool, it'll motivate Spurs to win even more to get the Champions League"

Don't do it to yourselves

Look at the distance between the top 3 and the rest of the league. City are going for the title and Spurs are shit.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8606 on: Today at 09:29:56 am »
Spurs fans phoning talk sport saying theyd rather miss out on CL than Arsenal win the league. An Evertonian phoned in saying hed take relegation over Liverpool winning the league.

They can never moan about lack of ambition from their owners when they cheering on their team to lose.  Ridiculous mentality.
Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8607 on: Today at 09:36:40 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:29:56 am
Spurs fans phoning talk sport saying theyd rather miss out on CL than Arsenal win the league. An Evertonian phoned in saying hed take relegation over Liverpool winning the league.

They can never moan about lack of ambition from their owners when they cheering on their team to lose.  Ridiculous mentality.

It's a bizarre mentality that how any other team but their own performs, influences how they feel. I couldn't give a shit about any other teams result - I have a laugh when certain teams get spanked, but to actively wish your team perform poorly so as to prevent another team winning something / anything, is just bonkers.
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,326
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8608 on: Today at 09:49:39 am »
Hope they get it over the line now.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8609 on: Today at 09:50:42 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 09:36:40 am
It's a bizarre mentality that how any other team but their own performs, influences how they feel. I couldn't give a shit about any other teams result - I have a laugh when certain teams get spanked, but to actively wish your team perform poorly so as to prevent another team winning something / anything, is just bonkers.

Surely when the whistle blows nothing else matters youd want your team to win. To actively want another team to beat you is pure madness
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,134
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8610 on: Today at 10:10:40 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:18:00 pm
It was fulham before their game against city, now Spurs. Theyre sending a message to Arsenal that theyre on the beach. Expected this small time mentality from the fans, not the players too. Bitter london teams rounding up against the biggest club in london.

Seems it was an old video! If it's any consolation.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8611 on: Today at 10:20:10 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:10:40 am
Seems it was an old video! If it's any consolation.

We ll see tonight!
Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8612 on: Today at 10:20:18 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:09:57 am
Good point. Just looks like 2 banana skins. But city have anti slip footwear.  I feel Everton are an easier game than spurs or West ham. Not sure if the arsenal fans see it that way.

On current form Everton are a much harder proposition than Spurs or West Ham. If people feel Spurs can take points off City tonight then surely its a very real possibility that Everton could take points off Arsenal Sunday?
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,283
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8613 on: Today at 10:22:18 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:29:56 am
Spurs fans phoning talk sport saying theyd rather miss out on CL than Arsenal win the league. An Evertonian phoned in saying hed take relegation over Liverpool winning the league.

They can never moan about lack of ambition from their owners when they cheering on their team to lose.  Ridiculous mentality.

Spurs the Everton of North London.

Everton the Spurs of North Liverpool.

But at least Spurs have actually opened their new stadium.
Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8614 on: Today at 10:40:22 am »
A small group of our young fans apparently let of fireworks during the night at the Man City hotel.

Only problem was they weren't actually staying there last night!  :lmao
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,134
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8615 on: Today at 10:51:11 am »
They have done brilliantly, Arsenal, to improve to this level and remain consistent.

If City win out they will finish on 91pts - that would be their 4th highest points total under Guardiola. There are other seasons they won it with less and more easily, so it goes to show just how big the final stretch of games has been for City, where they just grind out winning runs.

Unfortunately for us all, it's evident that when City have a serious competitor for the title they can go up levels - that seems to really push them. That's the scary thing for me - there are no signs of creaks in the mentality at that stage. 115 charges and all that, maybe their day will come, but for the moment we are all faced with relying on teams like Fulham and Forest to take points off them. It's draining from experience. They just don't let up.

If you want to win this title, I think you need a really, really good start and then of course to remain consistent. Basically win all your games. We won 30 in a season and didn't win it? It's madness. But it doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. It doesn't end until Guardiola goes IMO - they will continue to win leagues more often than not.

Without Klopp, they'd be going for 7 in a row now?

If they do win out from here, all Arsenal can do is go again. That's what Klopp was brilliant at - lifting us all back up and going again the following season, not winning it on 97 but to bounce back the next season and win it with 99. And a CL trophy before that too. Then we had a disaster season but we bounced back, making us go again and push them all the way with 92. So much of that was down to the manager and a special group of players - that's Arteta's job if they can't get this over the line.

I can't help thinking winning the CL and some of those domestic trophies went a long way to keeping the squad happy and content and keeping that fire in the belly. There'll be some pressure next season for a trophy off the back of two seasons pushing City and not getting it over the line (if that's how this season pans out) without any other silverware. Odegaard has a community shield to his name, Saka an FA Cup and community shield, Saliba a community shield etc... I think that's where Arteta will earn his money - keeping them all hungry and determined, and of course the big trophies will be the focus but I do think those domestic trophies play their part. Double-edged sword. You want to keep your main guys fit for the big games in the biggest competitions but growth can be measured by those smaller trophies too.

Interesting summer ahead for them. LB, CM, striker seems to be the cries. Although I don't know if Havertz's form means a striker isn't as big a priority but it will be interesting. Harmony and compettion is healthy - making sure no noses get put out of joint. I don't think he will be afraid to be ruthless and he shouldn't - the best managers aren't.
Offline skivvy10

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8616 on: Today at 11:26:47 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:29:56 am
Spurs fans phoning talk sport saying theyd rather miss out on CL than Arsenal win the league. An Evertonian phoned in saying hed take relegation over Liverpool winning the league.

They can never moan about lack of ambition from their owners when they cheering on their team to lose.  Ridiculous mentality.

It makes me laugh that Spurs fans actually think they have a choice, they're shit and City will sadly put 3 or 4 past them
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8617 on: Today at 11:29:14 am »
Agreed ^^

If we want to finally get over the line we ll need to blitz the league like Liverpool did that season. In a tight race those fucking cheating emotionless robots are ruthless.

Still got a young team that starts entering its peak from next season and we ll need a couple of big signings (holding midfield and forward). Then we have a chance of breaking 90 points next season and seeing how city respond to that.

If it was up against anyone else this title race would still be in the balance. Absolutely no one expects city to drop anything because weve seen this play out so many times before.
Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,263
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8618 on: Today at 11:29:48 am »
Its probably been answered before, but seeing as its so tight at the top now, what did arsenal fans think of the Doku challenge on Macallister?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8619 on: Today at 11:34:28 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:29:48 am
Its probably been answered before, but seeing as its so tight at the top now, what did arsenal fans think of the Doku challenge on Macallister?

In the end it cost us more than Liverpool (although hard to judge how high your confidence wouldve been if you won and also what it wouldve done to city).

Clear pen that was.
Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,263
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8620 on: Today at 11:40:21 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:34:28 am

In the end it cost us more than Liverpool (although hard to judge how high your confidence wouldve been if you won and also what it wouldve done to city).

Clear pen that was.

Sliding doors moments definitely.

I'm guessing there were some arsenal fans at the time were sniggering behind their hands at us drawing becuase of that incident as is meant (at the time) both the 'strongest' competitors dropped points.

But i also think had we beaten city, had a penalty been given, then some of the results we had in April dont happen and its maybe us fighting for the top spot.

Funny how it turns out. Especisally when some are playing with loaded dice and a stacked deck!
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8621 on: Today at 12:10:14 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:40:21 am
Sliding doors moments definitely.

I'm guessing there were some arsenal fans at the time were sniggering behind their hands at us drawing becuase of that incident as is meant (at the time) both the 'strongest' competitors dropped points.

But i also think had we beaten city, had a penalty been given, then some of the results we had in April dont happen and its maybe us fighting for the top spot.

Funny how it turns out. Especisally when some are playing with loaded dice and a stacked deck!

I wanted a draw that day because it meant we went top. In hind sight city dropping points is always the best outcome.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,856
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8622 on: Today at 12:11:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:29:56 am
Spurs fans phoning talk sport saying theyd rather miss out on CL than Arsenal win the league. An Evertonian phoned in saying hed take relegation over Liverpool winning the league.

They can never moan about lack of ambition from their owners when they cheering on their team to lose.  Ridiculous mentality.

We've dealt with it for years pal.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,993
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8623 on: Today at 12:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:20:18 am
On current form Everton are a much harder proposition than Spurs or West Ham. If people feel Spurs can take points off City tonight then surely its a very real possibility that Everton could take points off Arsenal Sunday?

yeah.  Dyce has  done really well there .
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,169
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8624 on: Today at 12:47:21 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:10:14 pm
I wanted a draw that day because it meant we went top. In hind sight city dropping points is always the best outcome.

They appear to be having trouble selling tickets for this game apparently it won't be a full house. You could always try and get a ticket.  :D
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,595
  • The first five yards........
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8625 on: Today at 12:52:15 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:47:21 pm
They appear to be having trouble selling tickets for this game apparently it won't be a full house. You could always try and get a ticket.  :D

Imagine if it was us, not Man City, in this situation. I reckon there'd be 20-odd thousand Reds in various parts of the ground.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8626 on: Today at 01:00:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:47:21 pm
They appear to be having trouble selling tickets for this game apparently it won't be a full house. You could always try and get a ticket.  :D

Im in Tottenham right now, and guess what, went on their website and found a ticket for £98 . Its in my inbox for the next 10 mins.

Im undecided.

Incredible that there are tickets available for general public on the day of the game, against city.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,169
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8627 on: Today at 01:01:42 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:00:47 pm
Im in Tottenham right now, and guess what, went on their website and found a ticket for £98 . Its in my inbox for the next 10 mins.

Im undecided.

Incredible that there are tickets available for general public on the day of the game, against city.

I never thought you would even consider it. Go for it, why not?  ;D
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,169
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8628 on: Today at 01:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:52:15 pm
Imagine if it was us, not Man City, in this situation. I reckon there'd be 20-odd thousand Reds in various parts of the ground.

Quite, who'd want to miss such a game?
Offline steampie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 684
  • Truth yes, now Justice.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8629 on: Today at 01:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:52:15 pm
Imagine if it was us, not Man City, in this situation. I reckon there'd be 20-odd thousand Reds in various parts of the ground.

100%. There are also tickets still available for the FA Cup Final, wtaf.
Offline BigCDump

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8630 on: Today at 01:09:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:00:47 pm
Im in Tottenham right now, and guess what, went on their website and found a ticket for £98 . Its in my inbox for the next 10 mins.

Im undecided.

Incredible that there are tickets available for general public on the day of the game, against city.

It's a sign of the times. Non City fans also fecking off the PL because of the state it's in now. The brand is dying, hopefully it speeds up exponentially. I've not tuned into any PL games over the last month, including our own games. Not even highlights online, forget MotD.
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8631 on: Today at 01:17:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:00:47 pm
Im in Tottenham right now, and guess what, went on their website and found a ticket for £98 . Its in my inbox for the next 10 mins.

Im undecided.

Incredible that there are tickets available for general public on the day of the game, against city.
Do it.

Nice story to tell when you're older, if the score goes your way.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,993
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8632 on: Today at 01:23:09 pm »
Home tickets or away?

Can you get me some cheese if you go?
Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,883
  • YNWA
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8633 on: Today at 01:23:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:00:47 pm
Im in Tottenham right now, and guess what, went on their website and found a ticket for £98 . Its in my inbox for the next 10 mins.

Im undecided.

Incredible that there are tickets available for general public on the day of the game, against city.


If you can afford the £98, I would do it. If the result goes your way, it'll be priceless. And, as we've all been saying, it'll be the Spursy-est thing ever for them to help Arsenal win the league.
Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,905
  • ...All the best
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8634 on: Today at 01:30:40 pm »
Fair play to Arsenal for what they showed this season and the improvement they made but their fans would be too insufferable for my liking if they win the league.

It would also really bug me if City dropped some points at the very end against them but never against us. Rooting for City tonight.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8635 on: Today at 01:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 01:23:16 pm
If you can afford the £98, I would do it. If the result goes your way, it'll be priceless. And, as we've all been saying, it'll be the Spursy-est thing ever for them to help Arsenal win the league.

I let it run out, if they go 3-0 down ill be wondering what the hell im doing there, and thats whats likely to happen.
