They have done brilliantly, Arsenal, to improve to this level and remain consistent.



If City win out they will finish on 91pts - that would be their 4th highest points total under Guardiola. There are other seasons they won it with less and more easily, so it goes to show just how big the final stretch of games has been for City, where they just grind out winning runs.



Unfortunately for us all, it's evident that when City have a serious competitor for the title they can go up levels - that seems to really push them. That's the scary thing for me - there are no signs of creaks in the mentality at that stage. 115 charges and all that, maybe their day will come, but for the moment we are all faced with relying on teams like Fulham and Forest to take points off them. It's draining from experience. They just don't let up.



If you want to win this title, I think you need a really, really good start and then of course to remain consistent. Basically win all your games. We won 30 in a season and didn't win it? It's madness. But it doesn't seem to be changing any time soon. It doesn't end until Guardiola goes IMO - they will continue to win leagues more often than not.



Without Klopp, they'd be going for 7 in a row now?



If they do win out from here, all Arsenal can do is go again. That's what Klopp was brilliant at - lifting us all back up and going again the following season, not winning it on 97 but to bounce back the next season and win it with 99. And a CL trophy before that too. Then we had a disaster season but we bounced back, making us go again and push them all the way with 92. So much of that was down to the manager and a special group of players - that's Arteta's job if they can't get this over the line.



I can't help thinking winning the CL and some of those domestic trophies went a long way to keeping the squad happy and content and keeping that fire in the belly. There'll be some pressure next season for a trophy off the back of two seasons pushing City and not getting it over the line (if that's how this season pans out) without any other silverware. Odegaard has a community shield to his name, Saka an FA Cup and community shield, Saliba a community shield etc... I think that's where Arteta will earn his money - keeping them all hungry and determined, and of course the big trophies will be the focus but I do think those domestic trophies play their part. Double-edged sword. You want to keep your main guys fit for the big games in the biggest competitions but growth can be measured by those smaller trophies too.



Interesting summer ahead for them. LB, CM, striker seems to be the cries. Although I don't know if Havertz's form means a striker isn't as big a priority but it will be interesting. Harmony and compettion is healthy - making sure no noses get put out of joint. I don't think he will be afraid to be ruthless and he shouldn't - the best managers aren't.

