Arsenal: Top of the divers league

MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8520 on: Today at 09:31:48 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:07:46 am
GD isn't irrelevant. If City were to draw on the final City would have to three plus whatever Arsenal scores.
Arsenal play Everton
CIty play West Ham
If Arsenal only need to beat Everton,  I see them winning comfortably. Ultimately,  the Spurs game is the decider.
Last Edit: Today at 09:37:20 am by MonsLibpool
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8521 on: Today at 09:34:26 am
Lets be honest , Spurs will totally surrender tomorrow. Just hope Liverpool win tonight to increase their shame tomorrow.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8522 on: Today at 10:34:14 am
Sorry but there's people here who think Spurs, who have lost 4 of their last 6 with their only wins against Forest and Burnley, are going to beat City tomorrow? Where's the confidence coming from?
spider-neil

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8523 on: Today at 10:41:56 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:31:48 am
If Arsenal only need to beat Everton,  I see them winning comfortably. Ultimately,  the Spurs game is the decider.

If City draw with Spurs both City and Arsenal will be on 86 points with Arsenal having an advantage of +3 on City.
So Arsenal would be the favourites but City could still batter West Ham with Everton being harder to break down.
killer-heels

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8524 on: Today at 10:42:52 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:34:14 am
Sorry but there's people here who think Spurs, who have lost 4 of their last 6 with their only wins against Forest and Burnley, are going to beat City tomorrow? Where's the confidence coming from?

They are in bad form but they are still 5th in the league, at home.
spider-neil

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8525 on: Today at 10:42:58 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:34:14 am
Sorry but there's people here who think Spurs, who have lost 4 of their last 6 with their only wins against Forest and Burnley, are going to beat City tomorrow? Where's the confidence coming from?

Because Spurs have good players and good players can do good things even if their fans won't want them to.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8526 on: Today at 10:44:50 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:42:52 am
They are in bad form but they are still 5th in the league, at home.

And have lost to Newcastle, Chelsea, Arsenal and us in the last few weeks with their only wins against a team already relegated and a team in 17th. Bad form is bad form when you're playing a team who have 14 wins and 3 draws since the turn of the year. I just don't see them winning.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8527 on: Today at 10:46:30 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:42:58 am
Because Spurs have good players and good players can do good things even if their fans won't want them to.

They have 7 wins, 6 losses and 3 draws since the turn of the year. They're early season form has got them a lot higher than where they actually should be.
BarryCrocker

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8528 on: Today at 10:47:28 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:41:56 am
If City draw with Spurs both City and Arsenal will be on 86 points with Arsenal having an advantage of +3 on City.
So Arsenal would be the favourites but City could still batter West Ham with Everton being harder to break down.

Moyes last game as their most successful manager since the previous millennium. I know it's away from home but they'll try not send him off with an embarrassing result.

PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8529 on: Today at 10:55:17 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:41:08 am
They've been great, but they do cheat on the pitch. Constant dives, feigning injuries (including head injuries) to break up play, mid-game coaching sessions when the "injured" player is on the ground, Arteta always on the touchline not the technical area, timewasting, etc. All those things are against the rules but it's not being enforced by the refs properly.

I've mentioned before. I think a lot of other teams will mimic this next season. Many not as effectively, but it will reel in the advantage Arsenal have gained.
Being interesting to see if our new manager tries to. I assume he will be briefed on the reasons we have fallen behind , and this is a significant 'advantage' Arsenal have found.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8530 on: Today at 10:58:41 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:19:12 am
No one sane is saying you should have just won like its the easiest thing in the world to do. Bit of the season ends with you 2 behind City can you honestly say you wi t look back wishing youd at least shown some ambition to try and win the game? Or (and I guess its fair) woukd you look at those dropped points at home to lesser sides as being more crucial?

As for Jota - I posted after that recent Havertz pen and no one replied. Fairly sure Jota was clipped by the keeper rather than engineering contact himself. So different incidents. Then again look at the grief we got for getting a drop ball. I see Tierney did that again randomly yesterday by the way. But no uproar because United were too shit to take advantage.

I posted earlier, i'll look at the points dropped in the home games, that's where i feel we now need to improve. We shouldn't be beating City & Liverpool at home and then dropping points at home to all of Fulham, West Ham, Villa & Spurs.

I don't like the 'exaggerated fall' side of things, i've stated that before. I just take a bit of umbrage at the hollier than thou stuff that gets posted, i seen Gakpo go down easily the other game looking for a penalty for instance. Unfortunately it's a big part of the game now, and i'm uncomfortable with my own players doing it. 
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8531 on: Today at 11:13:01 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:41:56 am
If City draw with Spurs both City and Arsenal will be on 86 points with Arsenal having an advantage of +3 on City.
So Arsenal would be the favourites but City could still batter West Ham with Everton being harder to break down.
Arsenal winning by 4 or 5 clear goals isn't unrealistic, so City would need to win by 7 or 8 clear goals?

Remember that they'd have to deal with the pressure of it not being in their hands.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8532 on: Today at 11:16:29 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:13:01 am
Arsenal winning by 4 or 5 clear goals isn't unrealistic, so City would need to win by 7 or 8 clear goals?

Remember that they'd have to deal with the pressure of it not being in their hands.

Few brown envelopes here and there. Youd be amazed what could be arranged. :D

Didnt stuff like that happen in Spain and/or Italy quite regularly back in the day? Fairly sure owners of one club woukd offer bonuses to players from another club who were coming up against their title rivals.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8533 on: Today at 11:19:26 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:01:38 am
draw away at city is a point gained, draw at home to fulham (even away at Chelsea ) are points dropped. Weird that this needs explaining.

Im partly on the wind up but what you say depends on the time of the season surely. Say you went to City on the last day of the season, two points behind (extreme example I know) and drew, youre not going to see it as a point gained. If you went there on the opening day a point would feel great.

We drew 2-2 with them around Easter in 21/22. At that point we were a couple of points behind. Consensus before the game was we needed the win. After the game, emotions were a bit more mixed as wed been behind twice, and they had a chance in the last minute so we talked ourselves into it being an ok point that kept us in the mix. Turns out it wasnt quite enough.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8534 on: Today at 11:20:34 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:16:29 am
Few brown envelopes here and there. Youd be amazed what could be arranged. :D

Didnt stuff like that happen in Spain and/or Italy quite regularly back in the day? Fairly sure owners of one club woukd offer bonuses to players from another club who were coming up against their title rivals.
It happened in France, not exactly the same scenario but Marseille's owner offered Valencienne's players dosh to not try hard in a title decider so as to make their CL final (which they won) easier.

They got relegated and their owner was jailed.
Last Edit: Today at 11:27:50 am by MonsLibpool
PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8535 on: Today at 11:24:12 am
If you want to wind them up, ask how badly they want to see a Spurs win :)
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8536 on: Today at 11:31:00 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:24:12 am
If you want to wind them up, ask how badly they want to see a Spurs win :)


A lot more than Spurs fans do!
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8537 on: Today at 11:33:28 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:19:26 am
Im partly on the wind up but what you say depends on the time of the season surely. Say you went to City on the last day of the season, two points behind (extreme example I know) and drew, youre not going to see it as a point gained. If you went there on the opening day a point would feel great.

We drew 2-2 with them around Easter in 21/22. At that point we were a couple of points behind. Consensus before the game was we needed the win. After the game, emotions were a bit more mixed as wed been behind twice, and they had a chance in the last minute so we talked ourselves into it being an ok point that kept us in the mix. Turns out it wasnt quite enough.

Obviously last game of the season it would be different. Imagine going to anfield in 1989 (Liverpool then were as good as city now, without cheating) and settling for a 0-0.

The draw at city put the title in our hands but we lost to villa. That was the game we surrendered our fate. Although 16-1-1 in our second half of the season would be incredible so cant complain, we have to remind ourselves that we are up against a corrupt winning machine and still be proud of our efforts.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8538 on: Today at 11:34:32 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:20:34 am
It happened in France, not exactly the same scenario but Marseille's owner offered Valencienne's players dosh to not try hard in a title decider so as to make their CL final (which they won) easier.

They got relegated and their owner was jailed.

City will beat west ham 8-0 and 2 weeks later  Moysie is managing in the UAE . The ref will be there too.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8539 on: Today at 11:37:56 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:47:28 am
Moyes last game as their most successful manager since the previous millennium. I know it's away from home but they'll try not send him off with an embarrassing result.

Their last home game was their send off. Next weekends game is an inconvenience. One I can't imagine too many of their players are looking forward to given the opposition.
BarryCrocker

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8540 on: Today at 11:43:40 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:24:12 am
If you want to wind them up, ask how badly they want to see a Spurs win :).

They don't need winding up. They're all in for Spurs beating Man City. And who could blame them.

https://talksport.com/football/1864549/arsenal-tottenham-kai-havertz-man-city/
Barneylfc∗

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8541 on: Today at 11:49:14 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:34:14 am
Sorry but there's people here who think Spurs, who have lost 4 of their last 6 with their only wins against Forest and Burnley, are going to beat City tomorrow? Where's the confidence coming from?

Abu Dhabi seem to shit themselves at Spurs for some reason. Prior to the FA Cup game in January, they'd played at Spurs Stadium 5 times, losing all 5 and scoring 0 goals.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8542 on: Today at 11:53:09 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:49:14 am
Abu Dhabi seem to shit themselves at Spurs for some reason. Prior to the FA Cup game in January, they'd played at Spurs Stadium 5 times, losing all 5 and scoring 0 goals.

OK those are some decent stats to give Arsenal fans hope. We've been here before though haven't we? Hoping for United and Everton to take points off City only to be 1 down with 10 minutes each time.
BigCDump

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8543 on: Today at 11:56:51 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:01:38 am
draw away at city is a point gained, draw at home to fulham (even away at Chelsea ) are points dropped. Weird that this needs explaining.

City can say absolutely 100% the same. Pep was ECSTATIC that Arsenal came and settled for a draw when City at that moment were ripe for the taking. You might have lost, but if you don't take risks trying to win important games then you guarantee not winning any important trophies.

Using your paraphrased words: "draw at home to Arsenal is a point gained,  dropped points to Spurs (even Chelsea ) are points dropped. Weird that this needs explaining."
