No one sane is saying you should have just won like its the easiest thing in the world to do. Bit of the season ends with you 2 behind City can you honestly say you wi t look back wishing youd at least shown some ambition to try and win the game? Or (and I guess its fair) woukd you look at those dropped points at home to lesser sides as being more crucial?
As for Jota - I posted after that recent Havertz pen and no one replied. Fairly sure Jota was clipped by the keeper rather than engineering contact himself. So different incidents. Then again look at the grief we got for getting a drop ball. I see Tierney did that again randomly yesterday by the way. But no uproar because United were too shit to take advantage.
I posted earlier, i'll look at the points dropped in the home games, that's where i feel we now need to improve. We shouldn't be beating City & Liverpool at home and then dropping points at home to all of Fulham, West Ham, Villa & Spurs.
I don't like the 'exaggerated fall' side of things, i've stated that before. I just take a bit of umbrage at the hollier than thou stuff that gets posted, i seen Gakpo go down easily the other game looking for a penalty for instance. Unfortunately it's a big part of the game now, and i'm uncomfortable with my own players doing it.