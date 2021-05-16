Yeah but they had Arsenal not too long ago and couldnt beat them and played us and should have lost. Dunno, they are just that little bit off their best and I think Spurs could trouble them.



Spurs are a bit unorthodox and that is something City can struggle with.



Thats true. Spurs have a crack under Ange. Even when we were 3-0 up at half time I couldnt relax because they would attack us.As for the concept of 'having to play for something'. I always think it cuts both ways. A team with nothing to play for can be more dangerous than a team with everything to play for.I remember the Arsenal teams in the later stages of the Wenger era. When we needed a must win result to go top of the league, or draw closer to get into the league fight, we had a habit of melting. And following the bad result and goes with it the opportunity to compete for the league, the next week we are harlem globetrotters and are up 3-0 in the first 20 minutes with every pass hitting its mark.Surely the football gods will do something here