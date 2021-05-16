Fair play, I didn't think they could put in a run like we and City have over the last few title races but they've been a machine since they beat us. The league is done, the Crystal Palace loss will come back to haunt them and ultimately they'll feel the pain we have twice before. Another title on the final day for the cheats. On the plus side for Arsenal, Guardiola will leave soon-ish and there will naturally be a blip that they can exploit.
On a side note, it irks me that the brilliance of other clubs has given City fans 4 titles won on the final day of the season. Absolutely wasted on them.