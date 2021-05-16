« previous next »
Offline Nick110581

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8480 on: Yesterday at 09:10:36 pm
More wins than the Invincibles
Offline The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8481 on: Yesterday at 09:15:57 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:10:36 pm
More wins than the Invincibles

Scored more goals too
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8482 on: Yesterday at 09:23:45 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:05:59 pm
If it goes down to goal difference it means city draw one game, so they have to make up -3 on us in one game, plus we got everton at home last, so its very unlikely

They have an extremely disinterested West Ham. I reckon they'd put loads past them if they needed too.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8483 on: Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:23:45 pm
They have an extremely disinterested West Ham. I reckon they'd put loads past them if they needed too.
Theyd need 7 because Arsenal are beating the Ev by minimum 4.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8484 on: Yesterday at 09:34:59 pm
GD is irrelevant.

If City beat Spurs on Tuesday, they are winning it 100%.
If they don't,  Arsenal will win it.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8485 on: Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:29:42 pm
Theyd need 7 because Arsenal are beating the Ev by minimum 4.

West Ham have conceded 10 goals more than Everton this season. Arsenal themselves put 6 past them. Ourselves, Chelsea, Palace and Fulham have all scored 5.

I'm not saying they'd do it, but it's definitely not beyond the realms of possibility.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8486 on: Yesterday at 09:44:15 pm
I think they will win the league. Spurs i think may beat or draw with City.
Offline BigCDump

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8487 on: Yesterday at 09:44:58 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:45:18 pm
You were asking how does it feel to finish third compared to last seasons second place after the city game. Not sure which part of that is I told you so.

Well remembered. Would have been on target for that too had Klopp not decided to muck up the season with a mid season resignation announcement and players downing tools.

Nevertheless, the I told you so is for that Arsenal v City fixture which I was very clear about at the time. Many, many posts to look up if you need. However, I am half hoping to jinx myself.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8488 on: Yesterday at 10:17:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:44:15 pm
I think they will win the league. Spurs i think may beat or draw with City.

A lot of people saying this. Have you seen Spurs recently? We are in a bad form went 4 up pretty easily. I know they have a more than decent record against City but City seem to be winning games in cruise control at the moment. Maybe a bit of Ange chaos will fuck them up but cant see it at the moment.
Offline deano2727

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8489 on: Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:44:15 pm
I think they will win the league. Spurs i think may beat or draw with City.

Hopefully not. It would be fucking typical for those cheating c*nts to slip up in the run-in when not up against us and to let a team win it on sub-90 points.
Offline PaulF

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8490 on: Yesterday at 10:33:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:44:15 pm
I think they will win the league. Spurs i think may beat or draw with City.
Reverse mockers?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8491 on: Yesterday at 10:53:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:17:25 pm
A lot of people saying this. Have you seen Spurs recently? We are in a bad form went 4 up pretty easily. I know they have a more than decent record against City but City seem to be winning games in cruise control at the moment. Maybe a bit of Ange chaos will fuck them up but cant see it at the moment.

Of course they are favourites but winning away from home in this league to the top sides isnt easy and City have played the top 5 seven times and have one win. They also have conceded a lot of goals for them.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8492 on: Yesterday at 10:54:47 pm
Quote from: deano2727 on Yesterday at 10:17:29 pm
Hopefully not. It would be fucking typical for those cheating c*nts to slip up in the run-in when not up against us and to let a team win it on sub-90 points.

True, but to be fair you could argue that Spurs away is the toughest game they had in their final 2 or 3 games of the season.

Also its on 18/19 where they were ridiculous in terms of form. 21/22 they lost lots of points.
Offline stockdam

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8493 on: Yesterday at 10:59:08 pm
It would be nice to see Son play the game of his life and beat the cheats.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8494 on: Yesterday at 10:59:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:53:31 pm
Of course they are favourites but winning away from home in this league to the top sides isnt easy and City have played the top 5 seven times and have one win. They also have conceded a lot of goals for them.


I know. Just think City at this stage of the season are a different beast to when they went to Arsenal or Newcastle in the Autumn.Not a groundbreaking opinion I know!
Offline killer-heels

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8495 on: Yesterday at 11:02:06 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:59:55 pm
I know. Just think City at this stage of the season are a different beast to when they went to Arsenal or Newcastle in the Autumn.Not a groundbreaking opinion I know!

Yeah but they had Arsenal not too long ago and couldnt beat them and played us and should have lost. Dunno, they are just that little bit off their best and I think Spurs could trouble them.

Spurs are a bit unorthodox and that is something City can struggle with.
Offline andy07

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8496 on: Yesterday at 11:41:03 pm
Even if City draw at Spurs I would take them score whatever is needed on the final day.  Arsenal really need a Spurs win.
Offline BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8497 on: Yesterday at 11:45:47 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:02:06 pm
Yeah but they had Arsenal not too long ago and couldnt beat them and played us and should have lost. Dunno, they are just that little bit off their best and I think Spurs could trouble them.

Spurs are a bit unorthodox and that is something City can struggle with.

Thats true. Spurs have a crack under Ange. Even when we were 3-0 up at half time I couldnt relax because they would attack us.

As for the concept of 'having to play for something'. I always think it cuts both ways. A team with nothing to play for can be more dangerous than a team with everything to play for.

I remember the Arsenal teams in the later stages of the Wenger era. When we needed a must win result to go top of the league, or draw closer to get into the league fight, we had a habit of melting. And following the bad result and goes with it the opportunity to compete for the league, the next week we are harlem globetrotters and are up 3-0 in the first 20 minutes with every pass hitting its mark.

Surely the football gods will do something here
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8498 on: Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm
Fair play, I didn't think they could put in a run like we and City have over the last few title races but they've been a machine since they beat us. The league is done, the Crystal Palace loss will come back to haunt them and ultimately they'll feel the pain we have twice before. Another title on the final day for the cheats. On the plus side for Arsenal, Guardiola will leave soon-ish and there will naturally be a blip that they can exploit.

On a side note, it irks me that the brilliance of other clubs has given City fans 4 titles won on the final day of the season. Absolutely wasted on them.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8499 on: Yesterday at 11:50:52 pm
Quote from: BigBrainArteta on Yesterday at 11:45:47 pm
Thats true. Spurs have a crack under Ange. Even when we were 3-0 up at half time I couldnt relax because they would attack us.

As for the concept of 'having to play for something'. I always think it cuts both ways. A team with nothing to play for can be more dangerous than a team with everything to play for.

I remember the Arsenal teams in the later stages of the Wenger era. When we needed a must win result to go top of the league, or draw closer to get into the league fight, we had a habit of melting. And following the bad result and goes with it the opportunity to compete for the league, the next week we are harlem globetrotters and are up 3-0 in the first 20 minutes with every pass hitting its mark.

Surely the football gods will do something here
The football gods have shone on you all season and you're still 2nd.
Offline BigBrainArteta

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8500 on: Yesterday at 11:54:54 pm
No matter what happens. Arteta should be issued a 3-year contract extension at seasons end to take it to 2028. His current deal expires at the end of 2025.

People go on about the managerial market being thin. And ive always said, if we were ever stupid enough to sack Arteta for a 'proper manager' who has 'won sumthin', then we would be out in the cold and Arteta would be available for Chelsea of Man United to snap up. Which if happened, they would be ahead of us in the league inside 2 years.

Some of our fans are very entitled with very short memories.


Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8501 on: Today at 12:43:04 am
Fair play to Arsenal, they have been excellent all season and deserve something. What they have done is the way things should be done and credit to them.
That said, top of the league with one week to go, a home banker to come and their main rivals away to 5th place.......and still minimal chance of winning the league.

That's what it feels like to be up against those cheating bastards.


Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8502 on: Today at 12:44:49 am
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:41:03 pm
Even if City draw at Spurs I would take them score whatever is needed on the final day.  Arsenal really need a Spurs win.
That would actually, for the neutral, be the most enjoyable finale albeit I'd still take City to catch up those 3 goals.
