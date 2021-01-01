Fuck knows what version of Spurs will turn up midweek - they've had City's number repeatedly in recent years but they're in horrible form and then there's the London rivalry aspect. Who knows, but I don't think it's done yet.



All Arsenal could really do is try and to keep them honest, and tbf they've been near perfect since the turn of the year - will probably end up having won 16 of their last 18, with 1 draw and 1 loss in 2024, and that draw was away to City. Helps that they're seemingly reffed to a different standard and they've had unreal luck with injuries of course. Be nice to see someone else miss out by 1/2 points for a change, and couldn't happen to a nicer team. Also looking forward to them dropping another £200m in the summer again.