Hope Arsenal don't win it. feck 'em. Another bunch of supporters who laughed at us when the cheats kept beating us to the title. Let them feel our pain.
Honestly, it's not even that. They're just a horrible, dirty, snidey side. The constant diving and faking of injuries, the agricultural approach to set-pieces, forever whinging at refs. Just wall to wall full of unlikable dickheads, conducted by the most insufferable dickhead of them all.
They play nice football when the going is good, but the second they're up against it they resort to cheating, anti-football tactics and it's unwatchable. I'd hate to see it rewarded.
For all their off-field cheating, City try to play considerably cleaner football on the pitch. And frankly, who fucking cares if City win another title, it's always going to have an asterisk next to it.