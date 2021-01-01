« previous next »
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8440 on: Today at 06:32:54 pm
Their destiny is in Spurs' hands.
LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8441 on: Today at 06:35:23 pm
Arsenal will feel the pain of having a near perfect season and yet lose out on the title to the cheats.
Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,376
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8442 on: Today at 06:35:25 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:32:54 pm
Their destiny is in Spurs' hands.
May be Moyesiah could win it for his former pupil?
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,284
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8443 on: Today at 06:36:08 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 06:35:23 pm
Arsenal will feel the pain of having a near perfect season and yet lose out on the title to the cheats.

Near perfect? 89 points is bang average. ;)

Weve had more than that three times in recent seasons. Cant be winning it with that tally.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8444 on: Today at 06:37:16 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:35:25 pm
May be Moyesiah could win it for his former pupil?
West ham are on the beach. Tuesday is the title decider.
Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,376
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8445 on: Today at 06:37:28 pm
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 06:35:23 pm
Arsenal will feel the pain of having a near perfect season and yet lose out on the title to the cheats.
Last season I thought it would if there was another such season. But it hasn't. Next season, the team will be better. We now need players who can win games through individual brilliance. We really don't have them.
LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8446 on: Today at 06:40:24 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:36:08 pm
Near perfect? 89 points is bang average. ;)

Weve had more than that three times in recent seasons. Cant be winning it with that tally.

Haha good point. It is crazy you need that much though  :-\
LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8447 on: Today at 06:42:54 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:37:28 pm
Last season I thought it would if there was another such season. But it hasn't. Next season, the team will be better. We now need players who can win games through individual brilliance. We really don't have them.

I mean if it were not for 115 Charges FC you lot would be celebrating a well earned title. Like us at least two or three times in recent years.
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8448 on: Today at 06:43:39 pm
89 points and not winning the Title are Rookie numbers.

 8)
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Lisan Al Gaib

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8449 on: Today at 06:45:32 pm
They were terrible today. Genuinely wouldnt know one of the two teams was challenging for the title today.
LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8450 on: Today at 06:45:54 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:43:39 pm
89 points and not winning the Title are Rookie numbers.

 8)

Been there done that. 😭😂
Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8451 on: Today at 06:48:16 pm
Fuck knows what version of Spurs will turn up midweek - they've had City's number repeatedly in recent years but they're in horrible form and then there's the London rivalry aspect. Who knows, but I don't think it's done yet.

All Arsenal could really do is try and to keep them honest, and tbf they've been near perfect since the turn of the year - will probably end up having won 16 of their last 18, with 1 draw and 1 loss in 2024, and that draw was away to City. Helps that they're seemingly reffed to a different standard and they've had unreal luck with injuries of course. Be nice to see someone else miss out by 1/2 points for a change, and couldn't happen to a nicer team. Also looking forward to them dropping another £200m in the summer again.
Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,679
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8452 on: Today at 07:02:32 pm
Still think the Arse will win it this year. I wouldnt get too excited Arsenal fans as my hunches are generally wrong! But for some reason cant shake the feeling the cheats will stumble.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,468
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8453 on: Today at 07:05:26 pm
It comes down to Tuesday because City are absolutely winning their final home game of the season.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,468
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8454 on: Today at 07:07:08 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:48:16 pm
Fuck knows what version of Spurs will turn up midweek - they've had City's number repeatedly in recent years but they're in horrible form and then there's the London rivalry aspect. Who knows, but I don't think it's done yet.

All Arsenal could really do is try and to keep them honest, and tbf they've been near perfect since the turn of the year - will probably end up having won 16 of their last 18, with 1 draw and 1 loss in 2024, and that draw was away to City. Helps that they're seemingly reffed to a different standard and they've had unreal luck with injuries of course. Be nice to see someone else miss out by 1/2 points for a change, and couldn't happen to a nicer team. Also looking forward to them dropping another £200m in the summer again.


I think our game with Villa will have a bearing because if we beat Villa then Villa final game is against a resurgent Palace away from home. Two wins for Spurs gives them a serious chance of 4th.
GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,807
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8455 on: Today at 07:11:14 pm
Got to hand it to them for an excellent season. I didn't think Arteta was up to much a few seasons ago but he's a young manager and learning.

I probably won't even watch the remainder of the games this season but if they win, it'll have been deserved.
Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,471
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8456 on: Today at 07:14:19 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:48:16 pm
Fuck knows what version of Spurs will turn up midweek - they've had City's number repeatedly in recent years but they're in horrible form and then there's the London rivalry aspect.

Thing with that is that they've generally had managers who sit in a low block and hit them on the counter-attack: Mourinho, Conte, even Santo. You try to go toe-to-toe with this City side in a football context, you're likely to suffer.

That said, I would say Spurs' ground is the biggest hope outside of Anfield for an upset still. St James' and Stamford Bridge in the mix too.
jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,075
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8457 on: Today at 07:16:15 pm
Just because City have never dropped points before, it doesn't mean it's impossible for it to happen, common sense tells you one day it will happen. I just think it's less likely to happen under Guardiola. Arsenal are pretty much in the same situation that we are, you have to plan for the time when City will not have Guardiola at the helm. It then becomes less definite for their domination and will then give other teams a fighting chance. But all eyes on Tuesday now and let's see which Spurs turn up.
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8458 on: Today at 07:38:38 pm
Whats the deal with Saka

At this point its just comedy seeing him limping around all the time. Today went off, returned to the pitch, went down injured and limped off all after kicking himself
hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,346
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8459 on: Today at 07:44:20 pm
Hope Arsenal don't win it. feck 'em. Another bunch of supporters who laughed at us when the cheats kept beating us to the title. Let them feel our pain.
KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8460 on: Today at 07:48:36 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:44:20 pm
Hope Arsenal don't win it. feck 'em. Another bunch of supporters who laughed at us when the cheats kept beating us to the title. Let them feel our pain.

Bitter way to think about it.
koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,011
  • @tharris113
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8461 on: Today at 07:51:20 pm
Funniest outcome is city drawing on Tuesday than beating Arsenal's GD on the final day to win it.
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,846
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8462 on: Today at 07:54:38 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:16:15 pm
Just because City have never dropped points before, it doesn't mean it's impossible for it to happen, common sense tells you one day it will happen. I just think it's less likely to happen under Guardiola. Arsenal are pretty much in the same situation that we are, you have to plan for the time when City will not have Guardiola at the helm. It then becomes less definite for their domination and will then give other teams a fighting chance. But all eyes on Tuesday now and let's see which Spurs turn up.
If the Cheats fail to score, they'd still win 1-0 with a last-minute Spurs own goal...

I know players are professionals, but the thought of Spurs helping Arsenal to the title would linger in their heads, doubts would creep, hesitation will grow... I'm not saying Spurs will throw the game (the above was said in jest), but this is a game of fine margins, and these thoughts can be decisive.
Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8463 on: Today at 07:58:35 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:44:20 pm
Hope Arsenal don't win it. feck 'em. Another bunch of supporters who laughed at us when the cheats kept beating us to the title. Let them feel our pain.

Honestly, it's not even that. They're just a horrible, dirty, snidey side. The constant diving and faking of injuries, the agricultural approach to set-pieces, forever whinging at refs. Just wall to wall full of unlikable dickheads, conducted by the most insufferable dickhead of them all.

They play nice football when the going is good, but the second they're up against it they resort to cheating, anti-football tactics and it's unwatchable. I'd hate to see it rewarded.

For all their off-field cheating, City try to play considerably cleaner football on the pitch. And frankly, who fucking cares if City win another title, it's always going to have an asterisk next to it.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8464 on: Today at 08:10:32 pm
Awful game, lovely weather though and the cold beer always tastes nicer in the sun.

We look like were running on fumes, but that defence keeps getting us through.

11 away clean sheets in the 19 games, we look like we could see games out every week which is a great trait.

United were awful, somewhat luckily for us.

Now just got to hope the mighty reds smash villa then the lane will be rocking come Tuesday night
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8465 on: Today at 08:13:22 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:37:28 pm
Last season I thought it would if there was another such season. But it hasn't. Next season, the team will be better. We now need players who can win games through individual brilliance. We really don't have them.

Yeh we wont win it this season but I expect us to be better again next season, especially in attack, we need that sharp shooter upfront who can create their own goals. Obviously not asking for an henry, but an Isak will do nicely.
TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8466 on: Today at 08:16:28 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:48:16 pm
Fuck knows what version of Spurs will turn up midweek - they've had City's number repeatedly in recent years but they're in horrible form and then there's the London rivalry aspect. Who knows, but I don't think it's done yet.



Big difference this season is Kane is no longer at spurs obviously and he scored a fair few against city when they dropped points to spurs in recent seasons
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8467 on: Today at 08:21:51 pm
spurs will get battered regardless of which version of themselves turns up.
nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,656
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8468 on: Today at 08:30:51 pm
I'm afraid Arsenal are the new prem champions.  :o :-[
Abu Dhabi are dropping points on Tuesday  :wanker
JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8469 on: Today at 08:34:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:10:32 pm
Awful game, lovely weather though and the cold beer always tastes nicer in the sun.

We look like were running on fumes, but that defence keeps getting us through.

11 away clean sheets in the 19 games, we look like we could see games out every week which is a great trait.

United were awful, somewhat luckily for us.

Now just got to hope the mighty reds smash villa then the lane will be rocking come Tuesday night
Hope Saka is ok. Were all praying for him after yet another horrific injury.
The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8470 on: Today at 08:36:57 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:34:29 pm
Hope Saka is ok. Were all praying for him after yet another horrific injury.

Pray4Saka
BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 999
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8471 on: Today at 08:41:23 pm
I'm really glad Arsenal won today. Firstly cos it was against the dirty mancs. -4 goal difference.  :lmao

But mainly because I'm waiting for the big told you so from my earlier posts post the City game. Arsenal will lose the league by exactly the number of points they should have taken off a largely injured City at the time.
