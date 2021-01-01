« previous next »
Their destiny is in Spurs' hands.
Arsenal will feel the pain of having a near perfect season and yet lose out on the title to the cheats.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:32:54 pm
Their destiny is in Spurs' hands.
May be Moyesiah could win it for his former pupil?
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 06:35:23 pm
Arsenal will feel the pain of having a near perfect season and yet lose out on the title to the cheats.

Near perfect? 89 points is bang average. ;)

Weve had more than that three times in recent seasons. Cant be winning it with that tally.
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:35:25 pm
May be Moyesiah could win it for his former pupil?
West ham are on the beach. Tuesday is the title decider.
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 06:35:23 pm
Arsenal will feel the pain of having a near perfect season and yet lose out on the title to the cheats.
Last season I thought it would if there was another such season. But it hasn't. Next season, the team will be better. We now need players who can win games through individual brilliance. We really don't have them.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:36:08 pm
Near perfect? 89 points is bang average. ;)

Weve had more than that three times in recent seasons. Cant be winning it with that tally.

Haha good point. It is crazy you need that much though  :-\
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 06:37:28 pm
Last season I thought it would if there was another such season. But it hasn't. Next season, the team will be better. We now need players who can win games through individual brilliance. We really don't have them.

I mean if it were not for 115 Charges FC you lot would be celebrating a well earned title. Like us at least two or three times in recent years.
89 points and not winning the Title are Rookie numbers.

 8)
They were terrible today. Genuinely wouldnt know one of the two teams was challenging for the title today.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:43:39 pm
89 points and not winning the Title are Rookie numbers.

 8)

Been there done that. 😭😂
Fuck knows what version of Spurs will turn up midweek - they've had City's number repeatedly in recent years but they're in horrible form and then there's the London rivalry aspect. Who knows, but I don't think it's done yet.

All Arsenal could really do is try and to keep them honest, and tbf they've been near perfect since the turn of the year - will probably end up having won 16 of their last 18, with 1 draw and 1 loss in 2024, and that draw was away to City. Helps that they're seemingly reffed to a different standard and they've had unreal luck with injuries of course. Be nice to see someone else miss out by 1/2 points for a change, and couldn't happen to a nicer team. Also looking forward to them dropping another £200m in the summer again.
Still think the Arse will win it this year. I wouldnt get too excited Arsenal fans as my hunches are generally wrong! But for some reason cant shake the feeling the cheats will stumble.
It comes down to Tuesday because City are absolutely winning their final home game of the season.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:48:16 pm
Fuck knows what version of Spurs will turn up midweek - they've had City's number repeatedly in recent years but they're in horrible form and then there's the London rivalry aspect. Who knows, but I don't think it's done yet.

All Arsenal could really do is try and to keep them honest, and tbf they've been near perfect since the turn of the year - will probably end up having won 16 of their last 18, with 1 draw and 1 loss in 2024, and that draw was away to City. Helps that they're seemingly reffed to a different standard and they've had unreal luck with injuries of course. Be nice to see someone else miss out by 1/2 points for a change, and couldn't happen to a nicer team. Also looking forward to them dropping another £200m in the summer again.


I think our game with Villa will have a bearing because if we beat Villa then Villa final game is against a resurgent Palace away from home. Two wins for Spurs gives them a serious chance of 4th.
