Arsenal: Top of the divers league

The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8360 on: Today at 10:48:05 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:44:14 am
Interesting game for sure but they are utter shit. Be amazed if you dont win that.

In sure we ll get a tonne of chances, we need to be clinical though because united are a funny side if you dont kill them off.
BobPaisley3

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8361 on: Today at 10:49:33 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:48:05 am
In sure we ll get a tonne of chances, we need to be clinical though because united are a funny side if you dont kill them off.
As we know all too well however your defence is Milan 88-90 in comparison to ours at the moment.
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8362 on: Today at 10:49:38 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:42:03 am
We had nothing to play for and we aren't in great form. For a team with a decent chance of making the top 4, they were embarrassing yesterday.

Logically, they should have at least wanted it more than us.

I think Spurs were the perfect team for us to play - the way they set-up (or don't set-up, if you look at their backline) was just made for the Reds to exploit.
A Red Abroad

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8363 on: Today at 10:52:37 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:48:05 am
In sure we ll get a tonne of chances, we need to be clinical though because united are a funny side if you dont kill them off.

I think the Arse will have too much for them.

You are correct though, I've seen a few of their games this season and they appear to be constantly under siege - even to bottom half teams - only to nick a win or a draw at the end. It's really strange.
Crosby Nick

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8364 on: Today at 11:01:00 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:53:30 am
Arsenal could end up with nothing after a season with close to 90 points, 60+ GD, conceding the fewest goals and scoring nearly 100 goals. They'll know how we have felt.

It was mentioned yesterday and I hadnt really thought of it like that, but at least every time we had a near miss of a season with City we had a trophy or two to show for it as well. Weve never had a 90 point season and come away completely empty handed which would have to sting more.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8365 on: Today at 11:51:18 am
I'm not Arteta's biggest fan but one thing I like about them is that they win duels all over the park. That's what makes them so strong defensively.

It's probably why they are phasing Zinchenko out and it's a new trend with City aldo playing natural defenders on the flanks.

If you win your duels then you demoralize the opposition.  It's the reason why players rarely attack Virg (because they know they don't really have a chance).

It's something we could improve on because we lose too many duels in attack, midfield and defence.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8366 on: Today at 11:58:04 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:51:18 am
I'm not Arteta's biggest fan but one thing I like about them is that they win duels all over the park. That's what makes them so strong defensively.

It's probably why they are phasing Zinchenko out and it's a new trend with City aldo playing natural defenders on the flanks.

If you win your duels then you demoralize the opposition.  It's the reason why players rarely attack Virg (because they know they don't really have a chance).

It's something we could improve on because we lose too many duels in attack, midfield and defence.

Probably another reason why he signed Timber and was playing him left back, as well as his build up play.
MonsLibpool

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8367 on: Today at 12:13:26 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:58:04 am
Probably another reason why he signed Timber and was playing him left back, as well as his build up play.
He has gone back to basics and we can go back to that as well because that's what we used to it but we're softer these days.

In our attack, only an inconsistent Darwin consistently wins his duel, maybe Diaz at time. That's it. If we're under pressure, the others keep turning it over. Havertz is underrated in that aspect.

In midfield, maybe Curtis Jones or Endo to an extent. The rest regularly lose their 1v1s and some don't even commit to a tackle. Declan Rice dominates in this area and Odegaard is more physical that his style of play suggests.

In defence, we have Trent who regularly gets targeted because he tends to lose his duels.

Maybe the trend is not giving teams an inch anymore.

Dougle

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8368 on: Today at 12:39:57 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:08:48 am
I think Arsenal will do it.

Fulham and Spurs away. I think City trip up in one of those fixtures.

Good luck to them if they do. Fuck City. Cheating fucking bastards.

Ah boyo. I remember too many seasons thinking the same thing when it came to us battling them. They never did tho'. Mind you it will happen sometime I suppose. Well done to Arsenal for pushing it all the way. I didn't see us falling apart so suddenly and as a result I'm a bit numb to the whole "who's gonna win it thing". I genuinely thought we would, despite seeing all the reasons we didn't. In any case this really is Liverpool. It's Shakespearian and there is always a twist in the tale.
Now we're out of it it's less Shakespeare and more a techno 24-hour dance and dive off in the dark, with human robots on speed. Last man standing turn the lights back on.....
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8369 on: Today at 01:13:19 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:51:18 am
I'm not Arteta's biggest fan but one thing I like about them is that they win duels all over the park. That's what makes them so strong defensively.

It's probably why they are phasing Zinchenko out and it's a new trend with City aldo playing natural defenders on the flanks.

If you win your duels then you demoralize the opposition.  It's the reason why players rarely attack Virg (because they know they don't really have a chance).

It's something we could improve on because we lose too many duels in attack, midfield and defence.

Isnt that what the premier league is all about, especially away from home, (earn the right to play etc) spend half an hour winning the duels and then win the game, or win the game early then spend the rest of the game fighting it out over 50-50s. We had that in abundance under Wenger in the early years, a big physical side that can battle. Then he went the barca way with tiny players that score perfect goals but we didnt have messi or xavi so couldnt manage games when the tide turns and the pure football isnt working. Now we have our biggest side since then, 2 centre backs playing at full back in White and Tomiyasu, Zinchenko had to go because the long diagonal to the tall striker against smaller full backs is a weapon that half the premier league use to great effect.
We are still not slick as the cheaters, but we can battle it out.
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8370 on: Today at 01:19:52 pm
Asked why West Ham have suffered heavy defeats away from home this term following the 5-0 loss at Chelsea, Moyes replied: Declan Rice.

You get the best midfield player in the country, protecting, making sure the moments and times you limit maybe 50 per cent of the attacks and the moments, when you get that then it makes you a much better defensive team.



West ham fans wondered why he was making a sideways step to a team no better than theirs.....
slaphead

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8371 on: Today at 01:34:25 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:19:52 pm
Asked why West Ham have suffered heavy defeats away from home this term following the 5-0 loss at Chelsea, Moyes replied: Declan Rice.

You get the best midfield player in the country, protecting, making sure the moments and times you limit maybe 50 per cent of the attacks and the moments, when you get that then it makes you a much better defensive team.



West ham fans wondered why he was making a sideways step to a team no better than theirs.....

Players like Rice make centre halves lives so much easier. It's not just the tackles its the covering runs that you don't see when you see a game of TV. I was a fairly shit centre half when I played, but when you have someone like that in front of you it makes you look far better. Not having players coming at you from all angles because the defensive mid has the intelligence to stop them happening is priceless. I thought Rice was good, maybe a bot over rated but from what I have seen this season he really is superb
It's one of the reasons I like Van Dijk so much too, seeing an attack before it actually develops is the best quality there is to play alongside. 
mikey_LFC

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8372 on: Today at 01:37:35 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:06:29 am
But if arteta won the first, I dunno, 20 games on the trot. I doubt wed be too pissed off.
I know we are hiring slott for potential, but arteta is in touching distance of a first league win since forever for arsenal. And if not for the cheats pretty much home and dry for his second. (and if my aunt had balls etc). It feels as if arteta can still learn a bit too. Though I don't imagine he can go up another level. Maybe, with hindsight and experience he goes all out for that win against city. If that result is the difference between title and not he's done OK.  And it yet might turn out to have been the right decision. (no idea if there's a scenario where he wins it with a point whereas as going for it and losing that game would swing it the other way)

Obviously we could be won over, but I think initially people would have been very cynical about the appointment, and I dont think wed steal a manager direct from a top 6 rival. Has any manager gone between top 6 sides directly? I cant remember one off the top of my head.

Itd be tough to argue that Slot isnt a manager of less pedigree than Arteta currently, but then it would have been hard to argue Arteta was of a better pedigree than Emery when he came in.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8373 on: Today at 01:54:42 pm
Just saw a clip on Facebook of Saliba pushing a Chelsea player back towards goal and holding him there so Arsenal were not offside and they scored. Cheats.
rob1966

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8374 on: Today at 02:00:32 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:08:48 am
I think Arsenal will do it.

Fulham and Spurs away. I think City trip up in one of those fixtures.

Good luck to them if they do. Fuck City. Cheating fucking bastards.

If we were in Arsenals position I wouldn't be looking at the remaining games and thinking "ADFC will drop points there". I actually think Arsenal will drop points v Utd, the game raising twats
The North Bank

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8375 on: Today at 02:05:58 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:54:42 pm
Just saw a clip on Facebook of Saliba pushing a Chelsea player back towards goal and holding him there so Arsenal were not offside and they scored. Cheats.

Genius, the way he reads the game is brilliant. Especially to do it against chelsea. Been waiting for this type of payback 20 years.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8376 on: Today at 03:03:31 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:05:58 pm
Genius, the way he reads the game is brilliant. Especially to do it against chelsea. Been waiting for this type of payback 20 years.
He is a cheating c*nt.
Hestoic

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8377 on: Today at 03:20:24 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:54:42 pm
Just saw a clip on Facebook of Saliba pushing a Chelsea player back towards goal and holding him there so Arsenal were not offside and they scored. Cheats.

That is some great shithousing.
JRed

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8378 on: Today at 03:40:19 pm
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 03:20:24 pm
That is some great shithousing.
Yeah I agree, if your team is set up to cheat in anyway possible. Like Arsenal.
Yorkykopite

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8379 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:19:06 pm
Which explains why its sometimes nice, to debate with other fans, from time to time.  ;D

True. But it's even nicer to bait them.
zero zero

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8380 on: Today at 04:09:38 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:19:52 pm
West ham fans wondered why he was making a sideways step to a team no better than theirs.....
No West Ham fan thought that in the summer after Arsenal had so recently collapsed to second.
ScottishGoon

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8381 on: Today at 04:34:05 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:40:19 pm
Yeah I agree, if your team is set up to cheat in anyway possible. Like Arsenal.

I don't know if people think that's meant to annoy us...most think it's brilliant to be honest.
