I'm not Arteta's biggest fan but one thing I like about them is that they win duels all over the park. That's what makes them so strong defensively.



It's probably why they are phasing Zinchenko out and it's a new trend with City aldo playing natural defenders on the flanks.



If you win your duels then you demoralize the opposition. It's the reason why players rarely attack Virg (because they know they don't really have a chance).



It's something we could improve on because we lose too many duels in attack, midfield and defence.



Isnt that what the premier league is all about, especially away from home, (earn the right to play etc) spend half an hour winning the duels and then win the game, or win the game early then spend the rest of the game fighting it out over 50-50s. We had that in abundance under Wenger in the early years, a big physical side that can battle. Then he went the barca way with tiny players that score perfect goals but we didnt have messi or xavi so couldnt manage games when the tide turns and the pure football isnt working. Now we have our biggest side since then, 2 centre backs playing at full back in White and Tomiyasu, Zinchenko had to go because the long diagonal to the tall striker against smaller full backs is a weapon that half the premier league use to great effect.We are still not slick as the cheaters, but we can battle it out.