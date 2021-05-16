I'm not Arteta's biggest fan but one thing I like about them is that they win duels all over the park. That's what makes them so strong defensively.



It's probably why they are phasing Zinchenko out and it's a new trend with City aldo playing natural defenders on the flanks.



If you win your duels then you demoralize the opposition. It's the reason why players rarely attack Virg (because they know they don't really have a chance).



It's something we could improve on because we lose too many duels in attack, midfield and defence.