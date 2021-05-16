« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 339228 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8360 on: Today at 10:48:05 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:44:14 am
Interesting game for sure but they are utter shit. Be amazed if you dont win that.

In sure we ll get a tonne of chances, we need to be clinical though because united are a funny side if you dont kill them off.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,342
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8361 on: Today at 10:49:33 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:48:05 am
In sure we ll get a tonne of chances, we need to be clinical though because united are a funny side if you dont kill them off.
As we know all too well however your defence is Milan 88-90 in comparison to ours at the moment.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,512
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8362 on: Today at 10:49:38 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:42:03 am
We had nothing to play for and we aren't in great form. For a team with a decent chance of making the top 4, they were embarrassing yesterday.

Logically, they should have at least wanted it more than us.

I think Spurs were the perfect team for us to play - the way they set-up (or don't set-up, if you look at their backline) was just made for the Reds to exploit.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,512
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8363 on: Today at 10:52:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:48:05 am
In sure we ll get a tonne of chances, we need to be clinical though because united are a funny side if you dont kill them off.

I think the Arse will have too much for them.

You are correct though, I've seen a few of their games this season and they appear to be constantly under siege - even to bottom half teams - only to nick a win or a draw at the end. It's really strange.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,115
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8364 on: Today at 11:01:00 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 09:53:30 am
Arsenal could end up with nothing after a season with close to 90 points, 60+ GD, conceding the fewest goals and scoring nearly 100 goals. They'll know how we have felt.

It was mentioned yesterday and I hadnt really thought of it like that, but at least every time we had a near miss of a season with City we had a trophy or two to show for it as well. Weve never had a 90 point season and come away completely empty handed which would have to sting more.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8365 on: Today at 11:51:18 am »
I'm not Arteta's biggest fan but one thing I like about them is that they win duels all over the park. That's what makes them so strong defensively.

It's probably why they are phasing Zinchenko out and it's a new trend with City aldo playing natural defenders on the flanks.

If you win your duels then you demoralize the opposition.  It's the reason why players rarely attack Virg (because they know they don't really have a chance).

It's something we could improve on because we lose too many duels in attack, midfield and defence.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8366 on: Today at 11:58:04 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:51:18 am
I'm not Arteta's biggest fan but one thing I like about them is that they win duels all over the park. That's what makes them so strong defensively.

It's probably why they are phasing Zinchenko out and it's a new trend with City aldo playing natural defenders on the flanks.

If you win your duels then you demoralize the opposition.  It's the reason why players rarely attack Virg (because they know they don't really have a chance).

It's something we could improve on because we lose too many duels in attack, midfield and defence.

Probably another reason why he signed Timber and was playing him left back, as well as his build up play.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Up
« previous next »
 