Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8280 on: Today at 12:47:42 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:26:23 pm
I still have a feeling Arsenal might win the league. Only because life is unfair, and it would be fucking typical that City slip up in this situation when it's not us neck and neck with them.

I do think that if Arsenal don't win it this time, they'll stuggle to have a better chance, at least as long as Guardiola is at City. Not that Arsenal are going anywhere, but they've simply had everything go their way this season - mad luck with injuries, mostly doing well out of refs, always seem to catch opponents at a good time etc. Even though I think they'll continue to be up there, I can't seem them having circumstances fall for them in the same way again.

What circumstances have us in this position, other than the players we have and the way Arteta manages the team? Why is Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Saliba playing over 30 league games a season considered an outliner? Salah has played 36, 38, 34, 37, 35, 38 in all this seasons at Liverpool, with 29 games played this season. VVD has also played over 30 league games in every season bar 20-21, and his first year but only because he joined halfway through the year. Were you lucky with injuries?

How is a players fitness and availability considered 'lucky'. Odegaard has missed only a handful of games this season, what of it? Do we have to have a three month period where all our best players are injured to be considered worthy........because thats not how its been with Klopp. Salah and VVD availability over a 7 year period has been amazing, Salah in particular.


Were just in a phase with elite players and very good manager. Whether its good enough to pip City, remains to be seen. Bookmakers give us a 30% chance of winning the league. Just need to keep going
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8281 on: Today at 01:10:09 am »
Yeah, Liverpool, you've had two players that don't get injured much (please ignore the year where one of them was sawn in half by a tweaker, thx), it's exactly the same so stop complaining!
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8282 on: Today at 01:11:35 am »
Anyway, I just watched the day's highlights because it's pissing down on Sunday morning and wow, this is so exciting, Ref Pets 1 vs. Ref Pets 2, who will prevail?!?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8283 on: Today at 01:32:13 am »
Partey has only started 11 league games , including the last 3 and we look immense with him in holding midfield. It allows Rice to be box to box and dominate games. Will be interesting what happens in central midfield over the summer, as well as left back. Id still buy a holding mid as i dont trust Partey not to break down again. Injuries are a reason but not an excuse, if you have an injury prone player then you cant pretend that youre unlucky that hes always missing. Same goes for Timber, i hope his horrible injury was a one off. Cant carry wounded passengers next season unfortunately, CL is about 100 games and in the league we need to get above 90 points to have a chance.
Which is why id swerve going for Pedro Neto , he plays about 5 games a season and is man of the match in them then disappears (lucky Arsenal wolves are missing their best player). Same for Olise at Palace, but hes had a good run recently. Rice on the other hand, never misses a game, never gets subbed, the dream signing.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8284 on: Today at 01:47:27 am »
*Arsenal make Isak top summer transfer target*

He could be the saga this summer, this one will be very difficult to get done unless he really agitates for a move. Would complete our attack perfectly though.
Hed need to be careful if they ask him to hand in any transfer request in person at the Saudi embassy.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8285 on: Today at 01:54:23 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 08:33:19 pm
Wasnt the average for the previous 10 years around 89-90? Hence the points target in the Alternstive Premier League table?

Sure, but you have to account for City's title-winning 92 pt average across 10 years. So the original point of 91 points being almost unheard of before City is pretty true. Chelsea was the first to break the 90pt mark, but City have done it 3 times since (+1 being 89), and they'll likely do it again this year. If you average the points total of the teams that came in 2nd the years City won the title, the league winners would've won the title with 85 points, well off City's average.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8286 on: Today at 06:42:26 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:54:23 am
Sure, but you have to account for City's title-winning 92 pt average across 10 years. So the original point of 91 points being almost unheard of before City is pretty true. Chelsea was the first to break the 90pt mark, but City have done it 3 times since (+1 being 89), and they'll likely do it again this year. If you average the points total of the teams that came in 2nd the years City won the title, the league winners would've won the title with 85 points, well off City's average.

The average tally needed for Liverpool to win the league in the 2000-2009 period was to get above 88.3 points, so 89 was chosen was the target for the APLT. My point was that City over the last couple of years have come back to catchable levels not that they havent raised the bar at all. Theyre no longer getting mid to high 90s, but high 80s to low 90s, which gives other sides more of a chance. Basically its easier to beat this City than the one we lost out to previously.

To move this back to debate relevant to this thread though, it is also a point to say that for those fearing that an Arsenal win would somehow put Arteta on a level pegging with Klopp, that wouldnt bear out in the numbers when comparing their title wins or the competition they faced during the seasons they didnt win the title. Arsenal lost out to a City side that didnt achieve an extraordinary total last season, despite being 2nd most of the way, (meaning they were pushed to get a high total in reality) and this year, for Arsenal to win, City would have to have regressed from where they were last year again. Unfortunately the ridiculous media wouldnt bring this up and youd hear the stupid comparisons, but its worth stating to make it clear. The only side to get 90+ points and not win the league is us, twice.

Arteta is showing himself to be a top manager, people dont like it, but he is. But to preempt any of the predictable nonsense, he is nowhere near Klopp. He may come to be over time as he is still young, but for now at least, he is behind by a distance. Not only has he won far more in other competitions, when hes achieved points totals in the league that no other legitimate side has ever achieved in a 38 game season in England, a record I dont think will ever be beaten, that also includes having a record points total achieved for a Champions League winner, even if we didnt do the double. Hes achieved more seasons above 90 points than any other Premier League manager too. All of this is missed when evaluating him and dismissing points totals as almost insignificant compared to titles, but it shows he was able to create teams greater than almost anything else wed seen before.

Anyway, lets just hope we get to see City wiped off the face of the Earth when the charges are dealt with, at which point I will thoroughly enjoy our future title contests with Arsenal, and can simply say fair play to them if they pip us to the post.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8287 on: Today at 07:08:37 am »
Yet another match swinged by the refs in their favor. Such a magnificent side yet relies on dodgy decisions to keep winning week in week out.  ::)
