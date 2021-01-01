I still have a feeling Arsenal might win the league. Only because life is unfair, and it would be fucking typical that City slip up in this situation when it's not us neck and neck with them.



I do think that if Arsenal don't win it this time, they'll stuggle to have a better chance, at least as long as Guardiola is at City. Not that Arsenal are going anywhere, but they've simply had everything go their way this season - mad luck with injuries, mostly doing well out of refs, always seem to catch opponents at a good time etc. Even though I think they'll continue to be up there, I can't seem them having circumstances fall for them in the same way again.



What circumstances have us in this position, other than the players we have and the way Arteta manages the team? Why is Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Saliba playing over 30 league games a season considered an outliner? Salah has played 36, 38, 34, 37, 35, 38 in all this seasons at Liverpool, with 29 games played this season. VVD has also played over 30 league games in every season bar 20-21, and his first year but only because he joined halfway through the year. Were you lucky with injuries?How is a players fitness and availability considered 'lucky'. Odegaard has missed only a handful of games this season, what of it? Do we have to have a three month period where all our best players are injured to be considered worthy........because thats not how its been with Klopp. Salah and VVD availability over a 7 year period has been amazing, Salah in particular.Were just in a phase with elite players and very good manager. Whether its good enough to pip City, remains to be seen. Bookmakers give us a 30% chance of winning the league. Just need to keep going