« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Down

Author Topic: Arsenal: Top of the divers league  (Read 336013 times)

Offline Rojo O Muerto

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
  • LGTBQIA2S+
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8240 on: Today at 07:01:55 pm »
You need to do the nasty stuff to compete with shitty, unless you're near flawless like we were and still missed out.
Logged
If you can't support us when we're shartin', don't support us when we're fartin'

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8241 on: Today at 07:03:22 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 05:02:59 pm
115s > Unbearable North London pretenders

Sadly true with this iteration of Arsenal. Off field cheats vs on field cheats.
Logged

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8242 on: Today at 07:04:30 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 06:05:52 pm
I wouldnt want City to win anything, but if Arsenal win the media will take it as an excuse to dismiss the cheating City have done and downplay the achievements by Klopp. The most likely way that City are dealt with appropriately and the pressure keeps up on the charges is paradoxically for what we want in the long term, for City to keep winning.

If City dont win the story should be about how much of a failure this season is for them, not about dismissing the charges, but it wont be the case. Its a highly frustrating situation. If I felt it wouldnt help City in the long run, Id rather Arsenal won, as theyd really deserve it.

My thoughts as well
Logged

Offline eddiedingle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8243 on: Today at 07:08:09 pm »
Loathe Legohead. A shit just for men milk tray man
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • RedOrDead
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8244 on: Today at 07:15:37 pm »
Oh they got another dodgy VAR decision :lmao

Apart from the Newcastle game, theyve had every other VAR decision go their way. Arteta 100% gets them to practice diving in training.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,136
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8245 on: Today at 07:16:44 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:37:01 pm
Weve built a very good team, Rice Saliba and Odegaard are incredible.

Win the last 2 now and see what happens.

Come on Wolves !

You've got some brass neck lad, Coote literally gave you the game.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8246 on: Today at 07:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:16:44 pm
You've got some brass neck lad, Coote literally gave you the game.

Coote shouldve given them a red card after 20 mins, what an embarrassing take after watching that.

Theres tribalism. Then theres utter blindness.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8247 on: Today at 07:28:16 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:24:47 pm
Coote shouldve given them a red card after 20 mins, what an embarrassing take after watching that.

Theres tribalism. Then theres utter blindness.
Then theres Arsenals diving in every single game.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8248 on: Today at 07:30:19 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:28:16 pm
Then theres Arsenals diving in every single game.

Every game theres a lets try to break an Arsenal players leg that doesnt even get a booking. At this stage id be telling my players to go down to save their careers. Nicolas Jackson, the wolves defender, this Christie no mark, not even a yellow between 3 leg breakers.
Embarrassing refereeing and worse VAR.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,977
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8249 on: Today at 07:30:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:28:16 pm
Then theres Arsenals diving in every single game.

Not true.

There's also pretending to be injured to time waste/get tactical instructions.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8250 on: Today at 07:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:30:38 pm
Not true.

There's also pretending to be injured to time waste/get tactical instructions.
They really are a horrible team.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8251 on: Today at 07:36:40 pm »
Anyway, it goes to the last week of the season. City couldnt have hand picked their games better, against 3 teams with nothing to play for, one of them desperately wants city to win it.

At least weve taken it all the way, was never going to stay as a 3 horse race and as newcomers we were probably favourites to drop away, so cant complain too much.

They play before us next weekend and Fulham away is the only game with some jeopardy for them. Though I expect man utd to pretend to be relevant for a game and play out of their skins against us.

Ultimately it feels like there are no more twists and turns, us winning just delays the inevitable.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8252 on: Today at 07:52:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:36:40 pm
Anyway, it goes to the last week of the season. City couldnt have hand picked their games better, against 3 teams with nothing to play for, one of them desperately wants city to win it.

At least weve taken it all the way, was never going to stay as a 3 horse race and as newcomers we were probably favourites to drop away, so cant complain too much.

They play before us next weekend and Fulham away is the only game with some jeopardy for them. Though I expect man utd to pretend to be relevant for a game and play out of their skins against us.

Ultimately it feels like there are no more twists and turns, us winning just delays the inevitable.
I reckon it will be over before the last game. Abu Dhabi will beat Fulham and I can see United being right up for stopping Arsenal winning the title, plus you might find the officials abandon you at old Trafford. Leaving Abu Dhabi to win the title at Spurs.

Cant complain too much? You should be absolutely livid that the cheats will steal the title from you for two seasons in a row.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,797
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8253 on: Today at 07:57:44 pm »
It's the hope that kills ya gunners.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8254 on: Today at 08:03:25 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:52:18 pm
I reckon it will be over before the last game. Abu Dhabi will beat Fulham and I can see United being right up for stopping Arsenal winning the title, plus you might find the officials abandon you at old Trafford. Leaving Abu Dhabi to win the title at Spurs.

Cant complain too much? You should be absolutely livid that the cheats will steal the title from you for two seasons in a row.

Cant complain at my own teams performance, especially compared to last season when we caved in towards the end .

City can fuck off. I dont want to think about them. Theres no point, nothing will be done or else it wouldve been by now.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8255 on: Today at 08:06:32 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:03:25 pm
Cant complain at my own teams performance, especially compared to last season when we caved in towards the end .

City can fuck off. I dont want to think about them. Theres no point, nothing will be done or else it wouldve been by now.
Makes all the hard work rather pointless tho doesnt it? If City are allowed to continually cheat their way to titles?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8256 on: Today at 08:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:57:44 pm
It's the hope that kills ya gunners.

When you see the same story every season, even the hope is in short supply.

Anyway, last day of season. Pep will be on the field crying at how special his players are. His mates in the sky studio will be welling up too, telling us through choked up words how lucky we are to be witnessing the greatest team in premier league history.

Not one mention of any charges.

At least having already seen the fucking circus, it doesnt shock you as much.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8257 on: Today at 08:12:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:06:32 pm
Makes all the hard work rather pointless tho doesnt it? If City are allowed to continually cheat their way to titles?

You have to feel sorry for the players, not getting the rewards they deserved. We have to keep coming back next season, like Liverpool did. We have no other choice , the league have no backbone or any will to punish city.

I mean Klopp leaving with one title is already a disgrace and now Arteta could finish second for the next 5 years. Theres no justice.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8258 on: Today at 08:21:05 pm »
I actually do think we both have hope for the coming seasons as this City side of the last couple of years isnt pushing boundaries in the league like it has before around the points totals. Its feel like if either of us can up our game to hit the 90 point barrier, wed win the league
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8259 on: Today at 08:28:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:12:55 pm
You have to feel sorry for the players, not getting the rewards they deserved. We have to keep coming back next season, like Liverpool did. We have no other choice , the league have no backbone or any will to punish city.

I mean Klopp leaving with one title is already a disgrace and now Arteta could finish second for the next 5 years. Theres no justice.
Problem is, I cant feel for the Arsenal players, or Manager, as they are horrible characters. Thats partly why I dont want Arsenal to win the title. Its shit Abu Dhabi winning it but atleast it further highlights what a mockery theyve made of the game.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8260 on: Today at 08:29:34 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:21:05 pm
I actually do think we both have hope for the coming seasons as this City side of the last couple of years isnt pushing boundaries in the league like it has before around the points totals. Its feel like if either of us can up our game to hit the 90 point barrier, wed win the league
Not pushing boundaries? Theyre still going to get 91 points. Which was almost unheard of before their cheating.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,402
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8261 on: Today at 08:33:19 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:29:34 pm
Not pushing boundaries? Theyre still going to get 91 points. Which was almost unheard of before their cheating.

Wasnt the average for the previous 10 years around 89-90? Hence the points target in the Alternstive Premier League table?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8262 on: Today at 09:14:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:10:04 pm
When you see the same story every season, even the hope is in short supply.

Anyway, last day of season. Pep will be on the field crying at how special his players are. His mates in the sky studio will be welling up too, telling us through choked up words how lucky we are to be witnessing the greatest team in premier league history.

Not one mention of any charges.

At least having already seen the fucking circus, it doesnt shock you as much.


To beat city to the title in a run-in, when the title is in your hands, it must be kept that way until the end.  Once control is conceded to city, its over.  Happened to us in previous seasons and indeed recently this season, as you have done this season. 

Of course hope may remain until the final day, only for it to be cruelly extinguished at the death.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8263 on: Today at 09:16:39 pm »
If it does go to the last game of the season, I wonder if the West Ham keeper will decide he doesnt want to play in the game?
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8264 on: Today at 09:17:11 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:33:19 pm
Wasnt the average for the previous 10 years around 89-90? Hence the points target in the Alternstive Premier League table?
My mistake if so, I thought it was rare for a team to pass 90 points.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8265 on: Today at 09:28:44 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:33:19 pm
Wasnt the average for the previous 10 years around 89-90? Hence the points target in the Alternstive Premier League table?

No since 2009/10 only chelsea got 90+ points until city pushed up the numbers (Chelsea themselves are a bunch of financial cheats too so their achievements are tainted too). In 10/11 united won it with 80, Leicester won it with 81, the rest have been high 80s, 89 etc but city get 90+ every season, wouldve last season too had they been pushed to do so.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8266 on: Today at 09:31:13 pm »
I see United getting some points off them; so it won't go to the last day.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,317
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8267 on: Today at 09:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:31:13 pm
I see United getting some points off them; so it won't go to the last day.
With all due respect mate, have you seen Yernited this season? Arsenal will put them away with ease.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,940
  • BoRac
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8268 on: Today at 09:39:33 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:28:44 pm
No since 2009/10 only chelsea got 90+ points until city pushed up the numbers (Chelsea themselves are a bunch of financial cheats too so their achievements are tainted too). In 10/11 united won it with 80, Leicester won it with 81, the rest have been high 80s, 89 etc but city get 90+ every season, wouldve last season too had they been pushed to do so.

90 was chosen for the APLT because it was considered enough to guarantee the title. Not only was it not common for the champions to reach 90 points, no 2nd placed team ever came anywhere near it.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,970
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8269 on: Today at 09:40:37 pm »
I expect Arsenal to beat Utd (just), with City winning at a canter against Fulham; reducing the goal difference to 2 or 3 in the process.  That will give City the safety blanket of of a draw at Spurs, knowing they can make up the goal difference against West Ham.  No disrespect to Fulham or West Ham but 115 will clock up 10 or more over the two matches.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:46:43 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8270 on: Today at 10:16:27 pm »
Only now realizing these won't crack 90 points (again).

Jurgen was truly unbelievable.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • RedOrDead
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8271 on: Today at 10:19:58 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:24:47 pm
Coote shouldve given them a red card after 20 mins, what an embarrassing take after watching that.

Theres tribalism. Then theres utter blindness.

Just like havertz should have been sent out before scoring the winner against Brentford for diving?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8272 on: Today at 10:25:30 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:19:58 pm
Just like havertz should have been sent out before scoring the winner against Brentford for diving?

Cant blame him, the amount of shocking challenges opposition players get away with, even back to kovacic against city, 2 reds = 1 yellow.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8273 on: Today at 10:30:05 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:40:37 pm
I expect Arsenal to beat Utd (just), with City winning at a canter against Fulham; reducing the goal difference to 2 or 3 in the process.  That will give City the safety blanket of of a draw at Spurs, knowing they can make up the goal difference against West Ham.  No disrespect to Fulham or West Ham but 115 will clock up 10 or more over the two matches.

I think Fulham will be citys last tough game, theyll win at spurs 5-0 though
Logged

Offline AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8274 on: Today at 10:32:22 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:25:30 pm
Cant blame him, the amount of shocking challenges opposition players get away with, even back to kovacic against city, 2 reds = 1 yellow.

I know mate, can't believe how you've battled all the odds this year. In the face of such dreadful refereeing blunder after blunder. Arteta working miracles. It's a surprise Saka's limbs are all still attached.
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,970
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8275 on: Today at 10:52:40 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:30:05 pm
I think Fulham will be citys last tough game, theyll win at spurs 5-0 though

Might all come down to whether Spurs are still in the hunt for 4th.  Villa could drop points before Spurs kick off tommorow so adding to the incentive for them to win. Spurs beat Burnley then Liverpool take points off  Villa.  Suddenly all to play for.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:22 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8276 on: Today at 11:20:18 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:25:30 pm
Cant blame him, the amount of shocking challenges opposition players get away with, even back to kovacic against city, 2 reds = 1 yellow.

I don't even mind your over the top jizzfest over your own team, because as much as I don't like Arteta's Arsenal, it's hard to dispute that you've had an excellent second half of the season.

But the acting as though the week-in-week-out diving and fannying and faking injuries from your players is 100% justified and normal is ridiculous. Just admit it and stop the gaslighting bullshit.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8277 on: Today at 11:26:23 pm »
I still have a feeling Arsenal might win the league. Only because life is unfair, and it would be fucking typical that City slip up in this situation when it's not us neck and neck with them.

I do think that if Arsenal don't win it this time, they'll stuggle to have a better chance, at least as long as Guardiola is at City. Not that Arsenal are going anywhere, but they've simply had everything go their way this season - mad luck with injuries, mostly doing well out of refs, always seem to catch opponents at a good time etc. Even though I think they'll continue to be up there, I can't seem them having circumstances fall for them in the same way again.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
« Reply #8278 on: Today at 11:31:00 pm »
The justification of cheating is modern football, it makes no sense but it is what football has unfortunately become

Anything to succeed
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Up
« previous next »
 