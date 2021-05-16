I still have a feeling Arsenal might win the league. Only because life is unfair, and it would be fucking typical that City slip up in this situation when it's not us neck and neck with them.



I do think that if Arsenal don't win it this time, they'll stuggle to have a better chance, at least as long as Guardiola is at City. Not that Arsenal are going anywhere, but they've simply had everything go their way this season - mad luck with injuries, mostly doing well out of refs, always seem to catch opponents at a good time etc. Even though I think they'll continue to be up there, I can't seem them having circumstances fall for them in the same way again.