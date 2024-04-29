« previous next »
Arsenal: Top of the divers league

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,791
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8160 on: Yesterday at 01:11:32 pm
Massive pressure on logo head to deliver this title now. He's spent a fortune on players and has next to nothing to show for it.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,394
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8161 on: Yesterday at 01:34:33 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:36:43 am
I think United will try harder against us than Spurs will against city

I wouldn't worry, they're shit.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8162 on: Yesterday at 01:40:46 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:11:32 pm
Massive pressure on logo head to deliver this title now. He's spent a fortune on players and has next to nothing to show for it.

By the time we get rid of him all the top managers could be off the market. Personally id make the change now.
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8163 on: Yesterday at 01:41:39 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:34:33 pm
I wouldn't worry, they're shit.

So are Spurs, giving them too much credit saying they wont try, as if it will make a difference.

We dont defend corners mate, its who we are.
Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,318
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8164 on: Yesterday at 01:41:39 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:01:15 pm
Sorry did I see someone say Ben White is the best right back in the league yesterday? :lmao and no one has even questioned it?!
The bait was a bit too obvious!

He wouldn't be in the top 3 right backs at Liverpool ;D
Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8165 on: Yesterday at 04:03:14 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 01:41:39 pm
The bait was a bit too obvious!

He wouldn't be in the top 3 right backs at Liverpool ;D

Seems like this might be a controversial take on here... but I have him favourite for the right back spot in the team of the season.....
Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,373
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8166 on: Yesterday at 06:00:52 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 01:41:39 pm
The bait was a bit too obvious!

He wouldn't be in the top 3 right backs at Liverpool ;D
If you watched Liverpool's previous 5 games, you just might want Ben Tan at right back.
Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,318
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8167 on: Yesterday at 08:13:28 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 06:00:52 pm
If you watched Liverpool's previous 5 games, you just might want Ben Tan at right back.
Based on our last 5 games he'd probably get a game up front!
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,508
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8168 on: Yesterday at 09:13:17 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 04:03:14 pm
Seems like this might be a controversial take on here... but I have him favourite for the right back spot in the team of the season.....
A gooner fan making him favourite.
What a surprise.  ::)
Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8169 on: Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:13:17 pm
A gooner fan making him favourite.
What a surprise.  ::)

Shocking eh?

Who would you say deserves to be ahead of him?
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,508
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8170 on: Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm
Shocking eh?

Who would you say deserves to be ahead of him?
On a LFC site?

I'd say Connor and Trent. 
Maybe Joe Gomez as well?
Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,513
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8171 on: Today at 12:16:43 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm
On a LFC site?

I'd say Connor and Trent. 
Maybe Joe Gomez as well?

None of them will fetch the 70m he is purportedly worth. Maybe Trent if the buyer is desperate?
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,365
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8172 on: Today at 12:27:32 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on April 29, 2024, 05:38:44 am
Kinda hope City win it. If they win, its just another trophy that no one will remember and no one will respect, that one day may get stripped from them. It will rile up more people in London and therefore cause more outrage about Citys cheating over the last decade.

If Arsenal win there will be a party all summer. The celebrations would be huge, especially with these Arsenal players. It will also be Arteta equalling Klopps PL which I cannot accept. People would actually respect their title. There will be more celebrations and acclaim in one night than Citys treble winners got in a year.

Also lets not forget everyone calling to null and void the one year that we finally managed to keep the cheats at arms length.

So Id rather City win another meaningless trophy.

This is exactly my viewpoint. And I hate myself for feeling this way because it makes me a massive hypocrite after years of insisting we deserved so much more acclaim than we received, but fuck it, I'm a bitter bastard and the game is fucked anyway.
Offline BigBrainArteta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8173 on: Today at 02:51:31 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:11:32 pm
Massive pressure on logo head to deliver this title now. He's spent a fortune on players and has next to nothing to show for it.

Early in the thread Arsenal fans were being told Arteta would leave us for City or Barcelona eventually. Know Arteta is 'under pressure' facing the sack.

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8174 on: Today at 06:16:12 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:16:27 pm
On a LFC site?

I'd say Connor and Trent. 
Maybe Joe Gomez as well?

Does being on an LFC site stop people from discussing the game rationally?

Wait... forget I asked that.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,904
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8175 on: Today at 06:31:51 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:16:12 am
Does being on an LFC site stop people from discussing the game rationally?

Wait... forget I asked that.
Completely rational, but the lens through which we view the game will always be tinted.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,070
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8176 on: Today at 06:46:52 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:31:51 am
Completely rational, but the lens through which we view the game will always be tinted.

Right up Ben Whites street then.
Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8177 on: Today at 06:49:53 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:31:51 am
Completely rational, but the lens through which we view the game will always be tinted.

Of course it will, that's not what Terry is saying though is it?
Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8178 on: Today at 06:59:14 am
Why would we want to big up rival teams players and put our own down?
This thread really is totally irrational.
Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8179 on: Today at 07:10:22 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:59:14 am
Why would we want to big up rival teams players and put our own down?
This thread really is totally irrational.

Where did I say to do that? I mean it was hardly a controversial question, all I asked was who would be ahead at right back in an EPL team of the year, apparently that's irrational?!

Trent would be the obvious choice but he's had injuries. Walker the City fans think time has caught up with him finally. Tripper has had some really poor performances. Gusto? Porro? Konsa? Wan Bissaka or Dalot?
Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8180 on: Today at 07:16:46 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 04:03:14 pm
Seems like this might be a controversial take on here... but I have him favourite for the right back spot in the team of the season.....

Weird, overly defensive reactions to this. White's been excellent this season. Trent's the better player, but it's pretty reasonable to say White has had a better season.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8181 on: Today at 07:20:08 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:16:46 am
Weird, overly defensive reactions to this. White's been excellent this season. Trent's the better player, but it's pretty reasonable to say White has had a better season.

Exactly, and I agree with both your points, about Trent as well. I dont know why folk got so defensive, don't think it was BBA levels of posting (sorry BBA)  :D
Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8182 on: Today at 07:26:11 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:10:22 am
Where did I say to do that? I mean it was hardly a controversial question, all I asked was who would be ahead at right back in an EPL team of the year, apparently that's irrational?!

Trent would be the obvious choice but he's had injuries. Walker the City fans think time has caught up with him finally. Tripper has had some really poor performances. Gusto? Porro? Konsa? Wan Bissaka or Dalot?
To be honest, Ive never really noticed him, apart from his colouring of course. I barely watch any football if its not Liverpool , but the few bits of Arsenal games Ive seen, all Ive noticed is the diving and cry-arsing.
Plus. I know Liverpool have the best player in the world for every position, so by that alone there is no way Ben Orange can be the best right back. Just logical really.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,904
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8183 on: Today at 07:28:21 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:49:53 am
Of course it will, that's not what Terry is saying though is it?
Fair point. I was replying mostly to your point.

And to the original point. Best right back in the league is such a difficult question as different things are demanded of the role, some are played in teams where the need for defensive play outweighs attacking prowess and vice versa. Some will be exposed less defensively.
As for Ben whites valuation. The money in the PL is so absurd I pay little attention to it.  Is it more than what we sold hendo for? One we could all see was way past his prime.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline AthleticClub

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 107
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8184 on: Today at 07:35:46 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:20:08 am
Exactly, and I agree with both your points, about Trent as well. I dont know why folk got so defensive, don't think it was BBA levels of posting (sorry BBA)  :D

I don't know why people get so defensive about arsenal fans on this forum. Here's a question for you, what are your thoughts on Arsenal fans emptying the ground against Villa before full time?

On Ben White, Walker, Trent and Trippier are by a distance better right backs. He's probably somewhere around the 4th to 10th best right back in the league. No shame in that, Arsenal have players in the top two or three in their position in the league, it's okay not to have the leagues best in every position. Liverpool excluded obviously as we're world class 1 to 22. 
Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 112,070
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8185 on: Today at 07:47:07 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:20:08 am
Exactly, and I agree with both your points, about Trent as well. I dont know why folk got so defensive, don't think it was BBA levels of posting (sorry BBA)  :D

Youre right, it didnt make me want to gouge my eyes out.

Two separate debates - whos the better right back, and whos had the better season. For consistency I think its fair to say Whiye has been the matter this season. Seems to have played every game, been a stalwart in the strongest defence in the league and has chipped in with a few goals. Might not even get him in the England squad, and as said, there are better right backs out there but if he gets in team of the year its hardly a massive crime is it.
Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8186 on: Today at 08:15:09 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:26:11 am

So you are saying the manager has underachieved then?  ;)

Ach, fair play. I just thought by the tone of my initial message it was obvious it wasnt to WUM or anything, it was actually to promote discussion / debate.

 
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:28:21 am

Fair point back at you. It's difficult to put valuations on players nowadays, and they are just often dictated by what someone is willing to pay, or what a selling club is demanding, half the time in the hope to ward of interest, and half the time to drive up the price.

Quote from: AthleticClub on Today at 07:35:46 am
.

I don't think people are overly defensive of Arsenal fans on here. Only trying to speak for myself, but I think the fact I've been on here for over 10 years, have thousands of posts and have rarely if ever been accused of being a WUM helps.

People want different things from forums. Some like to engage in proper discussion or debate, even with a rival fan like myself. Others can't stand rival fans on the forum and prefer to just poke and prod at them. There's no right answer, obviously I prefer the former, it looks like you prefer the latter a you've came in here swinging recently.  :-[

To answer your question on Arsenal fans leaving, I thought it was a really, really poor show, I found it very weak and entitled, but I'm not a match going fan so they can always say to me that at least they put their money where their mouth is.

I'm not a fan of the Subway loyal in general as we call them up in Glasgow, as we have a problem with folk leaving early from Rangers games as well.

As for right backs, I wasn't asking who the better right back is, EPL team of the year is for who has performed best that year. Trent is better, but missed nearly 1/3 of the games. Walker has been criticised from his own fan base for performances this season. Trippier, well he was giving away goals nearly every week at some point this season. I was actually feeling sorry for him at one point!

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:47:07 am
Youre right, it didnt make me want to gouge my eyes out.

I'll take that Nick!!  ;D
Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,926
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8187 on: Today at 08:22:38 am
Spurs losing last night wasn't ideal for Arsenal. That's their 4th place hopes all but done you'd imagine, and will almost certainly be done by the time they face City.

I just can't imagine Spurs getting motivated for that knowing they've nothing to play for and what happens if they take points off City.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8188 on: Today at 08:31:48 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:15:09 am
So you are saying the manager has underachieved then?  ;)

Ach, fair play. I just thought by the tone of my initial message it was obvious it wasnt to WUM or anything, it was actually to promote discussion / debate.

 
Fair point back at you. It's difficult to put valuations on players nowadays, and they are just often dictated by what someone is willing to pay, or what a selling club is demanding, half the time in the hope to ward of interest, and half the time to drive up the price.
.

I don't think people are overly defensive of Arsenal fans on here. Only trying to speak for myself, but I think the fact I've been on here for over 10 years, have thousands of posts and have rarely if ever been accused of being a WUM helps.

People want different things from forums. Some like to engage in proper discussion or debate, even with a rival fan like myself. Others can't stand rival fans on the forum and prefer to just poke and prod at them. There's no right answer, obviously I prefer the former, it looks like you prefer the latter a you've came in here swinging recently.  :-[

To answer your question on Arsenal fans leaving, I thought it was a really, really poor show, I found it very weak and entitled, but I'm not a match going fan so they can always say to me that at least they put their money where their mouth is.

I'm not a fan of the Subway loyal in general as we call them up in Glasgow, as we have a problem with folk leaving early from Rangers games as well.

As for right backs, I wasn't asking who the better right back is, EPL team of the year is for who has performed best that year. Trent is better, but missed nearly 1/3 of the games. Walker has been criticised from his own fan base for performances this season. Trippier, well he was giving away goals nearly every week at some point this season. I was actually feeling sorry for him at one point!

I'll take that Nick!!  ;D
Yeah I wasnt being totally serious. Apart from the Arsenal diving and cry arsing of course.
Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,904
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8189 on: Today at 08:42:09 am
I know we are pissed off at their diving, but if wed gone down easy in the box half a dozen more times, klopp could be leaving with more titles.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8190 on: Today at 09:22:54 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:42:09 am
I know we are pissed off at their diving, but if wed gone down easy in the box half a dozen more times, klopp could be leaving with more titles.

I mean, no-one mentioned the fact Saka actually stayed on his feet when running through on Allison at Anfield when half the folk were shouting at the TV to do more to instigate the contact.  ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,180
  • Dutch Class
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8191 on: Today at 11:35:35 am
Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8192 on: Today at 12:39:21 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:22:54 am
I mean, no-one mentioned the fact Saka actually stayed on his feet when running through on Allison at Anfield when half the folk were shouting at the TV to do more to instigate the contact.  ;D
I dont remember that but a momentary lapse doesnt make up for all the cheating, diving and cry arsing he does.
Online Mahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8193 on: Today at 02:06:12 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm
Shocking eh?

Who would you say deserves to be ahead of him?

Hang on am I missing something, isn't Wan-Bissaka the best right back in the league?
Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal: Top of the divers league
Reply #8194 on: Today at 03:23:31 pm
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 02:06:12 pm
Hang on am I missing something, isn't Wan-Bissaka the best right back in the league?

He's a great player.....until a pesky football becomes involved and ruins everything!
